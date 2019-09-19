When the Springboks open their 2019 Rugby World Cup challenge against New Zealand on Saturday, they will be embarking on a journey that has the power to positively influence a country battling gender-based violence, racism, and xenophobia.

The great Nelson Mandela famously said that sport has the power to change the world. He believed the success of the Springboks at the 1995 Rugby World Cup was one of the primary reasons why the new democracy was able to prevent something of a civil war after the fall of the grossly unjust apartheid regime.

Mandela used South Africa lifting the William Webb Ellis trophy as a means to unify the country… and it worked. The Springbok, once the symbol of organised division, soon became a reference point for nationwide pride. So much so that it was partly preserved as the national rugby team’s emblem when other sporting bodies parted ways with it entirely in favour of the Protea.

Twenty-four years later and it can be contested whether South Africa has made the strides it should have in the aftermath of apartheid. What cannot be contested, though, is that the country still faces serious problems. And in the context of some of those problems, the Rugby World Cup could hardly have come at a better time.

First, the tragic rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana has triggered active citizenship across the country pertaining to the alarmingly high rate of crimes committed by men on women and children in South Africa. Men have been called to action and the Springboks (a group of 31 men) have been presented with a powerful platform from which to stand up and lead by example. When Makazole Mapimpi scored a try against Japan in a World Cup warm-up fixture two weekends ago, he pointed to writing on a wristband that paid tribute to Mrwetyana. More of this is needed.

Furthermore, hard but fair play on the field needs to be buttressed by immaculate conduct off the field. Neither has exactly been commonplace at Rugby World Cups in the past. Some of international rugby’s most ill-tempered games have been at Rugby World Cups (think the Springboks vs Canada in 1995) while James Haskell, Dylan Hartley and Chris Ashton’s alleged harassment of a female hotel staff member in New Zealand in 2011 was an unsavoury affair. Similar indiscretions by the Springboks in Japan will have unfavourable effects on the standing of men in South African society.

However, virtuous, respectful, and moral action could go some way to restoring the reputation of men in the republic and reducing gender-based violence. Male role models are needed. The Springboks have a wonderful opportunity to be just that.

Second, racism continues to darken the rainbow nation. The very mention of the words “transformation” or “equal opportunity” are polarising terms among South Africans. This has almost got to the point where co-operation among races seems to be the exception rather than the norm. A very brief perusal of almost any news outlet will highlight this.

The Springbok squad that has travelled to Japan is the most multicultural World Cup squad the country has ever named. In Siya Kolisi, the Springboks will be led by their first ever black captain. In Mzwandile Stick, the backline will be under the tutelage of a black coach for the first time. If nothing else, that is progress. And that should be celebrated. However, that progress will be celebrated more enthusiastically if this group of players can win the World Cup. Success on that scale would be a poignant reminder to South Africans of all races that coexistence is not only possible and right but also mutually beneficial.

Third, the presence of Zimbabwean-born and raised Tendai Mtawarira cannot be underestimated in the face of the recent spike in violent xenophobic attacks across the country. In South African rugby circles (and in wider society too), Mtawarira serves as a poster of the value foreign nationals can bring to South Africa. He is also a prompt to the notion that all lives matter.

It was of course not long ago that South Africans were welcomed in many African countries as they sought refuge from the horrors of apartheid. Now that the shoe is on the other foot (to some extent), we should be willing to do the same for others. Mtawarira represents the fight against xenophobia and his place in the squad is fitting and relevant. How appropriate and meaningful it would be if he played a part in the return of one of South African sports’ most treasured trophies.

Despite the SABC not broadcasting any of the live 2019 Rugby World Cup action (the full story is yet to emerge), when the Springboks play in Japan you can be sure a considerable percentage of the country will be watching (or listening). Yes, sporting events are often romanticised to disproportionate levels. And yes, rugby means little for swathes of South Africans despite the attention the sport receives in mainstream media and popular culture.

However, it would surely be as naïve to assume that the Springboks have absolute influence as it would be to assume that they have no influence. The impact of the Springboks winning the World Cup wouldn’t magically solve any of the aforementioned problems. But it might spark something somewhere that goes some way to overcoming some of the obstacles we are trying to move past. And that has to be worth something.

So go, Bokke, bring Bill home. DM

Zac Elkin Follow Save More Zac Elkin is a Sports Writer/Editor for TeamTalk Media