Frank Chikane’s impossible ambition for the ANC, a new discovery at the Cradle of Humankind, and Bruce Fordyce on the Comrades – all in the Weekend Wrap.

Frank Chikane’s ambition is impossible — what chance that the ANC finally turns against corruption?

While many in the ANC are working to strengthen the party structures before next year’s elections, corruption remains a crucial factor in the minds of many voters.

By Stephen Grootes

A new discovery at the Cradle of Humankind shows Homo naledi may have been the first to bury their dead

The findings by Professor Lee Berger overthrows the dogma that Homo sapiens was the only species culturally complex enough to bury their dead, changing our ideas about brain size and what we think is human.

By Elsabé Brits

Crumbling Yeoville — the inner-city Joburg neighbourhood that the government seemingly forgot

Yeoville residents and activists say corruption, xenophobia and government neglect are fuelling urban decay in the neighbourhood.

By Will Clark

Stand Up! Business

Homo naledi, the joy of pilchards, and getting stuck in lifts

Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.

Does Ramokgopa really need more powers to end load shedding?

If it is accepted that the absence of policy coherence and an associated political settlement is the problem that the minister of electricity should address, then allocating powers to him becomes a moot point.

By Mark Swilling

The township economy is thriving as South Africans turn to spaza shops for better value

As personal budgets get tighter, South Africans are turning to their local spaza shops for better value, a survey reveals.

By Neesa Moodley

Conductor and cellist Benjamin Zander fulfils his promise to Mandela

This June, Benjamin Zander brings the 106-person Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra on a visit to South Africa where they will play to crowds in Soweto and Cape Town.

By Deborah Rudman

Revolutionary or emancipatory consciousness and activity: From Rivonia to the 1976 uprising

Not everyone who wanted to assist the ANC could make formal contact with the organisation and be formally inducted as a member. 

By Raymond Suttner

Ndawo Entle: From Joburg dumping site to a community garden helping green a city

Ndawo Entle Natural Growing Site is a community garden on a former illegal dump site in Bezuidenhout Valley. 

By Will Clark

Face to Face – Professor Soraya Seedat on the ‘workings of the brain’ and the realities of psychiatry in SA

Professor Soraya Seedat is a distinguished professor and head of Stellenbosch University’s psychiatry department. 

By Biénne Huisman for Spotlight

Afro-folk singer Bongeziwe Mabandla on stage in Amsterdam was a visceral experience

To see Bongeziwe Mabandla at Amsterdam’s Bitterzoet this past Saturday was to be part of witnessing an African artist on the global ascendance.

By Diane Coetzer and Jay Savage

Running the Comrades is ‘a great gift that you give yourself’ – nine-time winner Bruce Fordyce

A shorter Comrades Marathon could see a few records tumble this weekend, but the participation of everyday athletes is what makes the event special.

By Keanan Hemmonsbey

