Watch — Debating AI’s existential risk

In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, senior journalist Rebecca Davis and Business Maverick managing editor Lindsey Schutters debate the risks of artificial intelligence.

Davis argues that recent reported incidents, including AI agents hacking systems, altering their own reasoning records and acting beyond their instructions, point to genuine safety concerns.

Schutters explains that much of the existential fear reflects marketing by AI companies seeking investment ahead of stock market listings, and that responsibility lies with the people who build the models. The discussion covers AI safety, autonomous agents, military applications, AGI and the future of white-collar work.

This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism.

Hosted by: Rebecca Davis and Lindsey Schutters

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify.

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