A 20-year-old man from KwaZakhele made his first appearance in court for his alleged involvement in the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Sicelo Mleve.

Lufunolwethu Nyodi appeared before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 3 July 2026, and faces charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of firearms – additional charges may be added.

The matter was postponed to 10 July for a formal bail application. Prosecutors are expected to oppose Nyodi’s possible bail application.

Eastern Cape police commissioner lieutenant general Vuyisile Ncata addresses the media outside the New Brighton Magistrate's Court after the appearance of the suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Sicela Mleve (Photo: Andisa Bonani) 3 July 2026

Addressing the media outside the court, Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata said they cannot rule out that the hit could have been politically motivated.

“We are not ruling out that it could be a political hit but we are still investigating. We are working very hard to ensure that we contribute in delivering free and fair elections without any attacks.”

Ncata told journalists that their investigation was at an advanced stage, and that more arrests were imminent.

“We are very close and are looking forward to making another arrest because we are all aware that the suspect did not work alone. There must have been people behind this hitman, and that’s why he is here today,” he said.

“As the police we take this case very seriously. The crime that was committed is also serious, hence we came here very well prepared to oppose bail.”

Mleve was shot and killed on 20 June when two gunmen stormed his office during a meeting of about 10 people.

The gunmen demanded cellphones and allegedly asked for Mleve by name before shooting him several times.

Police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli said at the time that witnesses told the police that the suspects held the victims at gunpoint, and ordered everyone present to hand over their cellphones.

“One of the suspects fired upon a 45-year-old man, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds, before fleeing the scene. The deceased sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene.”

Mleve had previously been under municipal protection services following threats to his life in 2024, but had relinquished those services at the time of the attack.

He is the third Nelson Mandela Bay councillor to be killed during this term of office.

Another Bay councillor, Georgen Miggels, has been placed in a safe house after threats were made to his life. DM



