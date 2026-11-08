About two weeks before the United Democratic Movement (UDM) announced its Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate, councillor Luxolo Namette (45) received an SMS from an unidentified person, warning him about two party members who would do anything to have him removed as the only proportional representation (PR) candidate on the party’s list.

A UDM insider who did not want to be named said Namette had forwarded him the SMS via WhatsApp, but did not take it seriously because he did not understand why anyone would want him eliminated.

He could not recall the exact date the SMS was received but it was during the election campaign period.

The insider said he hopes the police will read the Daily Maverick article, so they can confiscate Namette’s phone and check who the SMS came from and who called him from the salon before he was killed.

Just three days after the election, Namette had gone for a haircut at a barber on Umnulu Street, Motherwell, on Saturday, 7 November, when he apparently received a call. He stepped outside and was shot and killed.

UDM regional secretary and Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Luxolo Namette was murdered on 7 November 2026. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa announced on Facebook that the Political Killings Task Team had taken over the investigation into Namette’s murder.

“We have been informed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has been deployed to investigate your murder and ensure that those responsible are brought to book. We hope and trust that the investigation will bring answers and that justice will be served,” Kwankwa wrote.

Namette’s murder is the fourth to rock the Nelson Mandela Bay council since 2022, sparking fears of political violence after the party received its biggest support yet in the local government elections.

In the anonymous SMS, the sender alleged that two UDM members were aggrieved that Namette had emerged as the mayoral candidate when they too wanted to “eat”.

UDM councillor Luxolo Namette received an anonymous SMS warning him about two party members who are not happy that he was the only candidate who emerged on the proportional representative list ahead of the elections (Photo: Screenshot)

The message, which has since been forwarded many times on WhatsApp, mentions two UDM members by name. The names have been redacted as they could not be reached for comment. The message reads:

Hi cllr, I will not reveal my identity but I wanted to warn you about the [election] contestation and you being number one on the PR list, as [UDM member one] and them don’t want you cllr and they will do everything in their power to have you removed. They don’t have a particular reason when we ask why they were fighting you so much, you are not even [their] age mate.

They been telling others that they also want salaries, he can’t be eating with his friends alone. People want to work with you but are scared of [UDM member one], her followers are pushing for [UDM member two] to be the mayoral candidate so that they can all eat. The secretary-general (Bulelani Bobotyane) has two options, it’s either when [UDM member two] is declared the mayoral candidate in NMB he will work with him and [UDM member one].

[UDM member two] will bring him back to take his position [...] so that you have nothing. So all in all they want you with nothing for your children, when they talk among themselves they say they want to see what you are going to do after 4 November and if someone has to die then so be it, hence I am warning you now cllr because it would be bad if you died because of the filth of people you did nothing to...

I wish that you would forward this message to the [police] general because it’s enough now, [UDM member one] is messing up the party and is bad influencing other members. We have been quietly watching this, please be careful and may God and your ancestors protect you in this war with an old woman. We know the truth of why [they are] fighting you what is scary are her words that someone must die if they have to.

UDM growth

The UDM received three council seats in the local government elections after being a one-seat party since the 2021 elections.

UDM secretary-general Bobotyane said the incident casts a dark shadow over the party’s participation in the elections.

“What should have been a time of reflection on the hard work and sacrifices of our members has instead been overshadowed by this senseless act of violence.”

Bobotyane said the party had urgently escalated the matter to the PKTT, requesting that it receive specialised attention.

He said they expect the police to leave no stone unturned in establishing the motive and ensuring that those responsible for the killing are brought to justice.

“We are deeply concerned that this may have been a politically motivated killing. While we do not wish to prejudge the outcome of the investigation, we cannot ignore the possibility that councillor Namette was targeted because of his political activities or his responsibilities as a public representative,” Bobotyane said.

“Political differences must never be settled through the barrel of a gun. No public representative should have to fear for their life because of their political affiliation or the duties they perform in service of their communities.”

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident, saying an investigation was underway

Gantana said a deceased male was found in Umnulu Street, NU9, Motherwell, in Gqeberha with a gunshot wound to his head, at about 3.50pm.

“Suspects and the motive are under investigation. A murder case has been opened and is being investigated by police in Motherwell. As this is an active crime scene, further details will be shared in due course,” she said.

Previous murders

Namette’s murder comes as Nelson Mandela Bay is still grappling with the killing of Ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mleve on 21 June 2026.

Two gunmen stormed Mleve’s office during a meeting of about 10 people, demanding phones and allegedly asking for him by name before he was shot.

Two suspects have been arrested for his murder – Lufunolwethu Nyodi (20) and Ahlumile Stofile (21).

Mleve had previously been under municipal protection services following threats to his life in 2024, but had relinquished those services by the time of the attack.

On 13 February 2022, Ward 20 councillor Mzwandile Booi was shot and killed in his car in Gqeberha. About three months later, on 2 May, Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries was gunned down outside his home in KwaNobuhle.

Namette served as the metro’s Municipal Public Accounts Committee chair, and also as deputy mayor in 2021.

Kwankwa said he was devastated and heartbroken by the killing of Namette.

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa mourns the death of Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Luxolo Namette after he was shot and killed on Saturday, 7 November. (Photo: Nqabayomzi Kwankwa / Facebook)

Kwankwa recalled how Namette was bubbling with excitement over their three-seat election victory, video-calling him – something he never did.

“You were so happy about the prospect of having more UDM comrades joining you in the council. I could feel your excitement through the phone. Today around 12 noon, you called me again. You were excited, telling me how much you were looking forward to being sworn in alongside your comrades in the council.

“I promised you that I would be there to witness your swearing-in ceremony. Little did I know that you were bidding me farewell. Little did I know that the swearing-in ceremony we were so excited about would take place in heaven, with God Himself presiding over it.

“How does one make sense of such a painful turn of events? Yesterday we were talking about the future and today I am talking about you in the past tense. My heart aches for your wife, your children and your entire family.”

‘Deep love for the city’

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay region spokesperson Bamanye Matiwane urged the PKTT to find the killers.

“Whoever killed councillor Namette may have taken his life, but they cannot kill what he stood for. As [Municipal Public Accounts Committee] chair, he stood for accountability, clean governance and for the rights of our people to know how public money is spent. The best way to honour Namette is to keep doing the work he believed in and to make sure the people of Nelson Mandela Metro are served with integrity.”

DA councillor Rano Kayser described Namette as a gentle giant with a big heart for people, politics and their beautiful city.

“I was privileged to have worked alongside him in council for many years. He was a man who genuinely cared about people and had a deep love for our city. His passion, warmth and willingness to serve will be fondly remembered.”

Mayibuye Civic Movement president Tukela Zumani said that, at a time when communities should be able to live, work and pursue their aspirations without fear, they were once again confronted with the devastating consequences of gun violence.

“The continued loss of innocent lives through senseless acts of violence is unacceptable and demands a decisive response from law enforcement authorities and all stakeholders in our society.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said he was deeply saddened by the loss of his fellow councillor and friend.

“I had just spoken to him yesterday morning and the day before and he was so excited about the election results and the opportunity to return to council to serve our communities. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation.” DM