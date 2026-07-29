SA’s data centre boom exposes a dangerous digital governance paradox

What is unfolding in South Africa is not merely an ecological dilemma. It is a governance rupture with geopolitical reverberations, a case study in how strategic digital infrastructure is being green-lit without the regulatory imagination or institutional architecture to match its significance. Data centres are often treated as technical infrastructure, industrial facilities housing servers and storage systems.

In reality, they are strategic assets. They determine how data is stored, who controls digital flows, how economies transact, and how states project power in an increasingly digitised global order. In this sense, they are the 21st-century equivalents of ports, railways and energy corridors, but unlike those traditional infrastructures, their influence is less visible, more complex, and more politically consequential.

SA, however, is onboarding this infrastructure at speed without adapting its governance frameworks to match its strategic importance. Data centres continue to be approved through municipal planning processes designed for shopping centres and light industry. This disconnect reveals a fundamental contradiction: infrastructure with national security implications is being treated as routine real estate development. The result is a fragmented governance architecture.

Energy approvals are handled separately from water assessments. Environmental impact studies proceed without integrating long-term strategic risk. Cybersecurity oversight remains diffuse, while data sovereignty policy is underdeveloped. No single national framework recognises data centres as critical infrastructure requiring coordinated, high-level oversight.

This fragmentation creates a regulatory vacuum. Decisions with far-reaching national and geopolitical consequences are made without strategic scrutiny. As global competition intensifies over digital infrastructure, this gap becomes increasingly untenable.

Embedded in geopolitical competition

Globally, data centres are now embedded in geopolitical competition. China advances a model of state-coordinated digital expansion, integrating infrastructure with political and economic influence. Western firms pursue cloud dominance, shaping global data ecosystems through market power and technological leadership. Emerging players, including Gulf states and India, are also investing heavily in digital infrastructure as part of broader strategic positioning.

Africa is becoming a key site in this contest. Fibre networks, cloud infrastructure, satellite systems, and data centres form the backbone of a new digital geography of power. SA, given its relatively advanced economy and connectivity, is a primary entry point, yet it lacks the policy instruments to govern this infrastructure in line with its national interests.

The Cape Town approvals illustrate this gap vividly. Municipal authorities assessed zoning compliance. Environmental regulators evaluated industrial impact. Energy providers considered supply feasibility, but no part of the process asked fundamental strategic questions. How do these facilities align with national development priorities? What are the implications for data sovereignty? How does foreign ownership intersect with national security? What vulnerabilities arise from integration into global cloud networks?

An equally important question is where the long-term strategic value created by this infrastructure ultimately accrues. Large-scale data centres consume scarce strategic national assets, including electricity, water and land, but the benefits are distributed unevenly.

Beyond construction employment and local economic activity, policymakers should ask where long-term value accrues, who owns the infrastructure, where profits are repatriated, where intellectual property is created, where data-driven innovation occurs, and how much strategic capability remains within SA. These are not arguments against foreign investment; they are questions about whether the overall exchange advances the national interest.

These questions were not ignored; they were never institutionally required. What is missing is an integrated national assessment that considers not only planning, environmental and licensing requirements, but also whether the allocation of scarce nationally significant resources advances SA’s long-term national objectives, what might be termed a Strategic National Asset Assessment.

The resource dimension underscores the stakes. Allocating 174 megawatts of electricity to data centres is not merely a technical decision; it is a political one. It reflects implicit priorities about how scarce resources are distributed. In a context of rolling blackouts and constrained supply, such allocations should be subject to transparent, nationally coordinated frameworks. Instead, they are negotiated piecemeal, often without public accountability.

The strategic question

The strategic question therefore extends beyond recognising data centres as critical infrastructure. Large-scale digital infrastructure simultaneously consumes scarce national resources, including electricity, water, land and specialised skills. Sound governance should therefore assess both sides of the equation: the strategic value created by such infrastructure and the strategic assets it consumes.

Water presents a similar challenge. Data centres require significant cooling, placing additional strain on already stressed urban water systems, yet approvals proceed without fully integrating long-term climate projections or urban resilience planning. This suggests a governance model that treats resource constraints as secondary considerations rather than central strategic variables.

The issue is not that data centres are inherently harmful. On the contrary, they are essential to modern economies. They enable cloud computing, support financial systems, and underpin digital services. The question is whether SA can govern them effectively as strategic assets rather than passive hosts of global infrastructure.

Comparative experience across Africa demonstrates that there is no single governance model. Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco have each adopted different approaches, yet all increasingly recognise digital infrastructure as a matter of national strategy. While their governance models differ, they share an implicit recognition that major digital infrastructure projects require strategic assessment. SA’s challenge is not attracting investment, but ensuring that it is governed within a coherent strategic framework that evaluates both the strategic value created by such projects and the strategic national assets they consume.

Policy lag

Each model has limitations, but all reflect an awareness, implicit or explicit, that digital infrastructure is strategic. SA’s position is more paradoxical. It possesses one of the continent’s most advanced digital ecosystems yet lacks a coherent national framework for governing it. The result is a form of policy lag: infrastructure evolves rapidly while governance remains anchored in outdated paradigms.

Addressing this gap requires a shift in how data centres are conceptualised. They must be formally recognised as critical digital infrastructure, alongside energy, transport and telecommunications systems. This recognition should trigger a corresponding shift in governance.

A national framework would need to integrate multiple dimensions. First, resource allocation must be aligned with national priorities, ensuring that energy and water use reflect broader development goals. Second, data sovereignty must be clearly defined, specifying what data should be stored locally and under what conditions it can be transferred across borders. Third, cybersecurity standards must be strengthened and centralised, with clear accountability mechanisms.

Equally important is the question of ownership and control. Foreign investment will remain essential, but it should form part of a broader strategic assessment of ownership, control, value creation and geopolitical risk. This includes evaluating supply chain dependencies, exposure to external regulatory regimes, and potential vulnerabilities arising from concentration of control in global cloud providers.

Transparency is also critical. Public trust depends on clear disclosure of approval processes, resource impacts, and ownership structures. Without this, perceptions of regulatory capture and uneven benefit distribution are likely to intensify. Ultimately, the challenge is not technical but strategic. SA must decide whether it will act as a passive host of global digital infrastructure, or as an active architect of its digital future.

High stakes

The stakes are significant. Data centres shape who controls information flows, who benefits from digital markets, and how states exercise power in a networked world. They are not neutral facilities; they are instruments of influence. Cape Town’s approvals should therefore be understood not as isolated planning decisions, but as indicators of a broader governance gap.

They reveal a system capable of processing infrastructure efficiently, but not of interpreting its strategic implications.

In a century increasingly defined by digital power, SA’s challenge is not whether to host strategic digital infrastructure, but how to govern it. That requires more than efficient regulatory processes. It requires a strategic framework that evaluates whether the long-term national value created by major infrastructure projects justifies the allocation of scarce strategic national assets.

Only then can South Africa ensure that the infrastructure it hosts genuinely serves its national interests. DM

Wellington Muzengeza is an independent journalist, political risk analyst, urban strategist, and Research Fellow at the Africa Centre for Critical Minerals and Energy Transition (ACCET). He is the author of The Informal State. Dr Joan Swart is a forensic psychologist and military analyst specialising in security studies, geopolitics, and strategic affairs, with a focus on Africa.