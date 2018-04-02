Knowledge 2.0.
2 April 2018 22:01 (South Africa)
Opinionista Rev Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu

A tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

  • Rev Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu
    Rev-Ndlovu.jpg
    Rev Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu

    Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu is a Diepkloof, Soweto-born Catholic Cleric, writer, speaker and youth worker.

    Lawrence holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy which he passed with distinction on and received the dean’s award for outstanding academic achievement in 2011.

    Following his philosophical studies Lawrence was requested to continue his studies and training in London. He is currently finishing off his Bachelor Divinity Degree with the Heythrop College of the University of London while also doing a Sacred Baccalaureate running concurrently. This are set to end in June 2015.

    Lawrence has worked in media starting at Radio Veritas as a presenter and seasoned contributor. He still contributes for a UK segment on Radio Veritas every Friday.

    He was a field worker and youth facilitator in Soweto and around Johannesburg for the Catholic Youth Office. He worked in schools, prisons and as a youth developer and project leader, activist for youth issues, speaker and motivator. He joined the National Facilitation team of the South African Catholic Bishops Conference (Education for Life programme). During this time he travelled and worked extensively with young people all over South Africa and Swaziland.

    As a writer he has contributed for several publications including The Thinker, The Southern Cross, The South African and others.

  • 02 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
This poem was penned as a tribute to Madikizela-Mandela and will be published as part of his poetry anthology later this year.

This Fight Bears My Name

Winnie Madikizela Mandela

Our very self was threatened,
Subjugated, cursed with ease.
What am I am to say
when their eyes,
stare at me with sheer grief,
at the torment,
the guile so defined?
I refuse to lead them to apologise
for home is the land
and the land bears their names.
What I am to say to their being;
derided, defiled, lacking peace?
When their bodies have not slept,
For all long night they sat and wept?
I must fight!
This fight bares my name.

Valleys are still adorned
With my father’s footsteps,
when he too renounced silence.
Resilient,
armed with nothing but his name,
The warrior led the cry of fearlessness.

The unimposing hill of Isandlwana,
reminiscent of my grandmother’s bounty.
The face in the clouds is that of my sister,
The soil, so rich, splendid and healthy
Exemplifies the very nation it holds.
I am this place.
I am this land.

I fight for I can do nothing else
My father’s blood speaks,
My mother’s soul weeps.
It beckons even those creeks,
fighting for weeks,
Barring whips,
tears as ablutions,
with my every presence I fight.
Patiently I stomach derision,
Not because it is right or might
But because I know that bruising
Can only pre-empt triumph.

Every shot, whip, curse and pain
unites me strongly
with my suffering brethren.
When the heat of unity reaches
the maximus of toleration,
there, and only there,
Does silence end
Then truest wrath
Bellows with might;
Amandla!
This fight bears my name!

When my own self bled
From Blood River to Sharpville
From Sharpville to Soweto,
From Soweto to Boipatong,
I had to fight!
This fight bears my name.

When my mother was lesser than the house pet,
My father reduced to having children as his masters,
I had to fight!
This fight bears my name!

Convinced and unstoppable,
A period to that history was necessary.
With every fist in the air,
With no words to spare,
I am unashamedly calling to being
A new story for my people. DM

