First, my country was under attack for the whole of New Year’s day. Russian terrorists were inhumanly shelling all of our citizens from the early morning. The last siren alert sounded at five o’clock in the morning the next day. That was the sum of our New Year’s Eve and the first night of 2023.

Some cities, like recently deoccupied Kherson, were heavily bombed exactly as the clock struck midnight. Mind you, according to the Russian terrorists, it is now “constructionally their territory and their citizens”. They wrote “Happy New Year” messages on their attacking drones.

Kyiv by itself was attacked at night by more than 30 drones. They killed Ukrainians yesterday, they’ve tried to break our spirit, but, as always, they failed miserably. And this is what I want to share with you today — the New Year’s address to the nation from our president Volodymyr Zelensky, as it was a ray of hope for a lot of people in Ukraine.

Unlike pathetic Putin’s address to “soldiers” who are really part of the same cast of actors he features in all his videos, our president delivered an inspirational, empowering speech to the nation. The video features English subtitles and a lot of footage I really want you to see.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

I was extremely moved when I saw people from the deoccupied territories video-calling their friends and families to watch the presidential address together. So, I would also love to watch it with you:

Second, I want to start this year by expressing my gratitude to Daily Maverick. When the war started, when all I was trying to do was show the facts of Russian terrorists murdering, torturing, raping our civilians, shelling our cities, mass-killing Ukrainians in this genocidal war; when I was desperately knocking on every door sealed shut with Russian propaganda, when no one was willing to listen, you lent a helping hand.

We are fighting our way towards the same goal: the chance to know and tell the truth. Truth makes us better and stronger, it empowers, breaks terrorist plans and destroys their propaganda. Truth gives the power of speech to those who are temporarily voiceless and holds every single terrorist accountable. I want every reader to know how much I value their support. Your encouraging, emphatic, thoughtful comments often make my day.

Thank you for being there for us. I hope you’ll have a fantastic new year. I know this is the year of our victory. Stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones. With love and respect, yours truly. DM