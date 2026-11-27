For years, Eskom’s failures narrowed South Africa’s ambitions. Businesses shut down in the middle of the day, households organised their lives around power cuts, and complaints about Eskom were ubiquitous on talk radio.

I remember my producers and I trying, without success, to steer conversations to other topics but no, our listeners would not have it! They wanted to vent about Eskom! This is too much detail I know, but my most searing memories of blackouts are my now husband and I dating and living 4 kilometres from each other, with different load-shedding schedules.

We would decide whose house we were chilling and sleeping at, depending on the schedule. We were doomed when both homes experienced blackouts at the same time! And then, after marriage and babies, I recall constantly throwing away breast milk that I had expressed because it had gone off after hours of no electricity! Tjo! We suffered, shem!

Against that history, Eskom’s recent participation in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Silicon Valley delegation deserves serious attention. An institution that helped make economic activity so difficult is now pursuing a place in an industry whose expansion depends on electricity. A lot of questions remain about South Africa’s tour of Silicon Valley, but the future of Eskom offers an immediately relatable engagement with this trip.

South Africans are entitled to ask: What did you go there to do, and how will our lives improve?

A contradiction

Eskom’s explanation for its Silicon Valley presence begins with a contradiction. Operational recovery has improved electricity availability, but the reality is that customers who sought refuge from load shedding have continued investing in alternatives. The solar panels on their roofs are evidence of enterprise and adaptation. But they are also a record of despair and broken trust.

A recovering utility cannot assume that restoring supply will restore the market it once had. Nor can it build a sustainable future around asking strained customers to pay progressively more. It needs productive demand, new customers and the innovation to serve an electricity system changing around it.

Eskom also points to its entry into utility-scale renewable generation as an opportunity to offer investors a more sustainable electricity mix. This was its proposition in Silicon Valley boardrooms.

Eskom puts average surplus capacity at approximately four gigawatts. So there is a commercial question that needs to be answered: How can available capacity and these ecosystem dynamics support economic activity and earn revenue for an institution that still has to maintain and modernise an enormous system?

Data centres are one possible answer. Their appetite for electricity gives Eskom a reason to woo prospective investors and understand their requirements.

Yet a household or business that endured load shedding will reasonably ask whether a new computing facility gets security of supply while everyone else gets another bill.

Eskom’s answer ought to explain how each large customer will pay for the infrastructure required to serve it, what contractual protection exists if promised demand fails to materialise, and how the arrangement strengthens the system used by other customers.

A useful lesson

The United States offers a useful lesson precisely because its experience has been contested.Virginia’s official review of the industry found substantial investment, construction activity and local tax benefits. It also documented enormous prospective electricity demand and the disruption some neighbouring residents experience from persistent noise.

Most of the economic activity it identified arose during construction; permanent employment was considerably smaller. These are dynamics that South Africa should understand before attaching extravagant job promises to investment announcements.

American regulators are also responding. Virginia has approved a separate electricity rate category for large users such as data centres, alongside minimum payment requirements intended to prevent their infrastructure costs being transferred to other customers. New qualifying customers contracting from January 2027 face a minimum 14-year service obligation. These safeguards demonstrate that attracting investment and protecting households can be pursued together.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom signed seven data-centre bills on 21 September 2026. They establish stronger requirements for resource reporting, electricity costs and environmental scrutiny. The regulatory architecture doesn’t seem to have been a big part of South Africa’s Silicon Valley tour and it is quite frankly surprising that President Ramaphosa could not even get a meeting with Newsom.

A meeting with California’s governor should have been low hanging diplomatic fruit for Ramaphosa. Here was a progressive Democrat, vociferous critic of Trump and a presidential hopeful, governing the state at the heart of the AI revolution South Africa had come to study. There was an obvious conversation to pursue: how to attract investment while protecting households from higher electricity bills, safeguarding water supplies and securing public consent.

Eskom executives and engineers possess the language to make a commercial case in the boardrooms. They will need the South African government to be on top of its game in the regulatory environment and to speak to the right people. South Africa has the advantage of being able to study tensions that others have already encountered and learn from them. It can, as one executive quipped, “get the education without paying school fees”.

Environmentalists have an equally consequential question that Eskom cannot ignore. Will this new demand accelerate the transition to cleaner electricity, or give ageing, polluting infrastructure another reason to remain?

Eskom cannot answer that merely by invoking its renewable-energy ambitions. Together with developers and regulators, it should explain what additional generation an investment requires, its emissions implications and how it fits the country’s transition.

Added emotional weight

Water demands the same specificity, with an added emotional weight in a country where opening a tap offers too little certainty. South Africa’s mission delegation was shown that a 30MW facility with water-saving cooling could use less than a tenth of the water a golf course uses each year. Oh, I mustn’t go there?

Eskom’s own technological journey also needs to be understood more accurately. It did not discover artificial intelligence in California. Its technology and information chief, Len de Villiers, had already described 20 AI initiatives across eight business areas, including predictive maintenance. Silicon Valley should therefore be assessed as an opportunity to advance existing work and test new partnerships.

The household question remains relevant: Can any of this help you identify a fault before it interrupts our lives?

That gives Eskom’s engagements with companies such as Cisco their public relevance. The themes here addressed earlier detection of equipment problems, better information for maintenance teams and stronger protection of operational systems. An engineer able to intervene before equipment fails would give technological modernisation a meaning far beyond the language of a conference presentation.

Clarity

The same clarity should govern relationships with Amazon and other technology businesses. A company like Amazon may simultaneously be a prospective electricity customer and a supplier of digital services. Eskom must negotiate each relationship with a clear understanding of the value it brings and the capability it needs to acquire.

The workshop with Palo Alto Networks touched on another dimension of Eskom’s recovery: protecting an increasingly digital utility from cyberattacks.

Ramaphosa’s instruction to develop a national AI action plan within 90 days provides a framework for turning the visit into coordinated work.

For South Africa, hosting computing infrastructure should open possibilities for researchers, local businesses and young people who need affordable access to it. Eskom’s contribution should link its commercial recovery to the infrastructure, skills and public services that a national strategy seeks to improve.

Otherwise, we risk supplying the electricity and land for an economy whose most valuable opportunities remain beyond our reach. DM