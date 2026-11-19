“Cape Town must, and will, show the rest of South Africa what is possible. Cape Town must, and will, be a beacon of what a well-run city can achieve.”

These were the words of the newly re-elected Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, at his inauguration in council on Thursday.

Following the local government elections earlier this month, the City of Cape Town emerged as the only metro to win an outright majority. The DA won with 56.42% of the vote, down two percentage points from the previous elections in 2021.

The DA has 133 seats in the 235-member council.

“Five years ago, when I first stood before this council as mayor, I spoke of our central motivating ambition: that Cape Town should become the City of Hope in South Africa.

“A city that refuses to accept that the problems facing our country are beyond solving. A city that can become South Africa’s example for how to roll back poverty, create jobs and, bit by bit, undo the legacy of our past,” said Hill-Lewis as he began his second term.

“That vision remains our Southern Cross, our guiding star. And with another five years ahead of us, we have a precious opportunity to take it further.

“Twenty years ago Cape Town was the only city in the country without a majority government, and the other seven metros held what seemed like unassailable majorities.

‘The tables have turned’

“Now the tables have turned. Cape Town is the only metro with an outright majority, while all seven others require coalitions,” Hill-Lewis said.

He reiterated five pledges that he made during the election campaign, including stronger policing and the creation of a metro police detective unit, continued investing in reliable and affordable services, and to “ramp up our social and affordable housing programme”.

“Every child in this city, wherever they are born, however poor their circumstances, whatever their colour or creed, deserves a fair chance at a better life.

“Many children in Cape Town grow up in very tough conditions. They did not choose where they were born, they did not choose the circumstances of their childhood or the opportunities available to them.

“But those circumstances must never determine the limits of their future. Through the work we do here, we can help change the course of that child’s life,” he said.

ANC Councillor Lwazi Phakade congratulated Hill-Lewis on his re-election. The party lost 10 (from 43 to 33) seats in the council in the last elections but is still the opposition party.

“Mayor, we contested this position with different visions for the future of our city. Today, democracy has spoken, and we respect this outcome,” he said.

“But today is not about political victory or defeat. It is about the people of Cape Town and the responsibility that rests upon all of us.”

Phakade said it was important to be honest about the shortcomings of the previous administration.

The City of Cape Town held its first council meeting for the term since the local government elections last month. Geordin Hill-Lewis was re-elected as mayor. (Photo: Matthew Hirsch)

‘We have not moved fast enough’

“Despite progress in some areas, we have not moved fast enough to address the housing crisis, unemployment, sewage spillages, deteriorating infrastructure, crime and persistent inequalities in service delivery.

“The people of Langa, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Kraaifontein and Strand deserve the same investment and quality of services enjoyed in historically privileged communities such as the Atlantic Seaboard and Constantia.

“Housing delivery, informal settlements upgrade, job creation, and the reversal of apartheid spatial planning must become urgent priorities of this administration,” Phakade said. He added that the ANC would be constructive, but robust, in opposition.

“We will support what advances the interests of our people, challenge what undermines them, and hold this administration accountable.”

Phakade also referenced the recent rumours of Hill-Lewis swapping with Helen Zille in Johannesburg in an attempt to find a compromise with ActionSA as coalition talks reached a stalemate.

“Mayor, as you carry the additional responsibility of leading your political party, we urge you to remember that the people of Cape Town elected you to lead Cape Town.

“Their interests must never be the sacrificial lamb on the altar of national politics and national political ambitions or party political arrangements. The residents of Cape Town deserve full commitment and undivided attention,” he added.

However, speaking to 702 recently, Hill-Lewis said: “I have made no such proposal. It’s an idea that has been floated with me by several people, and which I have discussed with several people. It’s been going around for a week or so. And it’s just that. We are just tossing ideas around to potentially make things work.”

News24 also reported that Zille has conceded defeat in Johannesburg, citing a coalition government of the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK as the most likely scenario.

Roscoe Palm, a PR councillor with the GOOD party, congratulated Hill-Lewis. But he was more blunt on the swop rumours, saying: “Yet the mayor was reportedly entertaining a job-swop to Johannesburg, treating this office like a collectable item.”

Persistent issues

Pieter Jansen van Vuuren of the FF Plus also congratulated Hill-Lewis on his re-election. But he warned that the issues residents were most concerned about weren’t going away.

“Our households are concerned about rising municipal rates, taxes and service gaps, higher property valuations and jobs, and now, of course, level one of the (water) restrictions.”

He also said public participation in the City should become more than a tick-box exercise.

“Residents need clear information, more accessible meetings, and reliable information so they have a clear, visible explanation of how the objections influence decisions.”

Van Vuuren said the party was ready to engage constructively for a safer, more affordable, and better-quality Cape Town.

Xanthea Limberg, who has been serving on the City council for the past 13 years, was elected as deputy mayor with 131 votes. Felicity Purchase was also re-elected as the City’s Speaker.

In her speech, Limberg paid tribute to her predecessor, Eddie Andrews.

“This new term of office must and will be about record investments, expanding access and opportunity. It will be about further economic growth and creating an enabling environment for more jobs,” she said. DM