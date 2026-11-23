About two months ago a particular branch of Woolies which I found very convenient moved away from their spot in Randburg and went off to pastures new.

I still haven’t found it, but I’m sure it’s around somewhere.

In its place, despite all of the commentary and the news that you might have seen in the last week, came a brand spanking new Spar.

It made sense, Spar had one of those top-of-the-range Tops branches that really looks like some kind of whiskey lounge there for a long time, so it was more of an expansion than anything else.

Out of sheer curiosity I wondered in there a few weeks ago to see what it looked like compared to the Woolies I had become so used to.

The vibe of the staff

Like all things shiny and new, it looked amazing. There were all sorts of food products I’d never seen at a Spar before. And more than that, what really tells you about a place is the vibe of the staff.

Maybe I was customer Number Five or something, but everyone was keen and enthusiastic. I wandered out, purchase in hand, wondering if perhaps I wouldn’t miss that Woolies that much after all (clearly I’m not the only one, their last earnings update sent all of our retailers into a tailspin…).

The atmosphere inside that branch was in complete contrast to what seems to be going down at head office.

There, it seems tragedy has exploded into farce which has dissolved into tragedy which has morphed into a joke.

Virtually on a daily basis the Stock Exchange News Service statements have kept coming.

First the group announced it was appointing Grant Pattison to the board and had invited Phil Roux to join him.

Then Roux said he had never accepted the position, while M&G Investments (which owns about 14% of Spar) said it believed Pattison was conflicted because he had recently left the board of Pick n Pay.

Their position was entirely correct, which must be why Pattison has retracted his acceptance of the position.

And then today in what can only be a sign of how intense this crisis has become three of the remaining board members, Funke Ighodaro, Marie Jamieson and Sundeep Naran, have all resigned.

That means there are just three people left on the board.

So rare is this in our corporate space that I think the only fair comparison is to suggest Spar now looks like your average state-owned enterprise.

You know the familiar scenario, there is a strange departure from SAA or the PIC or something, followed by reports of inner turmoil, then someone else goes and suddenly most of the directors all resign.

Then the minister has to come in, reconstitute the board and off they go. For about three years, then we get to do it all again.

That model works well for people in government because dysfunction has become virtually institutionalised in some places.

That’s why you can have incredibly strange cases involving entities like the Industrial Development Corporation.

There the CEO, Mmakgoshi Lekhethe has reached a “mutual separation agreement” with the group after appearing to appoint Reggie Demana as Chief Operating Officer, despite what the Sunday Times referred to as a “cloud hanging over his head” from his previous job as CEO at the SA National Roads Agency.

It appears that when the human capital nominations committee told her there was a problem with Demana, it was found she had already appointed him.

Amateur hour

This is exactly the kind of amateur hour that simply will not work in the private sector.

The magic of competition will see to that.

As things stand, I suspect the Spar board really needs to start again. M&G has called an extraordinary general meeting and have nominated five people they want voted onto the board at that meeting.

While I have no inside knowledge of what’s going on I’m sure they are in conversation with investors in Spar, and will be pretty confident they will get their people on.

It can’t happen soon enough.

While there is still huge value in the group (particularly in Ireland), the fact is that after the disastrous SAP upgrade and the mistakes on Black Friday last year (when it overspent on promotion and couldn’t get the goods to stores) it will simply continue to lose market share.

Their results are out next Friday and it would seem likely this has been a difficult trading period for it.

That is only going to put more pressure on the people who will be coming in to try and steady the ship, or at least get some direction going.

What I really enjoyed about the new Spar in my neighbourhood was the advertising boards around it. They were cheeky and confident, taking snipes at the departed Woolies.

It showed huge optimism for the future.

But if we don’t see some direction soon, I think we might find that confidence was sadly misplaced. DM