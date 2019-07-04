Political egos, a history of corruption and an ever-increasing polarised divide by race, wealth and location have left most of this country feeling helpless, hopeless and in despair. The Nationalist and ANC governments, since the date of my birth, 1948, have failed to address the nation as one people – they have intentionally divided the nation, with the solitary exception of Nelson Mandela.
The answer to developing the next generation to transform SA is hidden in plain sight. From the grassroots through the communities. Do not wait for those in power.
The Nic Spaull report reveals the paucity of our current development educational system.
Seventy-eight percent of SA Grade 4 readers cannot comprehend what they are reading; 69% of Grade 6 learners cannot add and subtract properly, have no understanding of multiplication by one-digit numbers and cannot solve simple word problems, i.e. they cannot do basic mathematics, and 79% of Grade 6 mathematics teachers cannot get 60% on a Grade 6/7 level math’s test.
A proper education is a right, entrenched in the Constitution. That education must be a comprehensive one combining academic learning with sports, art and other activities. These activities allow learners to realise their full talent. It helps develop the learners’ self-worth.
I wish to showcase the key role of sport. The power of sport is a gamechanger to schools, clubs, communities and individuals.
“The quality of physical education can positively contribute to the health, social and economic environment of the country and its people,” says Professor Hans de Ridder, director of the School of Biokinetics, Recreation and Sport Science at the North-West University (NWU).
“Physical education is an important investment in the field of health and, in the long term, it can strongly influence the lives of children in this country.”
Sport at the grassroots level and in the schools in the underprivileged areas has been grossly neglected. The national sport governing bodies and national government are riddled with inefficiency, self-interest, lack of cohesion and leadership. They are, by and large, not interested in the development of sport at the community and school level.
As an example, the high costs of the promised “free” university education (for only 6% of those who enter the school system) need to be redirected to educating those in Foundation phase and at primary school. A redirection of costs will give all the young learners a real step up to a positive beginning towards better decision-making and a sense of hope and purpose.
The vast majority of SA school children have no after-school sport. The only sport development pathway currently is for those talented sports kids seen in the minority of underprivileged schools, with after-school sports, to be given scholarships in model C schools. Those lucky few who are seen. Many talented sports kids remain unseen.
To unleash the true sporting talent of this country is not by quotas and “targets” (inevitable as those are). It is by developing facilities, PE teachers, coaches to grow the next generation and will be a natural pathway to international sport. A sport, like everything else, cannot be politicised or controlled at the top. It is a groundswell movement and needs in this current barren environment to be driven by local communities. The national government at some stage will add some impetus.
Sport has one advantage; all learners can engage fully and feel its power. Every person can either run, catch, hit, shoot, tackle or kick, which brings instant joy and a momentary feeling of invincibility. It is the trigger to open the door to a whole new world; one of hope and fulfilment.
The government knows that sport is a source of national pride and sport at school and club level helps all to overcome age-old fears and animosities and brings communities together. Never mind the 1995 Rugby World Cup, watch an inter-schools match anywhere in SA.
A school sports programme leads to teachers inculcating positive values and attitudes and enhancing a sense of well-being and self-image; healthy attitudes towards competition, self-control and playing within a team and within the spirit of sport. Values for good citizenship.
The drive to this full, holistic education is kept alive by NGOs, local sports organisations, volunteers, Rotaries, foundations, supporting businesses and literally thousands upon thousands of many amazing people in all communities who give the underprivileged hope and a sense of purpose. There are so many magnificent individuals in and from the underprivileged environments doing this now.
There are some regional governments and municipalities that work closely with the underprivileged communities, thank goodness. The Western Cape Government After School programme and the WC MOD, which brings together neighbouring areas, are good examples.
The large majority of South Africans, however, are left feeling helpless with no hope, no job, no food and no money. Our history has torn us apart – we need to use grassroots and the next generation to heal us.
So, what can be done – just a few ideas:
Collaboration is a simple act that will help the healing and we will see each of us as an essential part of our common future.
These ideas are merely an offering. Others brighter than me will have better and many more concepts.
The MCC Masi 750 Club is committed to breaking down the barriers between the townships and suburbs of the South Peninsula Valley. It is also committed to using sport as the vehicle to transform the youth, their families and the community – to produce better SA citizens working together.
I head up the MCC Masi Club, which is a collaborative grassroots sports programme in Masiphumelele, partnering the well-known NGO, Masicorp. In the last 20 months through support from individuals in all the local residential areas, much has been achieved. Co-ordination of Rotaries, foundations, volunteers, NGOs and sports organisations like Sporting Chance, Ubuntu Soccer, Coolplay, Goodsport, Atlas Foundation, BenBikes, CTCT, PedalPower to name a few, have spurred on the programme. The local communities and their schools in Masiphumelele, Noordhoek, Fish Hoek, Kommetjie and Simons Town are working together, sharing resources and facilities, bringing the South Peninsula Valley together. It is just a start.
Go to the link here and see what 20 months of collaboration have achieved.
A groundswell grassroots movement by the people of SA is the only way to develop a united South Africa – one nation fully developing at last. DM
In other news...
The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*
Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.
By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.
*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see." ~ Arthur Schopenhauer