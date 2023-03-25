Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

How secret cyber mercenaries are disrupting elections, Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions answered, and five air fryer facepalm moments – all in the Weekend Wrap.

Hacks, bots and blackmail: How secret cyber mercenaries disrupt elections

Undercover reporters recorded a group of covert cyber influence specialists as they pitched their services, which included using disinformation campaigns, false intelligence, hacks and blackmail to promote their clients’ interests.

By OCCRP

Glorious on the outside, empty on the inside? Reflecting on the Constitution

What former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela had to say when reflecting on the promises of the Constitution.

By Zukiswa Pikoli

South Africans have heart: heroes of the public healthcare strike came from all walks of life

As public health facilities were rocked by a violent strike over the past two weeks, patients were in crisis. With only skeleton staff attending, there were not enough hands to look after the country’s most vulnerable. But then South Africans stepped up.

By Estelle Ellis, Hoseya Jubase, Bheki Simelane, Tamsin Metelerkamp and Takudzwa Pongweni

A ‘peaceful’ Western Cape town hopes their new councillor will bring about change

Barrydale in the Western Cape is described by some — including ward councillor candidates — as peaceful but riddled with service delivery, lack of opportunity and substance abuse issues.

By Suné Payne

Carnival parade brings Afr’energy to the streets of Cape Town

Participants included drummers from Masiphumelele, the Western Province Marching Band and even members of the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service. Marimba bands, magicians and fire dancers also made an appearance.

By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter

Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions

On Monday, the day of the putative shutdown, South Africa’s most high-profile politician-cum-lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, asked the Twitterati two important questions.

By Tim Cohen

The US Christian right and Vladimir Putin bring culture wars to Africa

The fear now is that the culture wars will make ordinary Africans pawns in a larger geopolitical standoff and spark greater intolerance and violence against gays and lesbians.

By Phillip van Niekerk

20 Sharks were killed in an orca feeding frenzy – the human threat they face is much bigger

Last month, 20 sevengill shark carcasses washed up on Pearly Beach, killed by two orca killer whales. Marine biologists say this is a drop in the ocean compared with the human threats both sharks and whales face.

By Julia Evans

Stand Up! Business

You are not alone, burnout is real, and on the rise

Even as opportunities for remote work have increased, employees are reporting even higher levels of burnout. Studies have found the dedicated and committed are particularly prone to burnout.

By Bryan Hattingh

This is mohair country, the southeastern home of the beautiful Angora goat

Wide streets, priceless sunsets, a sense of peace and goats with goofy looks and lustrous locks. Welcome to Jansenville.

By Julienne Du Toit

Gaslighters-in-Chief: The true meaning of the EFF’s big national fizzle

Only a few thousand people countrywide came out to actively support the EFF in its national day of protest on the Monday of a long weekend. But that doesn’t mean the entire thing was a total washout for Julius Malema’s party.

By Rebecca Davis

Rugby’s battle for better player safety is trumping common sense

Last weekend’s red-card incident involving England fullback Freddie Steward, Irish opposite number Hugo Keenan and South African referee Jaco Peyper has underlined the complex nature of balancing ‘safety’ versus common sense.

By Craig Ray

The Air in There: Five facepalm moments in your air fryer life

It would be rash to start chucking out all your other kitchen appliances in the mad, wild and flawed belief that an air fryer can cook, like, you know, anything. Nope.

By Tony Jackman

