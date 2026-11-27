The new City of Cape Town administration will measure success on delivery and not promises made, said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis during a press conference on Friday, 27 November, while announcing his new mayoral committee.

Kabelo Kgobisa (Corporate Services) and Mikhail Manuel (Spatial Planning and Environment) are newcomers to the Mayco. As is Angus McKenzie (Water and Sanitation), who replaces Zahid Badroodien, who is headed for a new role as a member of Parliament.

Notable returnees include Carl Pophaim as Mayco member for human settlements and JP Smith for safety and security.

Hill-Lewis said Badroodien had made a difference to the people of Cape Town. “You can always be proud of that and I’m very proud to work with you and I congratulate you on your election as a member of Parliament,” he said.

Xanthea Limberg, who was elected deputy mayor last week, retains her position as Mayco member for energy. Eddie Andrews is the new chief whip in council.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced his new Mayco team at a media briefing in the council chambers on Friday. From left to right: James Vos (Economic Growth), Grant Twigg (Urban Waste), Francine Higham (Community Services and Health), Deputy Mayor and Energy MMC: Xanthea Limberg, Chief Whip: Eddie Andrews, Alderman JP Smith (Safety and Security), Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Carl Pophaim (Human Settlements), Kabelo Kgobisa (Corporate Services), Angus McKenzie (Water and Sanitation), Theresa Uys (Finance), Mikhail Manuel (Spatial Planning and Environment), Speaker: Felicity Purchase, Rob Quintas (Urban Mobility). (Photo: Matthew Hirsch)

“While we do not for a second pretend that our city’s challenges can be fixed overnight, we know that we have laid a strong foundation over the last five years, a great platform on which to build.

“We move forward with even greater and higher ambition for safer communities, more jobs, reliable and affordable services, more affordable homes, and cleaner public spaces,” said Hill-Lewis, who was re-elected last week.

Five pledges

“These are the five pledges that we have made to residents in our election campaign, which are now going to be the guiding priorities of this administration,” he said.

“Our job as this mayoral committee team is to govern for all Capetonians. We will listen carefully to the feedback that we receive from communities. We will always welcome constructive ideas and engagement. We will always remain accountable to the people that we serve.

“We’re bringing in some new energy as well, some young talent, and I’m very excited for what they’re going to achieve in this term,” added Hill-Lewis.

The City of Cape Town’s new mayoral committee Mayor: Geordin Hill-Lewis

Deputy Mayor and Energy: Xanthea Limberg

Chief Whip: Eddie Andrews

Angus McKenzie (Water and Sanitation)

Carl Pophaim (Human Settlements)

Francine Higham (Community Services and Health)

Grant Twigg (Urban Waste)

James Vos (Economic Growth)

JP Smith (Safety and Security)

Kabelo Kgobisa (Corporate Services)

Mikhail Manuel (Spatial Planning and Environment)

Rob Quintas (Urban Mobility)

Theresa Uys (Finance) Alderman Felicity Purchase was further elected Speaker at the inaugural Council Sitting.

Will ‘step it up’ on affordable housing

As one of the councillors returning to his portfolio, Pophaim says he will do more to incentivise land release for affordable housing. “We’re going to step it up,” he told Daily Maverick.

“The city has developed a very clear framework for the release of city-owned land. We have an incentivisation policy suite within the city, and so we’ve really been able to pull together so many levers that are at our disposal.”

Cape Town mayoral committee member for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim. (Photo: Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

While the City has released land for social housing, it has often been held up by funding backlogs at national government, he said.

He said he plans to engage with the National Department of Human Settlements and National Treasury around social housing funding issues.

DA take Knysna and Bitou

The announcement comes at a time when other cities are having their inaugural sittings. ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya was also re-elected as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane on Thursday, while voting in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni was underway on Friday.

“It’s complete chaos,” said Hill-Lewis, who is also the DA leader. “This is just so sad for the residents in those cities because those cities are desperately in need of a turnaround, firm leadership and investment that actually puts the residents first. Unfortunately, that’s not what they’re getting.”

Hill-Lewis was far more upbeat about the results in the Western Cape. The DA, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and Knysna Civic Alliance (KCA) reached a coalition agreement to govern the Knysna Municipality. Collectively, the three parties hold 11 of the 21 seats in council.

“All parties signatory to the coalition agreement understand the need to implement a turnaround plan for the town of Knysna to ensure that the municipality regains its status as the jewel of the Garden Route,” the parties said in a statement on Thursday.

In Bitou, Jessica Kamkam (DA) was re-elected as mayor in a DA-led coalition alongside the FF+ and the Plett Democratic Congress (PDC),

“We’ve had some fantastic council meetings the last few days. Yesterday we took government in Knysna, which is just wonderful news. We took government in Bitou. It’s been a great election across the province.”

On Saturday, 28 November, the DA Western Cape will hold its Provincial Elective Congress where its delegates will elect the leaders who will lead the party in the province toward the 2029 National and Provincial Elections.

“I think there will be a very positive vibe. The new provincial executive will go into office with a lot of momentum and wind in their sails,” Hill-Lewis said. DM

Matthew Hirsch is a freelance journalist and photographer based in Cape Town. His work covers politics, housing and other social justice issues.