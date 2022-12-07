Defend Truth

Overheard

Overheard
Published: 07 DEC 2022
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
Our Burning Planet

‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?
Maverick News

Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
South Africa

Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
NEC’s decision to quash Phala Phala panel report proves the ANC is (still) the only game in town
South Africa

NEC’s decision to quash Phala Phala panel report proves the ANC is (still) the only game in town
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
DM168

How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted