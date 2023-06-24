Leaving aside Soviet support for the ANC (and other anti-colonial movements) during the liberation era, there are sick-making corollaries between dying Russia and flailing South Africa.
By Richard Poplak
Shaka Zulu is back in pop culture. How your pet’s diet contributes to climate change; and Ramaphosa and Putin: masters of farce – all in the Weekend Wrap.
Neighbourhood watch patrollers are unemployed, but get tiny donations from the residents who they try to protect from criminals prowling around taxi, bus and train stations.
By Kabelo Mokoena
Women in SA spent more than R2.4-billion on 111 million sanitary products in April this year – that includes pads, panty liners and tampons.
By Neesa Moodley
Broken roads and maladministration paint a bleak picture of provicial government failure in the Free State. Communities are now taking action.
By Angus Begg
In the Auditor-General’s polite language, doubt exists about the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality continuing as ‘a going concern’. These financial alarm bells are being sounded amid a merry-go round of mayors in a core metro in the country, a metro that has also racked up a debt of almost R2-billion to Eskom.
By Reg Rumney
It may sound incongruous, but pets can contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions through their size and the food they eat, not to mention that they harm wild animal populations.
By Peter Alexander
A race of dreams, large and small, private and public, developed on the natural canvas of an ancient landscape; a tale written in the heart of lightness about a country where there is so much darkness.
By Mark Heywood
Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.
Kagiso Rabada has long been one of the beacons of South African cricket. In spite of the pressures that come with this prominent role, the fast bowler has endured and excelled.
By Yanga Sibembe
Carnivores are programmed to stalk and attack creatures and eat their flesh. They don’t change that instinct when in captivity, so it’s not surprising that they kill people – more than you might imagine.
By Don Pinnock
Shaka iLembe hits TV screens on 18 June. The Zulu leader has never been portrayed as a real man – hopefully this time he will be.
By Dan Wylie
You love our comforting bakes, and we’re here to dish up whatever suits your needs. Here are five winter warmers to feed your soft spot and keep you cosy on a chilly evening.
By Tony Jackman
