The burning world, it is explodin’,

Violence flarin’, fear & loathin’,

You’re bad enough to scream, but your throat is chokin’,

You don’t believe in oil, but it’s your car that’s smokin’,

And even the Jordan river has no water floatin’,

But you tell me over and over and over again my friend,

Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction.

Don’t you understand, what I’m trying to say?

And can’t you feel the fears I’m feeling today?

When the threshold is crossed, it’s the end of the game,

There’ll be nothing to save when the world is aflame,

Take a look around you, girl, it’s bound to scare you, boy,

And tell me over and over and over again my friend,

Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction.

Yeah, my blood’s so mad, feels like coagulatin’,

I’m sittin’ here, just contemplatin’,

I can’t twist the truth, it knows no regulation,

Handful of senators don’t pass legislation,

And marches alone don’t bring the solution,

When the human race is so close to dissolution’,

This whole crazy world is one big confusion,

And you tell me over and over and over again my friend,

Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction.

Think of all the coal that’s blazing your soul

Then look at your own town spinning down the hole

Ah, you may leave Earth, for four days in space,

But when you return, the same old scorching place,

The poundin’ of the drums, the fright and disgrace,

You can bury your dead, but don’t leave a trace,

Hate your next door neighbor, but don’t forget to say your grace

And you tell me over and over and over and over again my friend,

You don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction.

No, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction.