Comments Policy

The fundamentals: Engage Brain before Typing…

We encourage robust debate. We love a well-thought-out, well-argued point. And as a Maverick Insider, we value your informed opinion.

That said, let’s be clear: actions have consequences. Crossing the line can result in anything from a warning to being banned from the comments section. As a publication bound by the Press Code and the Press Council of South Africa, we are committed to factual, responsible journalism and expect the same standard of integrity in our discussions.

Read on to learn how the process works and what we expect from commenters.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Understanding the media: the importance of critical thinking and separating fact from bias

1. Who can comment

Maverick Insiders only: Commenting is an exclusive feature for Maverick Insiders. If you’d like to join the conversation, please sign up here. For more details on why only Maverick Insiders can comment, see the FAQ below.

To foster transparency and accountability in discussions, we ask Insiders to use their real names when commenting. Conversations are more meaningful when everyone stands behind their words.

2. Peer review and moderation

We believe in a community-driven approach to moderation:

You’ll be asked to review and moderate three other readers’ comments before yours can be published. This helps us share the moderation load together, hold each other accountable, and helps prevent individual bias. Once you’ve successfully reviewed three comments, yours will slot in line to be moderated and published if acceptable. If your comment is rejected, you will be notified via email that your comment violated our policy in some way. In this email, you’ll receive a link giving you the opportunity to resubmit your comment. Take a deep breath and consider rephrasing your point before submitting it again. If you are found to be a serial offender your access to the comments section will be revoked.

3. What we do not allow

Our commitment to a constructive, respectful dialogue means we prohibit:

Sexist, racist, abusive, threatening, or intolerant remarks.

Name-calling ad hominem attacks, and personal insults: Attack arguments, not individuals.

Unsubstantiated allegations of criminality: Claims must be backed by credible sources.

Mis- and disinformation: False or misleading claims, especially those designed to deceive, will not be tolerated.

Trolling: Comments made purely to provoke, derail conversations, or incite conflict will be removed.

External links: We can’t verify external sites, so these links cannot be published.

Defamatory comments: Legally damaging statements will be removed.

Off-topic posts: Please keep comments relevant to the article’s subject matter.

Impersonation or inappropriate usernames: No pretending to be someone else; vulgar usernames are also not allowed.

Abuse directed at our journalists: You don’t have to agree with them, but criticism must be constructive.

4. The small print

By posting in our comments section, you agree to:

Abide by this Comment Policy and our Code of Conduct.

Be honest and abide by the tenet of ‘truth’ of Daily Maverick when posting. In this regard, no user will impersonate, misrepresent or lie as to their identity or affiliation with other parties.

To uphold the privacy of users. With this regard, no member shall use any information garnered from Daily Maverick to contact, track or harass another user either on or off our site.

That any decision taken with regard to comment arbitration by Daily Maverick is final and absolute.

5. A final word…

Our journalists work tirelessly to uncover hidden truths and provide you with quality journalism. You may challenge their ideas or conclusions, but do so civilly and constructively. We have a zero-tolerance policy for harassment or intimidation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is commenting limited to Maverick Insiders?

A: We temporarily opened the comments to all registered users, but repeated misuse – trolling, misinformation, and abuse – prompted us to revert to Insiders-only. Requiring membership ensures a higher standard of accountability.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Update on Daily Maverick’s comments policy

Q: Am I being censored?

A: We welcome diverse viewpoints and robust debate, but not disinformation, abuse, or harassment. As with our journalistic standards, we apply guiding principles to keep discussions healthy and constructive.

Q: What if my comment is wrongly rejected?

A: If your comment is rejected, you’ll receive an email explaining why. You can revise and resubmit. If you still believe the rejection was in error, our editorial team can conduct a manual review, though it may take extra time.

Q: Can I link to external sources if they’re relevant?

A: We do not allow external links in comments. This policy exists to limit spam and ensure that unverified or potentially harmful sites are not promoted on our platform.

Q: How do I report abusive comments that slip through?

A: Email us if you spot anything questionable. We appreciate your help in keeping our discussions constructive.

Q: Your character limit doesn’t allow me to get my point across!

A: If you need more space to voice your opinions or concerns, please email them to [email protected]. An editor will review your submission, and the best contributions may be published in DM168’s weekly newspaper in the “Reader views” section.

Thank you for being a part of the Daily Maverick community. We depend on your cooperation to maintain an environment that fosters vigorous, insightful debate while Defending Truth. If you have questions or feedback, feel free to reach out to our support team at any time.

*Daily Maverick reserves the right to modify or update this Comment Policy at any time to adapt to emerging challenges and uphold our mission.



