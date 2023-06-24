The Weekend Wrap

Shaka Zulu is back in pop culture. How your pet’s diet contributes to climate change; and Ramaphosa and Putin: masters of farce  – all in the Weekend Wrap.

Tears in Heaven: Why everything Ramaphosa and Putin touch ends in a gigantic farce

Leaving aside Soviet support for the ANC (and other anti-colonial movements) during the liberation era, there are sick-making corollaries between dying Russia and flailing South Africa.

By Richard Poplak

Bold kids on the block – Soweto’s young guards on patrol with vuvuzelas and pepper spray

Neighbourhood watch patrollers are unemployed, but get tiny donations from the residents who they try to protect from criminals prowling around taxi, bus and train stations.

By Kabelo Mokoena

It costs SA women R30bn a year to menstruate – there's a cheaper, greener option

Women in SA spent more than R2.4-billion on 111 million sanitary products in April this year – that includes pads, panty liners and tampons. 

By Neesa Moodley

Rosendal to Redemption: The route to repairing Free State roads

Broken roads and maladministration paint a bleak picture of provicial government failure in the Free State. Communities are now taking action.

By Angus Begg

Trouble with a capital T – Jacaranda City municipality is wilting under bad finances and scandal

In the Auditor-General’s polite language, doubt exists about the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality continuing as ‘a going concern’. These financial alarm bells are being sounded amid a merry-go round of mayors in a core metro in the country, a metro that has also racked up a debt of almost R2-billion to Eskom.

By Reg Rumney

The planet’s going to the dogs, so is your pet climate-friendly? Here’s paws for thought

It may sound incongruous, but pets can contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions through their size and the food they eat, not to mention that they harm wild animal populations.

By Peter Alexander

From my saddle I saw South Africa in its Sunday best – observations on a six-day ride across the country

A race of dreams, large and small, private and public, developed on the natural canvas of an ancient landscape; a tale written in the heart of lightness about a country where there is so much darkness.

By Mark Heywood

Stand Up! Business

The Mauritian miracle, the Poland debacle and the National Health Insurance debate

Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.

Kagiso Rabada loves Test cricket, while navigating testing times and standing the test of time

Kagiso Rabada has long been one of the beacons of South African cricket. In spite of the pressures that come with this prominent role, the fast bowler has endured and excelled.

By Yanga Sibembe

Poorly supervised captive carnivores in South Africa are killing people

Carnivores are programmed to stalk and attack creatures and eat their flesh. They don’t change that instinct when in captivity, so it’s not surprising that they kill people – more than you might imagine.

By Don Pinnock

Shaka Zulu is back in pop culture – how the famous king has been portrayed over the decades

Shaka iLembe hits TV screens on 18 June. The Zulu leader has never been portrayed as a real man – hopefully this time he will be.

By Dan Wylie

Tuck into these warming oven bakes for a winter’s night

You love our comforting bakes, and we’re here to dish up whatever suits your needs. Here are five winter warmers to feed your soft spot and keep you cosy on a chilly evening.

By Tony Jackman

