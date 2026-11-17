“You might have seen that the City has a data centre planning approval on golf course land not far from here; there was a lot of backlash from residents, but the interesting thing is the backlash ... comes from an uninformed position,” Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told an audience at the Onyx hotel across the road from the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the Africa Tech Festival is happening.

There’s a glimmer in his eye as he speaks about the “factories of the future”. Eskom board chair Dr Mteto Nyati had a similar twinkle when he took the stage at the Westin East Ballroom 2 the day before to address the World Broadband Association’s annual African conference:

“We see data [centres] as a great opportunity for Africa. And 70% of those data centres today are here in South Africa. We’ve got their local data centre here – AWS, Microsoft, and of course Google has got a data centre here. And those data centres are going to be increasing in terms of size, in terms of demand.”

Both leaders directly confronted public critics, debunked legacy myths around data centre resource consumption, and presented their respective energy frameworks.

Their optimism is fuelled by Eskom’s operational turnaround – which has moved the national utility from a supply deficit to an active 2-3GW surplus – and the Western Cape’s ironically aggressive drive towards self-sufficiency and eventual independence from the national grid. Well, at least the ANC’s national grid.

Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati addresses the World Broadband Association summit. (Photo: Lindsey Schutters)

Unlikely bedfellows

Nyati rightly points out that Eskom’s generation fleet (more than 47–48GW nominal capacity across 31 power stations) gives it an unmatched base from which to anchor energy-intensive workloads that neighbouring regions cannot support:

“We feel that where we are positioned as South Africa, given also the level of power, of the energy, and the size of Eskom, we can in fact position South Africa and southern Africa as being that region that is going to be the key in providing a location for data centres.”

The Eskom chair’s projections showed that while global data centre electricity demand is set to expand 2.3 times to 945TWh, African demand will grow from 2.5TWh to roughly 6.8TWh. Driven by broadband and mobile penetration, this low baseline represents rapid compound growth.

Winde, naturally, has a much more localised view, positioning the Western Cape as Africa’s tech capital, building on early provincial investments in broadband and digital access.

“We have 14 data centres at the moment, and we are looking at much more investment into many, many more of them.”

The Western Cape chief also links digital infrastructure directly to tackling South Africa’s acute unemployment:

“We [the DA] believe in creating the ecosystems and the enabling environment for businesses to do what business is doing so that we can actually bring down that unemployment rate and create the jobs that we need to create.”

Hunting for demand

Because of rising behind-the-meter solar power (estimated at 9.1GW nationally), efficiency gains, smelter curtailments and the closure of the Mozal aluminium smelter, Eskom’s domestic sales dropped 6.2% to 178TWh.

This has created that unexpected surplus capacity of 2-3GW.

Rather than turning off power, Eskom now urgently needs new baseload electricity buyers to protect revenues and avoid penalties on take-or-pay primary coal contracts.

Data centres are identified as a primary strategic customer group, and Nyati told prospective investors, “When it comes to here in South Africa, yes, we have the energy capacity that we need. If you look at it during the day, we’re currently sitting at about six gigawatts of energy that all of us need to be powering ourselves down.

“So, people, if you are in the mining sector, if you are in the data centre, anywhere, if you guys can grow and continue to grow, we have the energy for you. We are looking for that growth.”

Eskom’s distribution division and group executive have embedded data centre connection pipelines into their formal demand-activation strategy to stabilise medium-term sales at 178TWh and grow beyond.

The utility is also trying to strengthen its finances and build out Eskom Green. Eskom reported a net profit after tax of R30.3-billion for FY2026 (up from R14-billion in FY2025) and operating profit of R108.6-billion, buoyed by a 62% drop in expensive diesel open-cycle gas turbine usage (saving R10.6-billion).

Liquid cash holdings reached R124.9-billion, and the utility earned credit rating upgrades from both S&P Global and Fitch.

Launched on 9 June, Eskom Green is a ring-fenced renewables subsidiary with an initial pipeline of 17 projects targeting 6GW of carbon-free electricity by FY2030 and 32GW by FY2040. It provides corporate data centre clients with direct, off-balance-sheet green-power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks at the launch of CAPEability AI, a Western Cape government and Microsoft initiative to turn digital access into practical skills and economic opportunity. (Photo: Lindsey Schutters)

Winde, however, has his own plans. The Western Cape government has instituted a 5.7GW provincial energy plan, with in-province generation capacity already reaching nearly 2GW.

“We use 4,000 megawatts from Eskom, and so we are almost at 50% of our usage,” he explains, adding that his benchmark is the state of California.

Credit where due

Winde argues that global technology firms demand low-carbon operations, giving provinces with renewable and nuclear power a distinct competitive edge:

“Our power is renewable and green, which means also enabling those businesses that are investing in these data centres, factories of the future, so that when they invest in it, they actually have market accessibility better than any other region which is perhaps using coal power or something.”

Of course, the Palmiet pumped hydro and Koeberg nuclear reactors are Eskom assets.

For his part, Nyati candidly acknowledged past utility missteps, stressing that plant breakdowns were operational, not structural:

“We’re coming from a world where we were unable to provide that electricity to South Africa. It had nothing to do with the capacity of Eskom. It had everything to do with how we were managing Eskom, or maybe a little different: we were not managing Eskom. “Eskom is an engineering firm that used to be managed as an engineering firm, following standard operating procedures. Unfortunately, we have taken our eyes off that ball. But come back now, we are able to provide energy security for South Africa. That is something that is behind us now.”

And what lies ahead is power for the factories of the future, of course. DM