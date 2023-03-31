Defend Truth

Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, a compelling case for a basic income grant and what you should know about the shroom boom. Read it all in the Weekend Wrap.

How Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from a scam construction company

The now infamous convicted rapist and murderer, who escaped from prison on 3 May 2022, has been running a scam construction company called “Arum Properties” with celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana.

By Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons

Wakefield and Lill’s Epic battle encapsulated the beautiful brutality of the race

The Absa Cape Epic has become the premier team mountain bike race in the world due to the testing course, spectacular scenery and the sheer competitive spirit of the athletes both professional and amateur.

By Craig Ray

Stand Up! Business

Exploring a compelling case for why a basic income grant would benefit all

Author and researcher Hein Marais firmly believes in the merits of a universal grant and delivers a convincing argument for it in his recent book, “In the Balance”. That said, the challenges are immense.

By Ed Stoddard

Media capture and information laundering – China and Russia’s propaganda assault on Africa

Russia and China actively influence African public opinion through a variety of media tactics, including ‘information laundering’. They gain control of the editorial narrative while obfuscating the origin of planted stories.

By Herman Wasserman

A prehistoric predator’s tracks have long puzzled scientists. South African researchers believe they've cracked the case

Across the once muddy bottom of a dying sea, a predator left tracks so old that they have outlived continents and mountain ranges. Decades after they were first discovered, scientists believe they have found the culprit.

By Shaun Smillie

What you should know about the shroom boom and the potential psychedelic shift in mental healthcare

Frontier research is generating strong evidence to suggest that many psychedelics have the potential to treat numerous mental health and substance-use disorders. Several of these treatments are expected to be approved within the not-too-distant future.

By Morgan Watson, Rachel Joska and John Joska

Hope for human rights through hip-hop as Joburg teens dance up a storm at Constitution Hill

About 50 teenagers were involved in the festival which was born from a project developed and facilitated by drama therapy interns at Lefika, using hip-hop as a tool of expression.

By Masego Mafata

The best of Durban, where eating never stops

Fine dining, casual dining, pavement dining, markets. This city may be no foodie utopia but there’s diversity, easy access and there are gems. That baker, that charcutier, that patissier. Heritage. In part religious experience. When a friend sounds alarm bells and says avoid Durbs! – time to look with fresh eyes?

By Wanda Hennig

‘Patisserie Femme’ is ‘mockumentary’ theatre that criticises living in a patriarchy

Written by up-and-coming playwright Jessie Diepeveen, ‘Patisserie Femme’ tackles a myriad issues concerning women’s plight in a world of male dominance.

By Alinaswe Lusengo

Georgia on my mind — wolf cults, wine, Russians and war

Georgia is still brimming with hope for the future as it vigorously attempts to shrug off centuries of imperialist dominance. Arms outstretched to welcome foreign input and a proposed new democratic future, Georgians are exerting a fresh zest for change.

By Chris Du Plessis

