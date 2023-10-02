Defend Truth

South Africa’s small towns are the heart and soul of Mzansi life. It’s not called “small town hospitality” for nothing. We are searching for the best of the best small towns that should be on every South African’s bucket list to visit. Help us find them by nominating your hometown or favourite small town escape.

Criteria

The only criteria is that the town you nominate should have fewer than 50,000 permanent residents (we’re talking ballpark, here). If there’s lots to do in your town, give us as many details as possible. If there isn’t that much to do, but you can wax lyrical about how the town’s serenity will soothe the souls of weary travellers, tell us about that.

How we will choose a winner

  • For the next three weeks (2-23 October), you, our readers, get to nominate small towns that are a must-visit.
  • Based on the criteria provided, our editors will consider the nominations and decide on the finalists. You’ll then get to vote for the best small town.
  • The town with the most votes will win a big feature in the first December edition of DM168 and, most importantly, bragging rights.

Nominate below

