Privatising the power generating part of Eskom, freezing builds and embracing green power producers are just some of the solutions to the power crisis suggested by the Democratic Alliance.

Eskom has yet again entered stage 4 load shedding where 4,000MW is removed from the grid. The latest reasons include diesel shortages, Mozambique supply issues with cyclone damage and boiler tube leaks at a number of plants.

How eight power units providing 5,000MW could be affected by the same leaks at the same time is highly suspicious and could be a result of other nefarious activities. This needs investigation by the Hawks if proven to be true.

Yet again, we have to ask the question of why PetroSA and Eskom are not talking to each other and able to set up a stable and consistent supply of diesel when it is needed. This issue had been raised time and time again, yet the same breakdown continues to occur.

While a technical team has been given four weeks to evaluate and provide a report on Eskom, load shedding continues to cripple the country. Having Deputy President David Mabuza head up the joint special cabinet committee on Eskom hardly sends the right signal either. He oversaw the province of Mpumalanga where he was allegedly involved in tender fraud and multiple political killings.

With Eskom burning diesel and using pump storage facilities to keep the lights going, the amount of problems, maintenance backlogs, coal quality and shortages at the coal power units has become drastically apparent.

The DA has solutions to fix the current load shedding and Eskom crisis. Urgent resources must be allocated to maintenance and refurbishment of the current coal fleet

The DA would privatise the generation part of Eskom which will allow for power units to be properly maintained and stockpiled, allowing well-functioning metros to source power directly from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and freezing the build on the outstanding units at Kusile. Eskom needs to immediately freeze the build on the last two outstanding units at Kusile, and instead look to bring on more IPPs to provide power. Eskom’s debt is spiralling due to cost overruns on the two big coal builds, while the units are not running at full capacity due to design and build flaws.

We would ensure Eskom’s coal procurement policy is immediately changed to allow Eskom to procure coal from any source that meets the quality and standards required. We would mandate Eskom’s engineering and maintenance employees as an “essential service” that cannot enter into strike action. We would immediately review all Eskom’s diesel contracts to ensure the cheapest diesel is sourced from professional and reliable sources and in line with this, instruct PetroSA to supply Eskom with diesel at tax-free cost prices to avert a crisis in the short-term.

We reject pressure from the ANC’s union allies opposing the introduction of IPPs. IPPs are producing energy as we speak and must be allowed to sell power to the grid immediately. The DA is way ahead of the rest of the country in terms of renewable energy readiness. 85% of municipalities in the Western Cape already have legislation in place to allow for independent solar energy generation, and most of them are geared to sell clean energy back into the grid.

In the medium term, we would privatise the entire generation part of Eskom, allowing a diverse range of energy to enter the grid, increasing competition and lowering the cost. This would lead to a drastic salary restructuring of Eskom’s executive and management, bringing costs down.

On the debt side, we would instruct municipalities to start a “name and shame” campaign for non-payers of electricity. In short, to release the names of the main offenders that are non-paying to the municipality website and local papers making sure communities know who is skipping on payment. This would be similar to the City of Cape Town’s water saving “name and shame” campaign. We would install major smart meters for municipalities to force municipalities to collect revenue timeously.

The ANC has literally put SA in the dark ages again by allowing and facilitating state capture that has torn Eskom apart. It is time for this country to be given new hope, with a party that will fight for stable, green and affordable electricity supply. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Natasha Mazzone Follow Save More Natasha Mazzone is the Team One South Africa spokesperson on State Capture for the Democratic Alliance

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.