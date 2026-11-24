Nelson Mandela Bay’s new council failed to elect its political leadership on Tuesday after the inaugural meeting was adjourned amid a heated dispute over the late distribution of agendas.

The postponement gives the ANC, which won 32 seats, two more days to try to secure enough support to form a coalition government in the 120-seat council, despite the DA announcing an agreement with smaller parties that would give it a majority. A coalition needs at least 61 seats for a majority.

Several councillors from different political parties objected, saying they had received the meeting agenda too late to prepare properly.

Some received the documents only on Tuesday, while others received them on Monday, falling short of the five-working-day notice period stipulated in the council’s rules of order.

The objections came as councillors were preparing to nominate candidates for the Speaker position.

After about two hours of deliberations, the Eastern Cape acting deputy director-general for local governance, Charity Sihunu, who had sought a legal opinion on the matter, announced that the meeting would be adjourned until Friday, 27 November.

Eastern Cape Cogta acting deputy director-general Charity Sihunu. (Photo: EC Cogta / Wikipedia)

Slap in the face

The DA emerged as the largest party in the metro’s election, securing a record 53 seats and putting it within reach of governing with smaller parties.

The adjournment of the meeting is a slap in the face for the DA, which held a press briefing an hour before the council meeting to announce the finalisation and signing of a coalition agreement with its partners.

The DA plans to form a six-party coalition with the Freedom Front Plus (FF+, three seats), United Democratic Movement (UDM, three), ActionSA (two), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP, one) and Pan Africanist Congress (PAC, one), while the Democratic Movement (DM, one) will back the bloc from outside the formal pact.

Despite signing a coalition agreement with the DA, the UDM did not attend the briefing as it was still engaged in coalition talks with the ANC.

The DA announced that Retief Odendaal will become mayor, with ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom as deputy mayor. DA councillors Marshall von Buchenroder and Rano Kayser will take the positions of Speaker and chief whip, respectively.

FF+ councillor Bertus Griebenow will chair the municipal public accounts committee, while DM councillor Bevan Brown will head the rules and ethics subcommittee.

DA MPL and Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

Speaking on the sidelines after the adjournment, DA provincial chair Yusuf Cassim said he hoped Bay residents had watched what had unfolded in council.

“Because if they did, it becomes clear which parties are hellbent on perpetuating chaos within our city and which are united behind a stable government. The residents are desperate for progress to be made and a government elected to get the City going.

“Residents are faced with daily electricity and water outages and a collapse of service delivery across the board. When you look at the parties that lined up here citing frivolous technicalities in order to prevent a simple election of the troika, one must seriously ask: Is the interest to stabilise the city or is it to utilise any means to create chaos so that stability can’t find expression?”

Asked whether the DA was confident that the PAC and UDM would not be swayed towards the ANC before Friday’s council meeting, Cassim pointed to the signed coalition agreement.

“Therefore that agreement remains intact unless we are informed that there’s a withdrawal.”

‘We need 24 hours’

An ANC insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party was trying to convince the PAC and the UDM to join its coalition formation, prompting its push for a postponement of the council meeting.

“All we need is 24 hours with the PAC to convince their national leadership to join us. We were shocked to learn yesterday that the Democratic Movement is supporting the DA-led coalition because all along we have been engaging with them and they were on our side.

“However, by Friday we are confident that we will make progress and the numbers will shift towards the formation of the black caucus.”

ANC regional chair and outgoing mayor Babalwa Lobishe said they were not concerned about the numbers because they were adding up.

Nelson Mandela Bay outgoing mayor Babalwa Lobishe. (Photo: Facebook / Babalwa Lobishe)

“It would have been unjust for council to continue when our councillors have not received their agendas. It’s not a trick to collapse the meeting, but we were merely hinging on their right that would have been infringed.

“We can confidently say we are going somewhere because we have already adopted a draft way of operating and a strategic intent document. This means these two days will give us more time to append our signatures for what we want to achieve for the future of the metro.”

Lobishe said the UDM and ActionSA should be working with the ANC, as they had done at national level.

EFF councillor and MP Sinawo Tambo said the meeting had to be adjourned to give all councillors, especially the new ones, a chance to study the documents.

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Sinawo Tambo. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

“It was an important thing to raise, and we are glad that the presiding officer made the correct call to give all councillors time to apply their minds and interact with the contents of the agenda. It gives parties time to engage in necessary coalition negotiations. There’s a presumption that everything is finalised by the DA.

“They had a press briefing this morning stating that they got the parties on board as they signed an agreement. They forget that there’s no legally binding document that supersedes the Municipal Structures Act and the Constitution.

“Making parties sign things under duress and hosting briefings where certain parties are claimed to be part of their coalition when they were actually absent is quite revealing as to where the coalition negotiations are, hence we are confident that the next two days will be very interesting.”

‘Service and sacrifice’

ActionSA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip said the party had spent the past two weeks engaging with other parties on how to fix the metro, rather than negotiating over positions.

ActionSA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“Only on Thursday last week were we asked what positions we would like to occupy. We submitted a list, and on Monday evening we decided on the position. I want to put it upfront that when we negotiated, it was about the City and not about what we were about to put in our pockets, because there is nothing in this City.”

Trollip said what lies ahead is service and sacrifice, with no patronage, power and self-service.

Several parties outside the proposed DA-led coalition made submissions arguing that the council meeting should be postponed, triggering a heated exchange during proceedings.

Mayibuye Civic Movement councillor Tukela Zumani requested a postponement of five business days, stating that not every councillor had received the agenda in reasonable time.

Mayibuye Civic Movement councillor Tukela Zumani. (Photo: Supplied / Facebook)

He accused DA councillor Rano Kayser of being dishonest in claiming that all councillors had received the agenda in the councillors’ WhatsApp group. He also argued that Sihunu had no authority to rule on matters beyond the appointment of the troika.

“We are not here as a joke; we are carrying the mandate of Bay residents, we are representing the frustrations of those people. They are trying to perpetuate the false narrative that black people can’t rule.”

National Alliance councillor Gary van Niekerk said the council had to look at the reasonableness, fairness and legality of complaints by councillors.

National Alliance councillor Gary van Niekerk. (Photo: Lulama Zenzile / Gallo Images / Die Burger)

“I heard now my address is not known, hence my agenda was not delivered. I’m not sure how true that is as I’m not a first-time councillor. It’s not fair that we must go through the agenda in 30 minutes. By the time we got upstairs to discuss, 15 minutes was already up.”

A continuation meeting will be held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 10am on Friday — the deadline for all municipalities to form governments. DM