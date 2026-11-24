I’m sure you are aware by now that I have no particular gift for predicting the future.

If I did, the word “after” in the name of this newsletter would have to be changed.

But I can’t help but feel that when the history of the AI investment era is written, what happened in the US yesterday will go down as one of the biggest possible blinking red lights that there was a problem.

It will be like all of those moments in the movie The Big Short when you can see how obvious it was that a crash was coming that led to the great financial crisis that started in 2007.

Watching the movie, and reading the excellent book it is based on, it is all so obvious.

When you have people making bets they literally do not understand, when their bosses can’t even say how their firm lost so much money in one trade, then you know something bad is about to happen.

I have no doubt that Jensen Huang is an extraordinary human being.

It is not just that he must be one of the most gifted computer people ever, or that he has the ability to communicate with people in a way that must be very rare.

Life story

And his life story – being born in Taiwan, moving to the US, meeting his wife while studying, starting Nvidia and all of it is a testimony to a world, and particularly a United States, that has taken talent and really nurtured it all the way to that talent creating the world’s most valuable company.

But, when a company increases in value by about $950-billion (that’s B-I-L-L-I-O-N…) in one day because of one person, you don’t need a crystal ball to tell you trouble is coming.

It cannot be that the presence of one person is worth nearly one trillion dollars to the global economy.

One of the warning bells for me is the reporting that staff members at Nvidia all gathered to welcome Huang back. To be clear, this is a person who lied to them, had two affairs with people who worked for him, and possibly endangered the security of their country.

And there they are. With bells on.

If you look at a video of that moment, with people waiting in the office for their returning boss, their reaction is eerily similar to something that happened here during the State Capture era.

You might remember how in 2017, just when Zuma was in the middle of his mad phase, about six weeks after he appointed the liar Malusi Gigaba as Finance Minister on April Fools Day that year, how Brian Molefe went back to Eskom.

There, too, there were people waiting to meet him.

Watching the video of that is eerily similar to watching the video of Huang.

And I can’t get away from how similar that era was to what is happening in the US now.

Then you had the president interfering in all sorts of government operations and entities for only his benefit.

Nearly completely ruined

The result was that organisations like SAA and, crucially, Eskom, were nearly completely ruined by it.

Now we have reports that Donald Trump joined the board of Nvidia in a conference call to urge them to reinstate Huang.

Why?

Surely because he was worried about how the markets were tanking all through last week (on Friday alone the Nasdaq was down by 5.28%).

Yes, he has achieved what he wanted. The markets have recovered.

Somewhat.

But then Zuma, too, achieved what he wanted. He had Molefe to help his friends the Guptas continue to loot Eskom, and to keep the lights on by avoiding maintenance on our coal-fired power stations.

The result of Zuma’s friendly intervention: richer Guptas and Stage 6 load shedding.

While our situation then and the US now reflect different countries going through slightly different processes, the principles are the same.

There must be very few circumstances where a president can interfere in any entity like this. And none where it can involve a private company.

It’s never right to claim one person, whether they be Molefe, or Huang, or anyone else, is the only person who can save an institution.

And if that is wrong, it must be the case that Huang cannot “save” the AI industry for the US.

The real problem, the real cause of US AI stocks tanking last week was because investors were now asking, as The Economist put it: “Can the AI boom make enough money to sustain itself?”

The entire point of the problem

This is the entire point of the problem. So many people have put so much capital into AI companies the question now is whether they will be able to earn enough money to justify their valuations.

This is what happens when a few facts taken as “certainties” turn out to be a bit shaky.

Jensen Huang must clearly feel he can walk on water.

He can lie to workers, have affairs with his staff, have an affair with someone believed to be a spy for China. And the US president himself will ensure he gets his job back.

I can’t see the future.

But I can’t see this ending well either. DM