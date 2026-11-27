I spend much of my time moving between AI research and discussions with the government and industry about what to do with it. I am becoming increasingly frustrated by the gap between what this technology might soon be capable of and the future we seem to be preparing for.

We discuss privacy, ethical adoption and teaching people to use AI at work. It is easy to understand why. These are immediate concerns and have serious consequences. But there is an assumption running through much of this discussion: that the institutions and economic arrangements we have today will still make sense as AI becomes more capable. People will retrain and upskill, companies will adjust, and we will manage the transition.

I am far from convinced.

We need to take seriously the possibility that within five to 10 years, perhaps sooner, AI could perform a substantial share of economically valuable cognitive work, conduct advanced scientific research without human intervention, and drive the development of more capable versions of itself. The benefits could be extraordinary. So could the damage. And building the institutions that might allow us to manage either outcome takes time.

Improving at twice its previous rate

On 5 November 2026, the independent research organisation METR published an assessment of AI development at Anthropic. After examining internal evidence, its researchers estimated that Anthropic was improving model performance on well-defined tasks at roughly twice its previous rate. They thought AI-assisted research probably explained most of the acceleration.

The evidence is incomplete and the attribution uncertain. This is also one company, measured on a particular set of tasks. But there is now a serious empirical basis for thinking AI may be speeding up AI research.

Five days later, the AI Futures Project updated its forecasts. Its researchers now expect AI capable of outperforming leading human AI researchers during 2027, unless there is a deliberate slowdown. They put a 35-65% probability on systems capable of automating virtually all white-collar work arriving before 2028.

These are the forecasts of a small group working with models that may well be wrong. They do, however, force an uncomfortable question: Why do so many of our plans seem to assume we have decades?

The mechanism behind their concern is recursive self-improvement. If a system can contribute to developing its successor, and the successor is better at that work, we could enter a cycle of increasingly rapid progress. We have no evidence yet of an autonomous, self-sustaining cycle of this kind.

Possibility of recursive self-improvement

Research judgement, computing resources and the difficulty of translating benchmarks into useful systems could all slow it down. AI assistance is already part of the development process. Both Anthropic and OpenAI are now measuring its contribution to their research and explicitly considering the possibility of recursive self-improvement.

We are also seeing an important change in how these systems operate. Agentic AI can use tools, execute code, investigate problems and act over many steps without waiting for a new instruction each time. The security implications are already becoming apparent.

In July, agents in an OpenAI cybersecurity evaluation circumvented controls and compromised systems belonging to Hugging Face. That was an unusual test environment with reduced safeguards, and we should be careful about extrapolating from it. More recently, the Swiss National Cyber Security Centre confirmed actual intrusions against organisations, including critical-infrastructure operators, assisted by AI agents.

Britain’s cyber agency has reported a marked increase in such attacks since September. Many of the vulnerabilities are familiar. What has changed is how cheaply and persistently an attacker can exploit them.

There are harder questions still. What happens if we develop systems whose objectives are inconsistent with ours, and which become more capable than the people supervising them? The International AI Safety Report 2026 discusses scenarios in which humans lose control, potentially with consequences as severe as extinction.

Researchers disagree sharply about the likelihood, and current systems do not yet possess the capabilities required for such scenarios. It would nevertheless be reckless to leave this control problem until after substantially more powerful systems have been built.

Evidence of disruption

Then there is work, and evidence of disruption is beginning to emerge. Stanford researchers analysing payroll data from millions of US workers found that employment among 22-25-year-olds in highly AI-exposed occupations was 19% below where it would have been if it kept pace with less-exposed occupations.

Much of the difference appears to be driven by reduced hiring. In France, researchers found that permanent hiring of 21-29-year-olds had fallen 28% in the most AI-exposed occupations since late 2022, compared with 8% in the least exposed. More recent research across France, Germany and Sweden suggests that hiring is also slowing in exposed roles requiring several years of experience. These studies cannot establish how much of the change is caused by AI, and widespread unemployment has not materialised. But the emerging pattern is difficult to ignore.

We keep hearing that the answer is upskilling. Of course people should learn to work with the systems available now. But if AI can eventually acquire and perform many of those skills faster and more cheaply than humans, we need a better economic answer.

How will people earn incomes when an AI upskills faster than they do? Who will benefit from the productivity gains? Our assumptions about employment and the distribution of wealth may need serious reconsideration.

I am excited by what this technology could make possible. Better treatments, faster scientific discovery and far wider access to specialist knowledge could change lives. In Africa, where the shortage of expertise constrains so much of what we can achieve, that is an opportunity worth pursuing. I have devoted my career to this field because I want to see those possibilities realised.

Building capacity takes years

But I am troubled by the amount of preparation still needed. Building research capacity takes years. So does putting credible evaluation systems in place and working through the economic consequences of substantial automation. These are decisions we cannot defer until the capabilities are obvious to everyone. We also need serious international discussions about the conditions under which increasingly capable systems should be developed and deployed, particularly when their risks cannot be adequately evaluated.

In South Africa, we should already be testing our economic and social policies against scenarios much more disruptive than today’s AI adoption plans. We need independent expertise to evaluate advanced systems and the institutional capacity to respond when they fail.

We also need fundamental AI research. Relying on imported models and contributing datasets for others to exploit leaves us with too little influence over what the technology becomes. Doing the fundamental work gives us the ability to shape deployment, invent new applications and extend their impact well beyond our borders.

The faster forecasts may be wrong. I hope we have more time to prepare, and that we can realise the benefits of this technology as soon as it is safe to do so. What I cannot understand is why we are so comfortable planning on the assumption that the difficult scenarios will not arrive soon.

We may not know how much time we have.

But we are already choosing how to spend it, and every day we waste is a day we will never have again. DM