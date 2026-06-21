Weekend killings deepen fears over political violence ahead of elections

Nelson Mandela Bay’s political leaders are calling on the city to fast-track the installation of security upgrades at ward councillor offices after the murder of councillor Sicelo Mleve, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen while holding a meeting in his office in Zwide, Gqeberha, on Sunday.

Mleve’s murder marks the third councillor to be murdered in Nelson Mandela Bay during the current administrative term, a development that has sparked concern in the city as the contest for the local government elections on 4 November draws to a close.

The first was ward 20 councillor Mzwandile Booi, who was shot and killed in his car in Gqeberha on 13 February 2022. About three months later, on 2 May, ward 43 councillor Andile Andries was gunned down outside his home in KwaNobuhle.

Mleve’s killing came amid a violent weekend that also claimed the life of a political candidate in Cape Town.

Dunoon murder

DA ward councillor candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe was shot and killed in the streets of Dunoon, Milnerton, on Saturday evening.

On the murder, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said, “Western Cape police are still processing the scene where a 48-year-old woman was shot dead in Dunoon, Milnerton, on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports indicate the deceased person was shot in Mnandi Street by a gunman on foot at approximately 6pm. No arrests have been effected yet.”

Western Cape DA ward councillor candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe was gunned down in the street in Dunoon on Saturday (Photo: Facebook / @Geordin Hill Lewis)



It is understood that two gunmen stormed Mleve’s office during a meeting of about 10 people, demanding cellphones and allegedly asking for him by name before shooting him.

Mleve had previously been under municipal protection services following threats to his life in 2024, but had relinquished those services at the time of the attack.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli said police had launched a manhunt for the two suspects, urging anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.

“The police confirm the death of a ward councillor at about 6pm, following a shooting incident at the councillor’s office in Zwide, Gqeberha on 20 June. It is alleged that two unknown armed male suspects stormed the office while a meeting consisting of roughly 10 people was actively under way,” said Nkohli.

Nkohli said witnesses told the police that “the suspects held the victims at gunpoint, and ordered everyone present to hand over their cellphones. One of the suspects fired upon a 45-year-old man, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds, before fleeing the scene. The deceased sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene.”

At a Nelson Mandela Bay media briefing on Sunday, ANC regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka said they heard about Mleve’s shooting during a debriefing meeting after election work had been completed.

“When they were still busy, we learnt that two gunmen came in, phones were taken and comrade Mleve was directly shot at.

Asked whether he believed that the incident had been a hit, Tshaka said that it was possible.

“If you listen to those who were there during the incident, those people came in and asked for the councillor. Surely they knew why they were there, and going for Sicelo directly means they were there for him. Whether it’s political or otherwise, that we can’t confirm.”

The metro has planned to install CCTV cameras and armed response alarm systems in all 60 ward councillor offices. The security upgrades are intended to deter widespread vandalism and protect representatives after armed robberies and assassinations at these facilities.

However, the roll-out has been plagued by severe delays and budgetary constraints. Many of these municipal and privately leased ward offices have fallen into severe disrepair, with more than R16-million needed for overall maintenance and security upgrades.

‘Security clampdown’

ANC regional chair and mayor Babalwa Lobishe said it was important for the city to move fast in ensuring all councillor offices were protected.

ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe and secretary Siphiwo Tshaka address the media after the killing of ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mleve on Sunday, 21 June 2026. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

“We are meeting this afternoon with the management of the municipality, so we have a clear plan to ensure that all councillor offices are equipped and secured with the necessary devices,” Lobishe said.

“The work done by councillors could never equal any amount of financial burden to the City. So if the City must ensure that councillor offices are secure, let’s get to that and deal with the National Treasury on how we have secured all our areas in a short space of time.”

Lobishe said they would lobby Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa for policies to ensure the safety of councillors, especially since the city had been declared as the country’s crime hotspot last year.

Addressing Mleve’s murder, Lobishe said, “The councillor was under threat and was protected by the municipal safety services. There was a case opened around the threats he was receiving as a ward councillor. However, when [Sunday’s] incident occurred, he was not under any security service [protection], which left him exposed.”

“This is not the first councillor we’ve lost … through the barrel of a gun, it’s in fact the third this term alone.”

Lobishe said there had been a hijacking in ward 27 over the weekend in which gunshots had been fired. This had led them to meet police officials to ensure visible policing was working with the metro police.

DA councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Georgen Miggels, posted on Facebook on 26 May that he would go on a sabbatical due to threats he had received:

“To my constituency, my ward, my residents. I’m humbly apologising for my sudden absence in pushing service delivery issues. Unfortunately, I will be absent for a while because my life was threatened and therefore was advised by SAPS and other security agencies to lie low for a while until intelligence has completed their work. So I won’t be able to physically do what I usually do, but I promise to do my best even if it’s remotely. However, my office staff, ward committee and activists have all hands on deck to serve you.”

Council speaker Eugene Johnson said she did not feel comfortable addressing security issues relating to councillor Mleve before she had met with his family.

“I can’t say anything now until I’ve sat down with the family to give me permission to disclose all this information, but I can confirm that in 2024, a report came to my office indicating there was a threat to his life.”

On councillor Miggels, Johnson confirmed that it had been reported to her office that there had been a threat to his life and he had since been placed in a safe house.

“Councillor Miggels requested to be placed in a safe house after a case was opened for investigation. As is the norm, once you’re in a safe house, security will be provided.”

Dunoon shooting rocks DA leader Hill-Lewis

On Dyokwe’s killing, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said he was shocked by the news of her murder.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis sent a heartfelt message after learning about the murder of Dunoon ward candidate Sinobuyo Dyokwe. Above, Lewis with Dyokwe (centre) and Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube (Photo: Facebook / Geordin Hill-Lewis)



“I’m shocked and saddened by the news that our DA ward candidate in Dunoon, Sinovuyo Dyokwe, was murdered yesterday during our voter registration activities. Sino was an energetic activist and helped the DA to its best-ever growth result in a recent by-election, where she was our candidate.

“Residents in the community loved Sino, and she could always be found walking the streets of Dunoon, helping improve services. I pray the police find those responsible for her death quickly,” he posted on Facebook.

DA Cape Town metro region chairperson JP Smith expressed his condolences to Dyokwe’s family, friends and colleagues.

He said Dyokwe was known for her bright smile and bubbly personality, and was instrumental in growing the DA voter base in Dunoon, which cemented her as a reliable and effective community activist.

“Constituency Head Nicholas Gotsell is engaging with SAPS to ascertain the facts. The DA has arranged counselling for Sinovuyo’s family, friends and colleagues. The DA will be monitoring the situation closely and will fight to ensure Sinovuyo’s loved ones receive the justice they deserve,” said Smith. DM