Ask Us Anything about…

This week, independent election analyst Wayne Sussman, and Daily Maverick journalist Suné Payne, will be available online answering your live questions on the by-election results and what the results signal for 2024. Don’t miss the opportunity to ask them your burning questions.
Alan Ramsay: Two questions, please: (1) What is your projection for the ANC percentage share of the vote in 2024 – and, briefly, why? (2) What will the profile of the ANC vote comprise, notably in respect of young voters and traditional supporters?
– Wayne Sussman
Just like there is not one stereotypical PA voter or EFF voter, there is no one ANC voter prototype. Having said that, the ANC’s rural resillience is very impressive. They will need to energise rural South Africa next year, especially in the EC, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and then aim to outperform expectations in places like Mangaung, Buffalo City, Mbombela, southern KZN and Kimberley. My current projection is 50.5%. That is from looking at turnout scenarios, by-election trends and recent election data.
Alan Chapman: How likely is an IFP majority in KZN? I suppose we still need to see more by-election results from southern KZN.
– Wayne Sussman
This is unlikely. However, their first and primary goal is to bring the ANC under 50% in KZN. They are definitely currently on track with this. They need to bring the ANC closer to 42% than, say, 45%.
Manuel Alvarez-Rivera: Given that EFF has polled strongly in some municipal by-elections since 2019, while the DA has struggled at times, could it possibly displace the latter as the main opposition party to the ANC in 2024?
– Wayne Sussman
I think it is unlikely at this stage. The EFF need to fix the current challenges they are facing in KZN. Remember, this is how the EFF grew in 2019. The party has electoral headwinds in KZN.
Mark Crozier: Does the moonshot pact have a shot at governing SA?
– Wayne Sussman
Right now it is unlikely. However, I think we should appreciate parties like those in the moonshot pact, and those exploring other pacts trying to do their best for an outsized performance. Let us see what the moonshot pact unveils in August.
Neil du Plooy: In blunt terms: Based on by election results, does it seem like the PA have captured the constituency of GOOD and perhaps more?
– Wayne Sussman
GOOD voters went to the PA and the DA in the latest by-elections. This makes sense. It seems like more went to the PA than the DA in George.
– Suné Payne
The PA has made inroads into GOOD’s support in by-elections, if we look at the numbers.
Pierre Marais: Will there be an election? Will it not be postponed repeatedly or indefinitely? Will the election be fair? What are the possibilities of the election being rigged? If the ruling party loses the election, will its supporters not make the country ungovernable or maybe form a coalition with another smaller party to make it ungovernable like we’ve seen in the local government elections? Alternatively, if the ruling party loses the election, could this not spark civil unrest on a massive scale?
– Wayne Sussman
There will be an election and I believe it will be free and fair. It will be vital for all parties and civil society to be vigilant and protect the integrity of the polls. I hope we observers across the length and breadth of this land, from Tamboerskloof to Tembisa, Engcobo to Eshowe.
Jordan Gamsy: What is the most probable coalition if the ANC falls below 50%?
– Wayne Sussman
ANC/AI/GOOD/Al-Jama-ah. The ANC will want stability. They will not want to work with parties who will be unpredictable and hard to manage or work with.
Neil du Plooy: How important is it to consider voter turnout in massive swing results in by-elections?
– Wayne Sussman
I pay close attention to each voting district. This is very important. It is important to look at turnout patterns, understand who lives where, etc. By the way, turnout has often been higher than in the 2021 local government elections. I think by-elections beat most opinion polls, especially if we had a good set of data for a particular area.
Neil du Plooy: How do by-election results fit into election prediction and predictive modelling? (Do they carry more weight than opinion polls?)
– Wayne Sussman
I consider past national, provincial, local and by-election data. Yes, it does carry more weight than opinion polls.
Francois Cilliers: Do you see any indication of growth for ActionSA outside of Gauteng and where and in what range would you estimate them in the national vote?
– Wayne Sussman
ActionSA have contested three by-elections in Gauteng, one in Limpopo, two in the Eastern Cape and one in KZN. I was impressed with their showing in Finetown in the south of Johannesburg. They did well in Lufhereng. They would be satisfied with most of their non-Gauteng showings (bar Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape). I think they can do well in Johannesburg. We need to see more data for the rest of the country.
Ferial Haffajee: Is the ANC doing better than expected?
– Wayne Sussman
I think the ANC will be very satisfied with their returns in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo. These provinces have significant voting populations. We have seen the ANC put together a good sequence of results in Mpumalanga. Despite the independents’ campaign in Mangaung, the ANC retained all wards yesterday. Mangaung is the most vote-rich part of the Free State. We saw the party hold steady in Rustenburg yesterday. This is, again, the most vote-rich municipality in NW. Besides ongoing challenges in the Western Cape, the problems in KZN and their underwhelming performances in Gauteng by-elections, the ANC is doing just fine.
What would the national election next year look like if it followed the by-election results of the past 12 months.
– Wayne Sussman
The ANC are on about 50.5%. The DA are on about 19% to 20%, the EFF on 12% and the IFP 6-7%.
Karel van der Vyver: What do the by-elections in George tell us about the DA’s chances of defending their majority in the Western Cape in 2024 with the rise of the PA?
– Wayne Sussman
The DA will be happy with the George result. Remember, George is the third-most populous municipality in the Western Cape. It is also traditionally trickier for the DA than Cape Town and Drakenstein (Paarl and Wellington). Even where they lost, they improved from fourth place to second. The big unknown is the rise of the PA. We have seen them make great strides in Prince Albert, parts of the West Coast, Barrydale and now George. The PA won a ward in CT where the DA were not on the ballot.
Alan Chapman: The IFP won 25% in KZN in the 2021 local elections. They are regularly increasing their vote share by 20+ percentage points. How likely is an IFP-DA coalition, or even an IFP majority in KZN next year?
– Wayne Sussman
TI do not foresee the IFP finishing first in KZN. I think the ANC will. However, I do think the ANC will fall below 50%. The question is: will they fall below 45% or even 42%? The ANC can work with the EFF, ABC, NFP (currently in a difficult patch), and other parties such as APEMO. The IFP has the DA and Team Sugar. If the IFP and DA get close, I think they will need one or two other parties to form a coalition.
What is your analysis of the by-elections in KZN? What does it mean for 2024 in that province and should the IFP win the province in 2024? What will that mean for the national elections?
– Wayne Sussman
The IFP had a banana-peel slip three weeks ago in iNkosi Langalibalele (rural Estcourt). However, last night they won another ward off the ANC in Mthonjaneni. The IFP are looking strong. I do not see them winning outright. I do think they can bring the ANC below 50% there. If they get the ANC below 45% the ANC will have to fight for every vote in its strongholds to get >50% in 2024.
John Gambarana: When will the elections take place in 2024? Are the ANC results in the by-elections going to reflect similarly in the coming elections?
– Wayne Sussman
Somewhere between April and August 2024. I think the current trends will inform the results.
Alan Chapman: GOOD lost all three of their wards in George yesterday, coming second, third and fifth. They also failed to take Cape Town Ward 56 (Kensington and Maitland) earlier this year, when the DA was not even competing. They are clearly struggling, doing badly in places where they should do well. Do you think this spells the end of the road for GOOD?
– Wayne Sussman
It is hard for parties to disappear. Al Jama-ah won a seat in Parliament with 0,18% of the national vote and fewer than 31,500 votes. I think GOOD could still win a seat. The party has bolstered its ranks with Grant Pascoe and Peter de Villiers. They are in a tough spot now, but can turn it around.
– Suné Payne
The party really needs to up its game if they want to do well next year. They’ve suffered big losses over the past year and something must be done if they still want to remain not only in Parliament but the provincial legislatures too. However, given the by-election losses in places like Witzenberg and now George, if they don’t pick up steam they will be left out in the cold. Then again, who makes the mistake of counting out one of SA’s best-known political names?
Nzani Mahlangu: My interest is for 2024. Do you see the DA making a good coalition partner with other political parties? Bear in mind that when they were supposed to vote for the ActionSA speaker in Tshwane, they decided to vote with numbers instead of “x”, which resulted in spoilt papers. This could be perceived as deliberate act of sabotage?
– Wayne Sussman
Let us see what happens with the Moonshot Pact discussion next month. The DA have alot to learn from coalition management but I do not think they are solely to blame.
Tangbon: Im still confused: how do they calculate PR? I noticed IFP losing power in Nongoma LM because opposition NFP has more PR.
– Wayne Sussman
The IFP won 46% of the vote in Nongoma. Yes, they won 20/23 wards, but they did not win an outright majority. The NFP won 29% of the vote and have 13/45 (which is 29% of the seats). Because they only won 3 wards, they were allocated another 10 PR seats.
Cameron Summers: Hi. Allegedly some parties pay ‘volunteers’ a daily rate to man the VD tables. Is this legal and if not, is there any recourse available to other parties? Thanks in advance.
– Wayne Sussman
I think this is legal. Parties have the right to appoint polling agents and also offer to check off voters going into the polls. Voters have a choice to ignore these agents.
Vic Neilson: What does the moonshot pact plan to do to persuade the old gogos to not vote as they have since 1994, and convince them that a different government will pay them pension money which they think the ANC is paying them now?
– Wayne Sussman
I think one of the key planks of the ANC’s 2024 campaign will be the social grants. This has been instrumental in their strong showing, especially in rural areas. Opposition parties will need to convince this sector that they will protect social grants and improve on what the ANC is currently offering.
– Suné Payne
In addition to Wayne’s comment: We must also remember that people will vote for whoever they want. People have died in this country for the right to vote for a party they want. Many people will vote based on their values or their particular needs at a particular time. To put it down to someone voting for the ANC because of social grants – while it’s an important issue given our country’s high unemployment and poverty rates – actually strips away an individual’s goals, community life, pressing issues, family situation, children, career, etc.
Khwezi Jackson: Will the ANC national be just below 50% or around the 40% mark.
– Wayne Sussman
I think close to the 50% mark. I do not buy this 42% number.
Timothy Stockhall: Good morning. Do you think we will ever move beyond this childish mud flinging and get to decent collaborative governing in SA. Without “adulting” happening I struggle to see how we will get SA right. Typical example is the PA and DA at this stage.
– Suné Payne
I don’t think political parties anywhere in the world will move away from talking about each other or mud slinging. In SA’s case, particularly because we have different kinds of personalities among politicians, we will never move past it. We’ve seen it with the DA and GOOD, as well as with the DA and the PA.
Clifford Martin: Are you seeing any signs of growth for the DA come the 2024 elections?
– Wayne Sussman
Areas where the DA could improve on their recent showings are eThekwini and other parts of KZN, Nelson Mandela Bay. The DA have done well in recent by-elections but remain vulnerable in the north of the country and, of course, the Western Cape. They had a good outing in George yesterday. We need to see more data out of Cape Town and surrounding areas.
Clifford Martin: What are the chances of an EFF/ANC alliance?
– Wayne Sussman
I think this is not what either party will desire. The losses outweigh the gains for both. We also see some challenges in this regard in Ekurhuleni at the moment, where all is not going according to plan. The ANC would rather find other partners. The EFF will be desperate to bring the ANC below 50%.
Wayne Alexander: What would the results of an election be if we were to go to the polls tomorrow based on the trends emerging from by-elections?
– Wayne Sussman
I think the ANC are hovering around the 50% mark. The big unknowns remain Gauteng and KZN. I expect the ANC to be rock-solid in provinces like the EC and Limpopo. The ANC has also had some encouraging results in recent Mpumalanga by-elections. These are good signs for them.
Rajen Naidoo: How good an indicator are the by-elections of the 2024 national elections, taking into account the moonshot pact?
– Wayne Sussman
I think by-election trends are good indicators. It is especially good if we have a pattern of results in particular areas. For example, we had 3 by-elections in George and 4 in Mangaung yesterday. We had 2 in the King Cetshwayo District in Northern KZN. This is helpful. The caveat is that in some by-elections you could have local factors which will not play out on the national or provincial stage.
Rishigen Viranna: Taking into account Western Cape by-elections since 2021 LGE, what is the risk of the DA losing its majority in that province? If they do drop below 50%, what would be their probable percentage?
– Wayne Sussman
The Western Cape is a battleground province. It is, in my opinion, somewhere between Gauteng and KZN. The DA’s big threats are the PA and FF+. If the DA were to fall below 50%, I believe the FF+ would get them over the line. I have them just over 50% at the moment. I would like to see more by-election trends from Cape Town and the Cape Winelands (Paarl, Wellington, Stellenbosch, Malmesbury) where more than 80% of Western Cape voters reside,
– Suné Payne
It’s a difficult question, especially since many of the DA’s wins in by-elections come from rural areas i.e. Vanrhynsdorp and Prince Albert. I agree with Wayne – we should see more results from the metro and the Cape Winelands region for a better understanding of whether the DA could lose its majority.
Question: Tell me how the live chat works?
– Suné Payne
This live chat will take place on Thursday, July 20, 09:00 am – 11:00 am SAST. During this time, my colleague Wayne and I will be here, answering your questions as best we can. You can submit your questions in advance in the box above, or join us on Thursday morning to follow along and ask them then.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.