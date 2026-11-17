The United Democratic Movement (UDM) believes that those behind the killing of its Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Luxolo Namette, are within its own ranks – and says they will be exposed.

UDM national chair Yongama Zigebe made the allegation while addressing mourners, including Namette’s family, friends, politicians and party supporters, at a memorial service at the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

The memorial was attended by former councillors from a multitude of political parties across the metro.

“Let’s not lie to each other, the death [of Namette] was orchestrated from within,” said Zigebe.

He told mourners they could not gather at the memorial and pretend that the circumstances surrounding Namette’s death were ordinary.

UDM National Chair Yongama Zigebe addresses mourners at Luxolo Namette’s memorial service on 17 November 2026. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“They are not. Political competition must never become a contest over who lives and who dies. We must demand a thorough investigation, accountability and justice — not because Luxolo was a UDM councillor, but because he was a human being whose life had value.

“His children, wife and father deserve answers. Justice for Luxolo must not become another slogan or hashtag that fades when the funeral proceedings are over.”

Zigebe said no political disagreement, contest for public office, personal grievance and difference of opinion could ever justify taking a human life.

Namette was shot and killed in Motherwell on 7 November after he received a call and stepped out of the barber shop where he had been having a haircut.

Nearly two months before the elections, Namette received an anonymous SMS warning him that two UDM members wanted him removed from the party’s proportional representation list and would do anything to achieve this.

According to the SMS, the members had indicated that they would do anything to get rid of Namette, even if it meant eliminating him.

UDM councillor Luxolo Namette received an anonymous SMS warning him about two party members who were not happy that he was the only candidate who emerged on the proportional representative list ahead of the elections. (Photo: Screenshot)

The message reads:

“They have been telling others that they also want salaries; he can’t be eating with his friends alone. People want to work with you but are scared of [UDM Member One]; her followers are pushing for [UDM Member Two] to be the mayoral candidate so that they can all eat. The secretary-general (Bulelani Bobotyane) has two options: either when [UDM Member Two] is declared the mayoral candidate in NMB, he will work with him and [UDM Member One].

[UDM Member Two] will bring him back to take his position [...] so that you have nothing. So, all in all, they want you with nothing for your children. When they talk among themselves, they say they want to see what you are going to do after 4 November – and if someone has to die, then so be it. Hence, I am warning you now, Cllr, because it would be bad if you died because of the filth of people you did nothing to…” reads part of the message.

About a week before the 4 November local government elections, Namette called his wife, Mandisa, while driving home in Motherwell. He had spotted two men – one carrying a firearm – hiding near the boundary wall of their property.

A woman kneels in prayer as emotion overcomes her at the memorial service on 17 November 2026. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Plans for Namette’s removal from UDM PR list

Plans by some party members to remove Namette from the UDM’s PR list date back to 2025, when the party’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional leaders wrote to acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and speaker Eugene Johnson on 11 November 2025, requesting his removal as a PR councillor.

“We hereby confirm that the UDM regional committee has resolved, in accordance with the party’s internal procedures and the Municipal Structures Act, to recall the current UDM PR councillor, Mr. Namette with immediate effect.

“The UDM further confirms the nomination of Ms. Thembeka Bobani as the replacement PR councillor from the UDM certified party list,” reads the letter signed by UDM regional chair Xoliswa Bobani and secretary Mandla Faltein.

Xoliswa Bobani is the widow of former Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Mongameli Bobani, who was a longstanding UDM councillor and played a key role in building the party’s presence in the Eastern Cape.

He served as deputy mayor under the DA-led coalition before becoming executive mayor in August 2018, a position he held until his removal in December 2019. Their daughter, Thembeka, is also named in the party’s proposed replacement arrangements.

UDM regional secretary Xoliswa Bobani is set to join the Nelson Mandela Bay council after writing to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last year that Luxolo Namette be recalled as the UDM PR for the party. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Xoliswa Bobani is expected to be sworn in as councillor and join the new administration after making it on to the party PR list after it secured three seats in the recent local government elections.

When contacted for comment, Xoliswa Bobani could not be reached.

A source within the party indicated on Tuesday that after receipt of the letter, the office of the speaker approached UDM President Bantu Holomisa to inquire about the removal of Namette as a councillor.

“General did not know about the matter and instructed Xoliswa to write back to the City and retract the letter from the regional structure.”

The regional chair subsequently wrote to acting city manager Ngoqo, as instructed, to communicate the decision of the party.

“We hereby formally retract and withdraw the letter previously submitted to your office concerning the removal of Councillor Luxolo Namette from his position. This decision follows further internal consultations and careful reconsideration of the matter by the relevant structures.

“As such, we acknowledge that the earlier correspondence no longer reflects our current position and should therefore be regarded as null and void with immediate effect.”

Emotional memorial

The memorial saw scores of friends and family travel from Mount Frere to attend the service, where they sang traditional songs in honour of Namette.

His friend Zandisile Mpisane, who led the amaHlubi Nation group from Mount Frere, delivered an emotional eulogy where he reflected on his friendship with Namette. He described him as a family man and an honourable friend who always supported people close to him.

Namette’s friend Zandisile Mpisane led the amaHlubi Nation group from Mount Frere to pay their respects to their late counterpart on 17 November 2026. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Former DA mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Nqaba Bhanga, said the criminals behind Namette’s killings were people who “do not look the part”.

“Criminals are not those who carry weapons and finish the job; it is those who planned the assassination. Most of them wear suits and ties and are sitting in boardrooms planning the destabilisation of society. I want to tell you that the criminal is someone like me who does not carry any guns or knives.”

EFF councillor Siyabulela Mosi said Namette’s death cut deep, and he would remember him for the love he had for his family.

“We have not recovered from Sicelo’s [ANC councillor Sicelo Mleve, who was killed in June] death. As black people, we don’t regard each other’s lives.

“Why do we have to get [to] a point where our disagreements have to end in death? To the family, may you be protected. God will answer for Luxolo in his own time.”

UDM members in Nelson Mandela Bay came out in their numbers to honour their comrade Luxolo Namette on 17 November 2026. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal said he hoped he would one day be remembered as a good man – just like Namette.

“Namette was a good politician and a good man. I hope my children can say I was a good man. I don’t want to be remembered as a politician.

“I want to say to Mandisa [Namette’s wife] that your husband was a good man and a good father. He was a good politician with a heart bigger than the man himself. We have lost one of the best among us.”

ANC regional committee member Wandisile Jikeka said that at the time of his death, Namette held one of the most important positions in the municipality as the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) chair.

“MPAC chair is not an easy position. It’s one that is avoided by many for two reasons: because it does not pay well and it’s a risk.

“It’s risky because you have to deal with issues conducted by officials, which often places one’s life at risk. Namette held the position with dignity and honour; he never stole from the poor. We are broken by his passing and we hope those responsible are apprehended.”

Namette will be laid to rest in the villages of Mount Frere where he hails from, on Saturday 21 November. DM