Defend Truth

Matchup

Matchup
Published: 14 MAR 2024
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
South Africa

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Maverick News

SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Maverick News

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Party funding in graphics — from the Oppenheimers to Chancellor House, here are the top donors
Maverick News

Party funding in graphics — from the Oppenheimers to Chancellor House, here are the top donors

TOP READS IN SECTION

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
South Africa

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
Maverick News

‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
South Africa

Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families
Maverick Life

The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted