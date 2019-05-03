This is an open letter to The Economist, whose endorsement of Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC in its leader article of 25 April 2019 called Ramaphosa an 'honest reformer'. The article ignores the reality in South Africa, and the fact that Ramaphosa’s fight against the deep-rooted corruption in the ruling party is, at best, tepid.

Your endorsement of the ruling African National Congress ahead of democratic South Africa’s sixth general election is irresponsible and unconscionable. The ANC is a criminal syndicate that will destroy South Africa if it remains in power for another decade.

Your argument that a stronger mandate will help President Cyril Ramaphosa push through a reform agenda by somehow (no mechanism given because none exists) strengthening him against the crooks in his party is deeply flawed.

The ANC’s lists prove he has already lost that battle. They are jam-packed with crooks. The second-most trusted ANC politician after Ramaphosa is Pravin Gordhan who is only 73 on the national list.

This is the same crowd that supported former president Jacob Zuma through eight motions of no confidence as he looted the state and destroyed its institutions, only to replace him when it came time to save themselves ahead of this election. You have the Trojan Horse thing back to front: Ramaphosa is the mechanism to get the ANC back into power, not the other way around.

South Africa is on its knees after 25 years of one-party dominance by a patronage-driven party that works only to enrich a connected elite. Our democracy urgently needs a strong alternative. Even if the liberal Democratic Alliance cannot win in this election, South Africans need to see that another way is possible. A weak ANC mandate coupled with a strong showing for the DA can only strengthen Ramaphosa’s so-called reform agenda.

Under a stronger ANC, the fate of 58-million South Africans hangs on a single person. This is an extraordinarily high-risk outcome. Were Ramaphosa to be recalled by his party, South Africa would be left in the hands of Deputy President DD Mabuza who has looted and allegedly killed his way to the top.

With a strong showing, the message from the electorate will be one of impunity, which will embolden the crooks in his party. Indeed, the only reason Ramaphosa won the ANC Presidency was because of the party’s poor showing in the 2016 election. Mabuza realised his best route to the top was to throw his bought-with-public-funds support in with Ramaphosa.

A weak mandate for the ANC coupled with a strong showing for the liberal DA will strengthen the push for reform by making the ANC more responsive to the country’s interests. And it will prevent the ANC and socialist, populist EFF from together achieving the constitutional majority required to change the Constitution to enable expropriation without compensation.

As for Ramaphosa’s supposed “reform agenda”, there is little evidence of it other than his tepid fight against corruption. So far, he has supported the attack on property rights and the forced investment of pension funds into chronically corrupt, bankrupt state-owned enterprises as well as the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank and of SA’s health system.

Ramaphosa was deputy president and head of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee during Zuma’s State Capture drive. He was tasked to fix Eskom in 2015 and today the power utility is in a death spiral and looks set to take our economy down with it.

The Economist should issue a fulsome retraction before 8 May 2019 or it will find itself on the wrong side of history. DM

John Steenhuisen Follow Save More John Steenhuisen is Chief Whip, Democratic Alliance. See his Wikipedia profile.