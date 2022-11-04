Murky claims about cops and gangsters, Elon Musk’s ‘free-for-all hellscape’ and a Zulu-Boer wonderland – all in this weekend’s wrap.
There have been suspicions over the years that police in SA’s gangsterism capital, the Western Cape, are colluding with gangs — leaking information, plotting murders and running smear campaigns. A recent high court judgment adds weight to such theories.
By Caryn Dolley
Ukraine is beautiful and innocent, and it has a sense of humour and spirit that goes against the stupid stereotypes that the world seems to embrace. I laugh a lot in Kyiv. More than anywhere else.
By Ronnie Apteker
Elon Musk obviously bought Twitter partly because he loves being on it and the aggrandising process of venting his views, as so many people do. But being the CEO entails responsibilities that go further than being a cheerleader for the views of his right-wing bros.
By Tim Cohen
Zulu patriarch and former president of the Republic Jacob Zuma, and Afrikaner “businessman” Louis Liebenberg have found common grifting ground between keeping out of a jail cell and establishing a Boer homeland.
By Marianne Thamm
Various agencies of the UN have underscored the urgent, substantial work that needs to be done globally. Their reports show that greenhouse gas emissions have reached record highs and worryingly, efforts to rein them in have so far been ‘insufficient’. So, what is to be done?
By Ethan van Diemen
‘Postcolonial melancholia’ can be seen as fuelling every major modern debacle and political weirdness in Britain, from the Falklands War and Brexit to Tumbledown Truss and the Queen’s Queue. It’s a strange pathology.
By Drew Forrest
Three Cape Town bars are among the best 100 in the world. South Africa is taking its place on the global stage, making the lists of the best bars, restaurants and vineyards.
By Bianca Coleman
Cancer doesn’t pop its head cutely around the door, “Is this a good time for you?” You don’t ask Cancer in. It invades – colonises. And you and your family and close-support friends are not the same again afterwards.
By Anne Schlebusch
One does have to wonder about the ways in which the media has chosen to frame Kanye West since he was officially diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016. Tracing his “decline”, many a media outlet is fixatedly plastering “bipolar” all over his behaviour.
By Florence de Vries
Faf du Plessis’s new book caused quite a stir before its release, but he assures, in conversation with Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray, that all the stories are centred on what shaped him as a person and a leader.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
