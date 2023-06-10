If it is accepted that the absence of policy coherence and an associated political settlement is the problem that the minister of electricity should address, then allocating powers to him becomes a moot point.
By Mark Swilling
Frank Chikane’s impossible ambition for the ANC, a new discovery at the Cradle of Humankind, and Bruce Fordyce on the Comrades – all in the Weekend Wrap.
While many in the ANC are working to strengthen the party structures before next year’s elections, corruption remains a crucial factor in the minds of many voters.
By Stephen Grootes
The findings by Professor Lee Berger overthrows the dogma that Homo sapiens was the only species culturally complex enough to bury their dead, changing our ideas about brain size and what we think is human.
By Elsabé Brits
Yeoville residents and activists say corruption, xenophobia and government neglect are fuelling urban decay in the neighbourhood.
By Will Clark
Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.
As personal budgets get tighter, South Africans are turning to their local spaza shops for better value, a survey reveals.
By Neesa Moodley
This June, Benjamin Zander brings the 106-person Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra on a visit to South Africa where they will play to crowds in Soweto and Cape Town.
By Deborah Rudman
Not everyone who wanted to assist the ANC could make formal contact with the organisation and be formally inducted as a member.
By Raymond Suttner
Ndawo Entle Natural Growing Site is a community garden on a former illegal dump site in Bezuidenhout Valley.
By Will Clark
Professor Soraya Seedat is a distinguished professor and head of Stellenbosch University’s psychiatry department.
By Biénne Huisman for Spotlight
To see Bongeziwe Mabandla at Amsterdam’s Bitterzoet this past Saturday was to be part of witnessing an African artist on the global ascendance.
By Diane Coetzer and Jay Savage
A shorter Comrades Marathon could see a few records tumble this weekend, but the participation of everyday athletes is what makes the event special.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
