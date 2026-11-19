Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa,

The last time you took a delegation to the United States, in May 2025, organised labour came too. Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi spoke in the Oval Office , alongside the golfers.

This time you are in Silicon Valley , California, with some 300 South Africans , reportedly the largest delegation you have ever led abroad. Government, business, technical experts and students all made the list. The programme even promises to examine what AI means for the labour market and the future of work. Yet there was no space for labour, communities, artists or civil society to attend. We don’t even know how we were meant to respond, since the invite was never sent.

So we met without you. At an alternative AI Indaba, more than 60 of us from over 35 organisations gathered in the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill on 16 and 17 November 2026. We gathered to ask what decisions were being taken in 2026 about the people, the land and our autonomy in relation to big tech. The Women’s Jail is a building that does not let you forget what happens when decisions are taken about people in their absence.

It also reminds you how intimately connected practices of extraction are to the people, the land, and the ways in which we are categorised as workers, right-bearers and custodians of the commons that is the land we share, but is still tainted by the endemic violence of extractivism that is at once classist, racist, ableist and gender-blind.

We were organised and casual labour, local foundations and community-led organisations, regional and international think tanks, platform workers, data labellers and domestic workers, academics, independent researchers and lawyers, artists, musicians and actors. Over two days, we followed the AI value chain, from the minerals and water inputs to the workers and communities who live with the outputs and consequences.

What we found in South Africa’s relationship to big tech was familiar: a system speaking about redistribution, job creation and skills development, while the very structures of social protection, dignified work and the right to information and freedom from surveillance, land dispossession and access to water and electricity for the majority, are actively being exchanged for elite foreign and domestic economic interests. Do you remember what it is to organise labour protections in the face of capital’s power?

Mr President, while you are in California, Cape Town is hosting the Africa Tech Festival , where the global tech powers are jostling for the continent’s markets, its data and its goodwill. Lindsey Schutters, in Daily Maverick, calls it digital statecraft . Washington’s development finance arm has $205-billion to deploy worldwide over five years, more than triple its founding budget, and wants to win back the backbone of Africa’s internet from an entrenched Huawei.

For many of us, this scramble feels familiar – from the extraction of resources to the exploitation and informalisation of African peoples’ work. We ask you, Mr President, if you remember this familiarity too? Did you feel it in Covid-19? Or during the 2008/9 financial crisis? Or when the youth employment rate crossed a statistical threshold since apartheid ended in legislation? We remember. For so many of us, this is today. This is now.

On Monday, as the lanyards were being handed out at the convention centre, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina announced precautionary cuts to Western Cape water allocations: 7% for homes and industry and 15% for irrigation.

In both California and Cape Town this week, South Africa has also come to this table without a national AI policy. The draft was withdrawn in April after its reference list was found to contain fictitious sources, and a revised version is only expected next year.

The view from the US should give you pause. On Wednesday, your delegation was in San José for a workshop on South Africa and the future of AI. That city has courted data centres. Now its mayor, Matt Mahan, is proposing a short pause on approvals until new development standards and community benefit requirements are in place, after a backlash from residents worried about their power and water.

As Redi Tlhabi asks , why should conditions “deemed necessary to protect American residents [...] be considered unreasonable for South Africans”? Her larger question is whether South Africa means to be a paying customer, a supplier of land, electricity and water for value that flows (and is captured) abroad, or something better. We spent two days at Constitution Hill working on that same question.

You told your delegation on Monday that South Africa must move on from being “a location for digital infrastructure” . We agree. So when you sit down with Alphabet, Google and Cisco on Thursday, and with Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft on Friday, please put these seven questions to them.

Seven questions for tech companies and investors 1. How much water and electricity do your existing and planned South African facilities use, from what sources, and will you publish the figures every year?

You told your delegation that Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google all run major data-centre and cloud operations here, and you described this as a vote of confidence. The public deserves to see these numbers. When Daily Maverick asked this year, Eskom and municipalities largely avoided the question , citing confidentiality laws. Communities being asked to use less water deserve to know who is using it. 2. Will you accept the same conditions for South Africans as San José residents are demanding for themselves?

San José’s council is due to vote on its data centre standards on 8 December. Mayor Mahan says they include bans on non-disclosure agreements and on any public subsidy . Daily Maverick reported in April that new data centres planned for Cape Town could need the equivalent of 34% of the city’s current electricity supply . Residents in Cape Town deserve the same protection as residents in California. 3 . Who labels your data, what are they paid, and can they join a union?

Data labellers sat with us at Constitution Hill this week. In Kenya, more than 180 content moderators and data labellers have taken Meta and its contractor Sama to court over alleged poor working conditions. In April, Sama said more than 1,000 workers would be laid off after Meta ended its contract. Meta is not on your itinerary, but the question stands for every company you are speaking to. Ask them to name every contractor in their African supply chains and to guarantee a living wage, mental health care and the right to organise. 4. What South African works and performances were used to train the models, whose permission was sought, and who, if anyone, was paid? Will tech companies provide meaningful, independently verifiable disclosure of the South African works, performances, voices, images, languages and community-held cultural expressions used to train or fine-tune models, and explain the basis on which they were obtained?

Our artists, musicians, actors and writers want to know whether their songs, voices, films and languages are already inside these systems. Our question also includes an explicit demand for transparency of the work used across the creative ecosystem including and beyond recorded performances: what are the underlying frameworks that inform how these decisions get made. In June the Constitutional Court sent the Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament, and neither the Bill nor the judgment deals with generative AI . Until the law catches up, ask these companies to disclose what South African work they have used, and to commit to consent and payment. We want to know whose creative work and cultural knowledge have shaped the AI ecosystems of big tech’s models, and on what terms. As the South African government, what will you do to ensure creators, performers, rights-holders and affected communities can exercise control, negotiate collective licensing and fair remuneration or benefit-sharing, challenge unauthorised use, and obtain an effective remedy? 5. How does foreign-owned digital infrastructure benefit South African firms and workers?

You say this visit is about inclusive growth and job creation , so ask for the numbers. How many permanent jobs will each investment create once construction ends? How many jobs will their products replace? How much of the billions in ‘inward investment’ actually stays in our country, rather than flowing straight back out to Silicon Valley chip-makers. 6. What is the nature of the jobs that are created within South Africa by international tech actors? Will you disclose projected and actual employment impacts of your South African investments, including direct and indirect jobs, job duration and conditions, subcontracting, wages and job quality, and effects on existing work and provide the information needed for public labour impact assessments?

Earlier this year, a report found that job creation figures from data centre construction have been overestimated in the United Kingdom . Other research has found jobs created in this sector to be associated with AI-enabled surveillance, increased informalisation and the shirking of responsibilities for worker protections by big tech through the systemic use of business processing operations, deepening the lack of pathways to recourse for workers in digital ecosystems. This lack of clear accountability from the duty bearers meant to safeguard our rights and dignity bodes ominously for the relationship elected bodies have to our freedom, both corporate and state actors. 7. And, in line with the South African-led submission to the International Court of Justice, will the tech titans guarantee that no data centre on South African soil will store or process data used in the commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide?

Over the past few years, we have witnessed growth in the use of AI-enabled technologies in curbing the rights and freedoms of humans across the world. As you enter into these conversations, South Africans have the right to know what due diligence processes have been and will be undertaken, including but not limited to customer-use safeguards, disclosure agreements in accessible language and suspension measures they will adopt when there is a credible risk that their services facilitate war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide. How will the South African government enforce such protections when the government is still selling critical minerals and resources to those who actively partake in these crimes?

Bring us into the next 90 days

Mr President, you have asked your delegation for practical initiatives within 90 days of its return, with clear responsibilities and measurable outcomes. We ask that the people who were not included in this trip help write them. In a similar vein that underpins our democratic right to be convened, we demand to be engaged as representatives of labour, communities, artists and civil society that should have a seat in that process. And if we are not to be engaged, we would like to know on what grounds the government decides which partners should be consulted and which should not.

In line with our rights, we demand that the government require full, independent, labour, community and environmental assessments before approving, subsidising or otherwise supporting major AI and data-centre investments. These assessments should be developed with affected communities, workers and their representatives, creative economy actors and civil society. In line with the Public Finance Management Act, government should monitor and publish actual outcomes – as well as explain which regulatory oversight frameworks govern decisions made about South African land, labour and resources when it comes to partnerships with big tech.

We do not write to you to make a case against technology. We welcome technology that will improve people’s lives and the basic tenets that underpin Isintu – a return of the people to harmony with the land, and dignity within their lives. We write to ask that those who will live with the costs have a say in the decisions and a fair share of the benefits. DM

Yours sincerely,

Abahlali base Freedom Park African Centre for Biodiversity CSOs Tailings Working Group EthicsLab, University of Cape Town Foxglove Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee Housing Assembly Institute for Economic Justice iPhupho L’ka Biko Global Institute IUS: Towards a People’s Charter on AI Izwi Domestic Workers Alliance Legal Resources Centre Masana Mulaudzi Consulting Open Secrets Owe2 Green Economy – CSOs For Tailings Justice Ranking Digital Rights Rethinking Economics for Africa Sasbo The Finance Union (Cosatu) South African Guild of Actors (Saga) Swop and Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand

Individual signatories

Dr Anye-Nkwenti Nyamnjoh, University of Cape Town Thandolwethu Nofomela, candidate attorney, Legal Resources Centre



