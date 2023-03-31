Russia and China actively influence African public opinion through a variety of media tactics, including ‘information laundering’. They gain control of the editorial narrative while obfuscating the origin of planted stories.
By Herman Wasserman
Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, a compelling case for a basic income grant and what you should know about the shroom boom. Read it all in the Weekend Wrap.
The now infamous convicted rapist and murderer, who escaped from prison on 3 May 2022, has been running a scam construction company called “Arum Properties” with celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana.
By Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons
The Absa Cape Epic has become the premier team mountain bike race in the world due to the testing course, spectacular scenery and the sheer competitive spirit of the athletes both professional and amateur.
By Craig Ray
Author and researcher Hein Marais firmly believes in the merits of a universal grant and delivers a convincing argument for it in his recent book, “In the Balance”. That said, the challenges are immense.
By Ed Stoddard
Across the once muddy bottom of a dying sea, a predator left tracks so old that they have outlived continents and mountain ranges. Decades after they were first discovered, scientists believe they have found the culprit.
By Shaun Smillie
Frontier research is generating strong evidence to suggest that many psychedelics have the potential to treat numerous mental health and substance-use disorders. Several of these treatments are expected to be approved within the not-too-distant future.
By Morgan Watson, Rachel Joska and John Joska
About 50 teenagers were involved in the festival which was born from a project developed and facilitated by drama therapy interns at Lefika, using hip-hop as a tool of expression.
By Masego Mafata
Fine dining, casual dining, pavement dining, markets. This city may be no foodie utopia but there’s diversity, easy access and there are gems. That baker, that charcutier, that patissier. Heritage. In part religious experience. When a friend sounds alarm bells and says avoid Durbs! – time to look with fresh eyes?
By Wanda Hennig
Written by up-and-coming playwright Jessie Diepeveen, ‘Patisserie Femme’ tackles a myriad issues concerning women’s plight in a world of male dominance.
By Alinaswe Lusengo
Georgia is still brimming with hope for the future as it vigorously attempts to shrug off centuries of imperialist dominance. Arms outstretched to welcome foreign input and a proposed new democratic future, Georgians are exerting a fresh zest for change.
By Chris Du Plessis
