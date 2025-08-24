Daily Maverick
How the liar Malusi Gigaba has been able to reinvent himself

Illustratove Image: Malusi Gigaba during the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA). (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
24 Aug 2025
One of the most interesting and disturbing dynamics of the past few years has been how the liar Malusi Gigaba has been able to reinvent himself. He symbolises the complete failure of our criminal justice system, the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last week, Gigaba gave an interview in the Sunday Times in which he sharply criticised the state of the ANC and its National Executive Committee.

He appeared to do so in the hope that we have forgotten what he himself has done. Even by our standards his wrongdoing has been exceptional.

In December 2017, the Pretoria High Court found that he had lied under oath.

He had claimed to have not made a decision about whether to grant the contract for the Fireblade Aviation terminal to the Oppenheimers when in fact he had made a decision to grant it to them.

The reason he reversed himself and then lied about it was clear. The Guptas wanted him to.

It followed a long pattern of behaviour in which he made visit after visit after visit to the Guptas’ home in Saxonwold.

The Zondo Commission eventually found that he was one of the people central to the ruin of Denel.

By the time he and Lynne Brown were done Denel was not able to pay salaries. At least two workers were so driven to despair at their feeling of failure that they took their own lives.

Lives that arguably should be placed at the door of Gigaba and Brown.

The commission eventually found that he should be prosecuted for his role during that time.

That is probably not the worst of his crimes. And it is not the worst aspect of his power.

In 2021, when he was nothing more than a senior member of the ANC and an MP, Gigaba was able to get two Hawks officers to arrest his ex-wife, Norma Mngoma, and keep her in prison for two nights.

This was during the height of the pandemic.

How he was able to do this, why the officers followed what were obviously his instructions, and why no further action was taken against them has never been publicly explained.

But in an important case, a high court judge ruled that her arrest was illegal, as was the conduct of the Hawks officers (while Dali Mpofu has been much criticised of late for using the courtroom as political theatre, it was he who won this case, thus striking an important victory against the complete abuse of power).

The fact Gigaba was able to do this, with absolutely no consequences for him, shows us how power can really work in South Africa.

Gigaba has the ANC to thank for his reinvention. He is nothing without the party. And at every step it is ANC people who have fallen over themselves to help him.

He is currently chairperson of the defence portfolio committee in Parliament. This was obviously an ANC decision. It would have been the party to nominate him as chair of this committee.

This gives him a public podium, and media organisations seeking comment on the important issue of how the South African National Defence Force is now in such decline are correct to speak to the person in this position.

And yet, in doing so, this person, this liar, is given a massive public platform.

Strangely, Ramaphosa, the very person who said the ANC is “Accused No 1” over State Capture, has allowed this to happen. 

There has been not a hint of a whisper of a suggestion that Ramaphosa is unhappy with this choice.

One of the main reasons this is possible is that the ANC’s  disciplinary machinery  has been a complete and utter failure.

Anyone who dares to publicly disagree with this must point to evidence that it can hold ANC leaders to account. 

So far Gigaba and many others accused of wrongdoing linked to the State Capture era have not been held accountable by the ANC.

Promises from so many ANC leaders over the years to act against corruption obviously now mean absolutely nothing.

There is another reason this has happened.

The National Prosecuting Authority, despite all of the major promises over the years, has still not been able to put Gigaba in court, where he would have to answer questions about his conduct under oath.

In other words, one of the main reasons Gigaba is able to do this, is because our criminal justice system has failed so utterly.

The net result of all of this is that someone like Gigaba can now believe that he has a realistic prospect of going back into national government in some capacity.

He himself has made it clear he would like the ANC to stop working with the DA and to consider working with other parties.

Given his track record, his record of working with people who have stolen from South Africa, what could his motive possibly be? To work with the man who led him in that effort to steal? To work with someone else we know has stolen in the past?

There are currently many discussions in our politics about how and why the ANC has failed. 

It is likely that ANC members may feel disappointed at the party’s showing in the 2024 elections – and may have to prepare themselves for more disappointment after the upcoming local elections (where polling shows the ANC is now below 30%).

Perhaps those members should look at who is really responsible for this.

And ask each ANC delegate who voted for Gigaba to be on the ANC’s National Executive Committee in December 2022 why they did it.

Those who claim the ANC is being betrayed should perhaps start there in their search for answers. It is they who are ultimately responsible for Gigaba’s reinvention.

And the current state of the ANC. DM

Comments

Rae Earl Aug 25, 2025, 08:49 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is cradling South Africa in his arms. He's been doing this since 2017. At the start he was hundreds of meters away from the cliff edge of state failure and we all exalted him as the county's saviour from people like Jacob Zuma Malusi Gigaba, and he Guptas. How on Earth did our president and his 'collective' in the ANC manage to screw up so badly that we all, still cradled in his arms, are balanced on the edge of the cliff . Only SA voters can save us, no one else.

Donald bemax Aug 25, 2025, 08:51 AM

Why are we all surprised?...the snouts are firmly in the trough which are are permanently topped up by the taxpayer...

neilbenjaminmus Aug 25, 2025, 09:15 AM

The pool of corrupt ministers keeps growing. Instead of getting fired, or suspended, they just get re-allocated to tarnish whichever portfolio they've been reassigned to.

Johan Buys Aug 25, 2025, 10:17 AM

The only good news is that the ANC are losing so much political support that this crook won’t be high enough in the cadre lists to get a position.

Confucious Says Aug 25, 2025, 01:14 PM

Wonder what it's like to have no shame? Non whatsoever! You can fool some of the people some of the time... Thanks for keeping this deer in the headlights!

JIMMY SWIFT Aug 25, 2025, 02:48 PM

Malusi Gigaba is a liar and a thief (Denel / Fireblade). Bheki Cele is a liar and corrupt (SAPS tender / Cat Matlala) Paul Mashatile is a liar and corrupt to his core (National lottery contract / houses). Gwede Mantashe is a liar and corrupt and incompetent (Karpowership / mining cadastre) Tebogo Malaka is a liar and corrupt (Bribe / Mashawana) The list goes on... Cyril Ramaphosa has no intention of allowing any ANC cadres suffer the consequences of their rampant thievery and corruption.

Aug 25, 2025, 05:05 PM

Which members of the ANC NEC are not corrupt? Asking for a friend . . .

Aug 25, 2025, 05:09 PM

Good grief, Stephen! What happened? You have actually said something unequivocally, with no Ifs, Buts or Maybes. Well done! Long may this trend continue.

alex.d.strickla Aug 26, 2025, 04:32 PM

Well, almost, there is one weasel word - "Lives that arguably should be placed at the door of Gigaba and Brown."

Hulme Scholes Aug 29, 2025, 09:20 PM

That vile little rat Gigaba is everything that is wrong with the ANC. He is exhibit A in the trial that must lead to the death of that repulsive criminal organisation. The ANC must be dismantled and disappear before there’s nothing left in South Africa.

Mpumi Bikitsha Sep 4, 2025, 10:45 AM

We cannot go back there again. Never. With his PhD he can go reinvent himself elsewhere and leave the trough alone. Enough thieves already!

Johan Herholdt Oct 8, 2025, 07:48 PM

"ANC people who have fallen over themselves to help him" - he must carry a scary weapon on himself which he threatens them with.