Nelson Mandela Bay’s newest political party made a strong debut in the 4 November local government elections, securing two seats in the metro council. But barely three weeks later, the Mayibuye Civic Movement is embroiled in an internal dispute over who will represent the organisation in council.

The row over its second proportional representation (PR) councillor escalated on Tuesday, 24 November, when party president Tukela Zumani issued a precautionary suspension letter to Kariega regional chairperson and businessman Luthando Mange.

This followed a letter Mange sent to the office of the city manager and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on 23 November, stating that the movement did not recognise its second PR councillor, Sandile Rwexwana, whose name appeared on the party’s gazetted list.

Mange’s letter was read out at the metro’s inaugural council meeting on Tuesday, before councillors were sworn in at the meeting presided over by Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs acting deputy director-general Charity Sihunu.

Mange said the letter was intended to formally record the movement’s position following an organisational meeting on 12 November, at which Rwexwana’s nomination was disputed.

He argued that Rwexwana was not recognised as a Mayibuye’s PR councillor candidate and that any submission or nomination listing him in that capacity was unauthorised and should not be accepted.

Representing ward 22, Rwexwana – who joined the Mayibuye Civic Movement at the 11th hour – is considered to be somewhat of a serial party hopper, first appearing on the ActionSA PR list in the run-up to the elections. Rwexwana is also a former DA member.

Mayibuye Civic Movement ‘interim’ regional chair for Kariega and businessman Luthando Mange wants Sandile Rwexwana to be removed as the party’s PR councillor. Mange is pictured with Rwexwana on the right. (Photo: Luthando Mange / Facebook)

Mange said Rwexwana had to be removed from their PR list because:

He did not meet the criteria to be a member of the organisation — and therefore could not stand as a PR councillor candidate; and

He was listed as an ActionSA PR councillor candidate during the elections and therefore could not represent two parties.

“We respectfully request that Mr Rwexwana’s name not be recognised, accepted or processed as a PR councillor candidate for our organisation, that any list including him in that capacity be regarded as unauthorised, and that you advise us in writing of the steps taken on receipt of this letter,” wrote Mange.

The newly established Mayibuye Civic Movement garnered 12,680 (1.93%) of the votes in the local government elections, securing two council seats.

While the party contested 18 wards in Gqeberha and KwaNobuhle in Kariega, out of the metro’s 60 wards, Zumani was the only person listed as a PR councillor for the party.

According to the party’s constitution, PR seats are allocated to candidates based on the ward that contributed the most votes in the election.

In ward 22, contested by Rwexana, the party received 1,477 votes, and in ward 43, contested by Mange, it received 1,096 votes.

Precautionary suspension letter

After the letter was read out in council and both Mange and Rwexwana were sworn in, Zumani issued Mange with a precautionary suspension letter, citing five charges of misconduct.

About a month before the election, Mange posted on Facebook calling a meeting of Mayibuye supporters in Kariega to explain events that had led him to decide to resign from the party.

The meeting never took place, apparently as a result of people “speaking sense” to him about his contribution to growing the party leading up to the elections. He remained in the party and continued campaigning for the organisation.

On Tuesday, Mange again took to Facebook, calling for an urgent general meeting in Kariega on Thursday, 26 November, to discuss amendments to the organisation’s constitution and the non-recognition of Rwexwana as a PR deployee.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mange said appointments had previously been discussed collectively, but Mayibuye members were taken by surprise when Zumani called a press briefing and announced Rwexwana’s appointment as secretary-general. He said Rwexwana had, in turn, supported Zumani as the party’s mayoral candidate.

“We were again surprised to see Rwexwana’s name when the PR list was gazetted. He joined the movement just before the election. I only got a call from Rwexwana the night before the press briefing asking that we elect Zumani as the mayoral candidate.

“I told him we had agreed as a party that we would not announce the mayoral candidate even before he joined the party.”

On the charges, Mange said he had not responded to Zumani’s letter and regarded himself as the chairperson.

“I was surprised to learn that I’m an interim chairperson. It’s new to me, because I’m part of the founders of the movement. The structure at the time was the president and the chair.”

Party constitution

Mange said he was not aware how his purported suspension would be processed because the party constitution spoke only about the president (Zumani) and said nothing about disciplinary processes.

“Mayibuye does not belong to Tukela (Zumani); it’s a civic organisation that belongs to the community. Everyone is against his decision as per the letter.”

Mange said the Thursday meeting had been called by the community and an invitation had been extended to Zumani.

“He has sent me an email to cancel the meeting. He has also posted on Facebook that he distances himself from it.

“When I wanted to resign, they are the ones [who] drove to Kariega asking me not to.”

In his letter, Zumani emphasised that Mange was appointed by him on 30 June 2025 as the Kariega region’s interim chairperson.

Mayibuye President Tukela Zumani (left) with party member and PR councillor Sandile Rwexwana (Photo: Sandile Rwexwana / Facebook)

Zumani’s letter to Mange contained these points:

Misrepresentation of office and purporting to represent the party: You held yourself out as chairperson of the party and purported to speak and resolve on behalf of the Party, when your position is interim chairperson of the Kariega region, and without the written delegated authority of the President;

Unauthorised use of the party’s identity and letterhead: You created and used a recreated version of the party’s letterhead to give the letter an official appearance that it did not have. This is dishonest conduct, an unauthorised use of the organisation’s resources and identity and a violation of the Constitution;

Writing and issuing an unauthorised resolution: You purported to communicate a resolution of the party that it does not recognise the deployment of a PR councillor, without the authority of the structures that decide such matters. You also bypassed the designated channels for raising concerns, failed to observe the decisions of the party’s constitutional structures and made a public statement that contradicts the Party’s official position;

Dissemination of the letter outside the party: The letter was read out by the presiding officer at the inaugural council meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality before the President had been given the opportunity to respond. You are charged with disseminating it, or causing it to be disseminated, outside the party. In the alternative, you are charged with failing to take reasonable steps to keep it within the party’s internal structures; and

Bringing the party into disrepute: By the conduct described in charges one to four, you brought the party into disrepute and ridicule, and acted against your obligations to be loyal to the party, promote unity, integrity and the organisation’s reputation.

Additionally, Zumani wrote that the party had opened an investigation into whether Mange conspired with individuals outside the party, and/or with other political parties, to destabilise it. He said this was not a charge, and no finding had been made.

This investigation may lead to further charges against Mange.

Speaking after the council adjourned, Zumani said Mange was the interim chairperson but had, over the past 18 months, repeatedly acted in ways that brought the party into disrepute.

He said they had tried every means to resolve the situation but had failed, adding that Mange had even issued a letter using an allegedly unofficial, unauthorised letterhead purporting to be that of the party.

“He signed that letter as the chairperson, illegally misrepresenting himself by purporting to be the chair.

“He has previously posted on Facebook calling people to a community hall where he intended to shame the party by telling the community about his departure from the party. Even then, we grinned and buried the issue because we are concerned about the public image of the organisation.”

‘Surprise announcement’

Zumani said the announcement of Mange’s letter in council took him by surprise, as he had not responded directly after he received it.

“He has no standing to make those claims; as a result, we have done what we’ve been regretting and issued Mange with a letter of suspension which stipulated the charges brought against him on a date that will be communicated, where he will be expected to indicate why he should not be expelled from the party.”

Zumani said he was prepared to go to any lengths to protect the image of the organisation.

On the investigation against Mange, Zumani said DA councillor Rano Kayser admitted to him during council that he was funding the destabilisation of Mayibuye.

DA Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Rano Kayser. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

“In his own words, he said: ‘I will keep you in court for at least three years. You know how expensive that is; you won’t be able to stand up to me.’ ”

Zumani said if this were proven to be true, it would be brought as a charge against Mange and any other member colluding with other parties or individuals to bring shame to their movement.

On Mange’s contribution to Mayibuye, Zumani said all members contributed to ensure they mounted a formidable election campaign.

Kayser, asked about his alleged utterances, referred to them as absolute lies.

“Tukela is lying, and I don’t even want to entertain this because I don’t know Mayibuye members and supporters. I was talking to Sandile about the letter that was read in council when he arrived. He must not include me in his party’s factional battles in his desperation to become the mayor.”

Zumani sent a formal cease and desist letter to Mange on Wednesday afternoon, demanding that the meeting notice be withdrawn, and the meeting cancelled by 12pm on Thursday, 26 November. He said Mayibuye reserved its right to approach the high court for urgent relief and to take disciplinary action where appropriate. Mange confirmed receipt. DM