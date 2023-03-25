The fear now is that the culture wars will make ordinary Africans pawns in a larger geopolitical standoff and spark greater intolerance and violence against gays and lesbians.
By Phillip van Niekerk
How secret cyber mercenaries are disrupting elections, Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions answered, and five air fryer facepalm moments – all in the Weekend Wrap.
Undercover reporters recorded a group of covert cyber influence specialists as they pitched their services, which included using disinformation campaigns, false intelligence, hacks and blackmail to promote their clients’ interests.
By OCCRP
By OCCRP
What former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela had to say when reflecting on the promises of the Constitution.
By Zukiswa Pikoli
As public health facilities were rocked by a violent strike over the past two weeks, patients were in crisis. With only skeleton staff attending, there were not enough hands to look after the country’s most vulnerable. But then South Africans stepped up.
By Estelle Ellis, Hoseya Jubase, Bheki Simelane, Tamsin Metelerkamp and Takudzwa Pongweni
Barrydale in the Western Cape is described by some — including ward councillor candidates — as peaceful but riddled with service delivery, lack of opportunity and substance abuse issues.
By Suné Payne
Participants included drummers from Masiphumelele, the Western Province Marching Band and even members of the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service. Marimba bands, magicians and fire dancers also made an appearance.
By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
On Monday, the day of the putative shutdown, South Africa’s most high-profile politician-cum-lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, asked the Twitterati two important questions.
By Tim Cohen
By Phillip van Niekerk
By Phillip van Niekerk
Last month, 20 sevengill shark carcasses washed up on Pearly Beach, killed by two orca killer whales. Marine biologists say this is a drop in the ocean compared with the human threats both sharks and whales face.
By Julia Evans
By Julia Evans
Even as opportunities for remote work have increased, employees are reporting even higher levels of burnout. Studies have found the dedicated and committed are particularly prone to burnout.
By Bryan Hattingh
Wide streets, priceless sunsets, a sense of peace and goats with goofy looks and lustrous locks. Welcome to Jansenville.
By Julienne Du Toit
By Julienne Du Toit
Only a few thousand people countrywide came out to actively support the EFF in its national day of protest on the Monday of a long weekend. But that doesn’t mean the entire thing was a total washout for Julius Malema’s party.
By Rebecca Davis
Last weekend’s red-card incident involving England fullback Freddie Steward, Irish opposite number Hugo Keenan and South African referee Jaco Peyper has underlined the complex nature of balancing ‘safety’ versus common sense.
By Craig Ray
It would be rash to start chucking out all your other kitchen appliances in the mad, wild and flawed belief that an air fryer can cook, like, you know, anything. Nope.
By Tony Jackman
By Tony Jackman
