The term ‘Mother City’ reinforces a dangerous historical myth

Words have power. Referring to Cape Town as the ‘Mother City’ perpetuates racist lies about the history of our country. It’s time to stop.
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
9 Mar 2025
It is impossible to count the number of times one can hear the phrase “Mother City” in English-language news and television programmes in a single day. It is used in the same way that “Joburg” or “Jozi” refer to the city of Johannesburg.

But while those two words are simple nicknames, contractions of the main name, the phrase “Mother City” conveys something else.

While there appears to be no definitive history of where the phrase “Mother City” comes from, it does appear to be generally accepted to refer to the status of Cape Town as South Africa’s “first” urban settlement.

Except that it wasn’t. 

As every Grade 6 learner knows, the first urban settlement in South Africa was Mapungubwe. This was at least four hundred years before European colonisers arrived in what is now Cape Town. 

Why then, is Cape Town referred to as the “Mother City”?

It can only be because those who use the phrase, perhaps unconsciously, are claiming that Cape Town is where South Africa’s development sprang from.

The word “mother” has immense power here. It suggests that the rest of the country was somehow born from this place. That, without it, South Africa would not have developed, would not even exist.

Historical myth

But it also adds power to a bigger, stronger and more dangerous historical myth.

When I was at primary school, during the apartheid era, my white classmates and I were told that when white people came to South Africa, there were no black people in the interior of the country.

It was not true.

But millions of white people were taught this, and as we all know, it can be hard to unlearn things we were taught when we were young.

Even today, some people claim this. 

In 2012, then FF+ leader and deputy Agriculture Minister Pieter Mulder repeated this in Parliament (several months after I published that piece, we bumped into each other, and with extreme politeness but some emotion, he made it clear he still refused to accept my view).

Read more: Back to the future: South Africa’s battle with its past

Just last week, in a spat on X, the cartoonist Jerm repeated what is often called the “empty land myth”. This forced News 24’s Fact Check Desk to provide the facts, and the real historical context.

It is also wrong to claim Cape Town gave birth to South Africa as the society and economy that we now have.

What really developed South Africa (albeit unequally) was the discovery first of diamonds in Kimberley and then gold in Gauteng and platinum group metals in North West.

This changed everything. 

Previously, our country was occupied by people who farmed their own food and organised themselves in different ways. 

The discovery of minerals led to hundreds of thousands of people coming here from Europe. Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Beit and others brought capital and dug as fast as they could.

Migrant labour

To do this, they dragged in people from surrounding areas. This included people from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana and other areas.

This was the root of the migrant labour system, which has brought so much heartache to so many. This dynamic has made it much harder for generations of people to form stable nuclear families, and surely the fundamental reason that only 35.6% of children in our country live with their biological fathers now.

In terms of the society we are now, Gauteng was the “mother”. Cape Town at best was the fun-loving grandfather. 

You might want to argue that Cape Town is the Mother City because Parliament is there.

But the seat of government is not in Cape Town, it is in Tshwane. No one refers to that as the “father city”.

And if you want to give Parliament, and those in it, that level of respect, that’s entirely up to you.

Considering that South African urban spoken English has changed so much over the last 30 years, it is astonishing that the phrase “Mother City” still has so much power.

This may be because many official sources have used it for so long.

SouthAfrica.net, an entry portal for information for people wanting to come here uses the phrase

As does Cape Town tourism

And the city itself, as recently as last week.

Handy catch-phrase

In some ways, you can understand why this would happen. Those who market the city would be looking for a handy and unique catch-phrase. And “Mother City” would fit the bill.

Of course, some might try to blame the DA for this. They would claim that it is their deliberate strategy and their “Eurocentric” beliefs that have led them to push this phrase. 

That would be wrong, because it does not explain why someone with a nuanced understanding of our history, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, would use it.

Or why Dirco Minister Ronald Lamola used the phrase as recently as November last year.

Part of the answer may also lie in the fact that language can often be nostalgic, it is full of phrases that are rooted in history. This means that the prejudice of the times in which they were formed can be passed on. 

This often happens unconsciously, it is entirely possible to use these phrases without realising their history. 

For example, some English phrases are rooted in prejudice against Irish or Catholic people. Examples of this can include “paddy wagon” for police car (“Paddy” being a common Irish name and thus the police car was carrying Irish people) or “Irish twins” referring to two children born to the same mother in the same calendar year.

At one point, “beyond the pale” referred to a border beyond which “savages” lived. One of its most famous usages was, again, in Ireland, when Dublin was referred to as beyond the pale, where Irish people lived.

Of course, meanings change over time.

But in the case of Cape Town, “Mother City” gives it a power linked to our racist and colonial past. It perpetuates the myth that South Africa was “empty” before white people came. 

Yes, it is entirely possible to use the phrase in a perfectly innocent way, to mean nothing by it.

But words have power. Because of their history. And just because you can use the phrase innocently doesn’t mean you should. DM

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 9, 2025, 09:23 PM

Oh my word. As if we don't have enough to worry about. Can you truly not see that this article is both pointless and needlessly divisive Stephen?

Brett Redelinghuys Mar 10, 2025, 06:11 AM

Agreed... Your bio says you "cover in a slightly obsessive manner.." This has no point or value.

jcscholtz123 Mar 10, 2025, 12:30 AM

Surely we have bigger fish to fry than this?

Martin Neethling Mar 10, 2025, 06:41 AM

We must reject the insinuation that the term ‘Mother City’ now perpetuates some racist stereotype. Grootes is right - words do have meaning - so let’s not create new red line issues and no go zones where nothing lurks. Perhaps this is just a hit piece but whatever, it is not a serious one.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 10, 2025, 07:11 AM

Really, Stephen...what on earth possessed you to cause trouble where there isn't any? It's the last thing we need in our country right now.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 10, 2025, 12:57 PM

The attacks on Afriforum and Solidariteit have become stale. He probably though a new way to attach white "myths" is needed.

Mike Lawrie Mar 10, 2025, 07:13 AM

Just a curious question, I have no feelings one way or the other. If, as Stephen asserts, the hinterland was teeming with people, why did the mines in Kimberley and Jozi look to the countries next door for their labour?

Kb1066 . Mar 10, 2025, 07:15 AM

What brought this on? There is so much happening in South Africa that a competent columnist could write relevant articles about. This just seems to be an article knocking Cape Town. Most people cannot find Mapungubwe on a Map. Perhaps Stephen is looking for funding from the Lesufi goverment.

Peer Iuel Mar 10, 2025, 07:23 AM

Could you not find something more interesting to write about?

Cape Doctor Mar 10, 2025, 07:44 AM

Well, if you had nothing else to write about, I guess you could assert that Paris is a city of terrorist attacks rather than romance, or that The Big Apple is full of worms - but I would not devote even 300 characters to such pointless claims.

Ian Gwilt Mar 10, 2025, 09:30 AM

Your articles are getting a bit boring and mundane

keith.ciorovich Mar 10, 2025, 10:20 AM

Yawn

D'Esprit Dan Mar 10, 2025, 10:25 AM

I must admit, when our President admits that a) Joburg has been trashed by his own party and b) he'd like teeny bits cleaned for guests in November, there are possibly bigger issues to write about when it comes to our cities, towns, villages and hamlets. Seriously, Stephen?

megapode Mar 10, 2025, 10:40 AM

It seems to me that this article is a response to the recent increase in posts pushing the empty land myth. I would rather see that tacked head on than starting with using Cape Town as some sort of metaphor for that myth. Given the recent visits to the USA by Afriforum, that myth needs examining.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 10, 2025, 11:54 AM

Good point.

T'Plana Hath Mar 10, 2025, 10:53 AM

"While there appears to be no definitive history of where the phrase “Mother City” comes from". Oh really? The Greeks would like a word - that word being 'Metropolis' - literally 'mother city'. Stop looking problems where there aren't any.

Rod MacLeod Mar 10, 2025, 10:59 AM

Mapungubwe had a library, university and schools, yes? Paved roads, water culverts, a hospital and a justice system? A written language? What? No? But you said it should be the "mother city"? The kingdom at the place of many jackals on the Limpopo River that collapsed in a heap in 1400.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 10, 2025, 01:01 PM

And Greefswald was the drug rehab centre for the SADF. Until some of the "inmates" escaped and attached Botswana women across the river. Then it became a peloton base against the mighty onslaught of MK.

Thomas Cleghorn Mar 10, 2025, 12:10 PM

An old undergrad project on semiotics and deconstruction perhaps?

Pieter van de Venter Mar 10, 2025, 12:56 PM

And it seems nobody has learned a thing from their demise - overpopulation put pressure on resources. With the decline at the end of 1300's, it is still very possible that the rest of southern Africa was empty towards 1652 and later? Or not?

Claudia Regnart Mar 10, 2025, 03:53 PM

As language teacher in the 1970's &amp; 1980's, my classes suggested an alternative interpretation to the Mother metaphor. Table Mountain: the sternly stable chest, with Signal Hill &amp; Devil's Peak embracing the city of crazy, kind and arrogant humanity, welcoming and enfolding. Needed now, methinks.

Dieter Petzsch Mar 10, 2025, 03:53 PM

Foeitog, Stephen! Grootheidswaansin will get you nowhere. The "mother city" is the mother of all cities when world cities are compared i.a. by tourists. So leave our mother alone, and don't come home.

Jennifer Hughes Mar 10, 2025, 03:54 PM

I thought this was really interesting and thought provoking. And I had no idea there were people who thought South Africa's interior was empty before Europeans came over!!!

fastforward.zsofia Mar 10, 2025, 04:38 PM

Finally! I wondered when a journalist, writer or public intellectual would at last publicly challenge this self-proclaimed title invented by a minority in Cape Town. Well done.

Sandra Goldberg Mar 10, 2025, 05:53 PM

This article seems to harbour a type of ‘needling ‘which is really not necessary at this time- why go this route?Cape Town has for many years been accepted as The Mother City- why attempt to strip it now of that title?

Mar 10, 2025, 08:43 PM

Seriously, Stephen. Are you bored? No one realistically claims that SA was totally empty. It's the origin of humanity. People have lived here for 100,000s of years. Their descendants are the San and the Khoi. Over 1200 years the Bantu migrated from top left to bottom right. The whites over 400.

Mar 10, 2025, 09:16 PM

Bantu from TL of Africa. This is well testified to by study of Nilotic / Bantu / KS languages. Sorry, DM doesn't allow links or images. Whites from BL to TR of SA. They met at the Fish River. We know this. While the KS sparsely populated the hinterland &lt; 4o0 mm rain, they were still there. 300!

Stephen Paul Mar 10, 2025, 10:13 PM

Hau Mr Grootes. Get a life please. Connecting imaginary dots where there are none about the term Mother City does not do you any credit. Of course the land was inhabited by rural and agrarian people before the Europeans arrived. Pray tell how a modern state would have evolved from that ?

Notinmyname Fang Mar 11, 2025, 12:12 PM

please stick to things that matter more at this time

Keith Richmond Mar 12, 2025, 05:22 PM

Thoughtful and thought provoking, as usual.

Brian Schultz Mar 12, 2025, 08:01 PM

I wondered when some 'bright spark' would make this connection! The truth is that the area around Cape Town and its hinterland was occupied by the 'first nation' people who occupied most of southern Africa before they were subdued by the invading Bantu. Europeans and Bantu met at the Gamtoos.

Pierre Rossouw Mar 13, 2025, 11:48 AM

So who were the founders of Cape Town, the city we know today?