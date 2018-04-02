A tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Rev Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu

Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu is a Diepkloof, Soweto-born Catholic Cleric, writer, speaker and youth worker.

Lawrence holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy which he passed with distinction on and received the dean’s award for outstanding academic achievement in 2011.

Following his philosophical studies Lawrence was requested to continue his studies and training in London. He is currently finishing off his Bachelor Divinity Degree with the Heythrop College of the University of London while also doing a Sacred Baccalaureate running concurrently. This are set to end in June 2015.

Lawrence has worked in media starting at Radio Veritas as a presenter and seasoned contributor. He still contributes for a UK segment on Radio Veritas every Friday.

He was a field worker and youth facilitator in Soweto and around Johannesburg for the Catholic Youth Office. He worked in schools, prisons and as a youth developer and project leader, activist for youth issues, speaker and motivator. He joined the National Facilitation team of the South African Catholic Bishops Conference (Education for Life programme). During this time he travelled and worked extensively with young people all over South Africa and Swaziland.

As a writer he has contributed for several publications including The Thinker, The Southern Cross, The South African and others.