“You cannot say to me for sure that there will be no oil spill ever.”

This is what fisherman Walter Steenkamp said in the office of the Aukotowa small-scale fishing co-operative on Port Nolloth’s main road, where he is the chairperson.

“And it will definitely reach the coast, because there is no fence that keeps that oil there in that yard,” he added.

A new oil spill model suggests he could be right.

Scientists working with the conservation organisation WILDTRUST simulated a 20-day blowout at a well site about 60km off Cape Point 200 times, each starting on a different date, and in 75% of the runs, oil reached the shore above a set level of contamination. For spills starting between April and September, that figure rose to 98%.

These are not the odds of a blowout happening. They show how likely oil would be to reach the coast if one did.

Walter Steenkamp winches his boat back onto its trailer at Port Nolloth harbour. (Photo: Julia Evans)

The findings were presented at a WILDTRUST workshop in Cape Town last week, as companies line up to drill off the West Coast – and as the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, ended on Sunday without a deal. The European Union, Panama and the Marshall Islands, among others, objected to a draft that did not mention fossil fuels.

“We can’t put out the fire while pouring fuel on it,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement afterwards.

At home, about 90% of the ocean around South Africa is leased for oil and gas exploration, according to WILDTRUST.

TotalEnergies has authorisation to drill an exploration well 188km offshore in the Deep Western Orange Basin, with up to nine more if it finds oil or gas. The Aukotowa co-operative, which represents fishers in Port Nolloth, has challenged the authorisation alongside The Green Connection and Natural Justice. Judgment is expected soon. Shell has also been authorised to drill up to five wells in its Northern Cape Ultra Deep block, while environmental groups have appealed.

For small-scale fishers working from boats close to shore, this can seem a long way away.

So if a well blew out hundreds of kilometres offshore, would it matter to them?

“Distance offshore does not, in itself, protect coastal areas,” said Dr Jean Harris, strategic ocean lead at WILDTRUST.

Given South Africa’s strong and complex currents, she said, 188km “is not a great distance for oil to travel”.

What the model found

The new modelling was developed by Dr Giles Fearon of the South African Environmental Observation Network and other ocean scientists. It uses a digital, three-dimensional representation of the ocean to track thousands of simulated oil particles as they move with currents and wind.

“At the heart of the oil spill model is an ocean model – a simulation which provides a 3D digital representation of how the ocean currents change over time,” Fearon told Daily Maverick.



“As oil is less dense than seawater it tends to rise to the surface, where it is transported by the surface winds in addition to the currents.”

For the West Coast simulations, the researchers used a blowout scenario previously modelled by TotalEnergies for Block 5/6/7, when it was the block’s operator.

In 75% of the simulated spills, oil reached the shore above a set level of contamination. For spills starting between April and September, it was 98%. Those figures are not the chance of a blowout happening, Fearon said; they show where the oil would go if one did.

In some simulations, heavy oil – the team’s highest threshold – washed up as far north as beyond Port Nolloth. The odds were highest between St Helena Bay and Cape Point, and lower further north, past Doringbaai.

Off Port Nolloth, Fearon said, winds and currents usually carry oil northwest, away from land, though westerly winds that come with cold fronts can drive it ashore. The new runs did not include the Deep Western Orange Basin block, but when WILDTRUST tested a spill there in its first report in 2023, oil reached the shore at clean-up levels in 13% of simulations. TotalEnergies’ own modelling for the block, cited in court papers, found oil reaching the shore in one of the four seasons modelled.

A clean-up worker’s boots coated in oil on a shoreline. Because oil is less dense than seawater, it rises to the surface, where winds as well as currents carry it, and some of it washes ashore. (Photo: Supplied / Source)

What is at risk

Dr Stephen Holness of Nelson Mandela University mapped what lies in a spill’s path: nearly 1,000 ecological features, along with fisheries, tourism, mariculture and 136 rural coastal communities in four provinces that depend directly on the ocean.

The mapping notes that sheltered bays and rocky crevices hold oil residues for decades longer than wave-beaten headlands – and that reef-protected bays are where Port Nolloth’s fishers do most of their fishing.

The Namaqua coast is one of eight stretches the team flagged as most vulnerable. Of the 96 ecological features assessed by Dr Gwen Penry, also of Nelson Mandela University, 43 are threatened, including Namaqua kelp forests.

A spill could close fishing grounds or make fish unsafe to eat or sell for months, years or, in some cases, decades, Harris said.

“Unlike larger commercial fleets, small-scale fishers generally cannot simply move their operations to unaffected areas, and many have limited alternative sources of income,” she said.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority cleans up after an oil spill in Algoa Bay on 23 May 2022. (Photo: Supplied)

Doringbaai has seen it before

In July 2024, the MV Ultra Galaxy, a cargo ship carrying fertiliser, ran aground off South Africa’s West Coast near Doringbaai, about 400km south of Port Nolloth.

Weeks later, it broke apart with much of its fuel still aboard, and oil washed onto nearby beaches. As part of the oil-spill response, 125 people from local communities were enlisted to help with the clean-up.

Doringbaai fisherman Christie Prins, who has fished for more than five decades, said the 2024 spill showed how oil pollution could affect fishing grounds. Speaking through a translator, he said oil could drive fish away and contaminate those caught near the surface.

“When you pull the fish out of the water, it has to come through that layer of oil. The oil sticks to the fish,” he said.

The jetty in Doringbaai on South Africa’s West Coast in November 2026. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Oil spills extremely rare — Total

TotalEnergies said oil spills from offshore exploration wells are “extremely rare events” and that 99.985% of wells are drilled without one. Its spill modelling deliberately assumes the worst case and is reviewed by independent experts, Baxolile Msomi, head of communications at TotalEnergies EP South Africa, told Daily Maverick.

In practice, he said, the measures in its oil spill contingency plan “stop the release and minimise the impact of oil”.

TotalEnergies said it was no longer the operator or a partner in Block 5/6/7 and would therefore not respond on behalf of the current operator – which is now Shell South Africa. It added that the Offshore Petroleum Association of South Africa, the industry body, had engaged with WILDTRUST on the modelling.

Asked how far oil could travel along the coast in a worst-case spill, TotalEnergies did not provide figures but referred Daily Maverick to modelling published by SLR, the consultancy that conducted its environmental impact assessment. The modelling for the Deep Western Orange Basin block, cited in court papers, found oil reaching the shore in one of the four seasons modelled.

Who gets told, and who pays

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said companies’ spill emergency plans must be approved and shared with registered fishers’ organisations before drilling starts. TotalEnergies said its plans “cannot be disclosed”, though its spill modelling and main response measures are public, and that there is “no requirement to register” them with fishers’ organisations. Information had been shared with communities during public participation, it said.

“In my work with West Coast fishing communities, I have not seen that oil spill risk scenarios are explained in detail to them, setting out all the associated risks, especially on their livelihoods and cultural heritage,” said Amelia Heyns, who runs the Standing with Communities programme at Natural Justice.

“What would happen if a spill reached their fishing grounds and impacts their catch and income? How long will they not be able to fish and who will support them when they cannot?

“That understanding is part of their constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing.”

If a spill put fishers out of work, the company’s insurer would pay, not the government, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said. But fishers would have to prove what they had lost, and the department said it could not give a timeframe for payouts, as that would depend on the incident.

No standing committee

TotalEnergies said claims would be assessed by a committee set up with the government. But there is no standing committee to assess claims, the department said – one could be set up if needed after a spill.

TotalEnergies said fishers without formal records could show their losses through permits, co-operative membership, or statements from co-operatives or buyers, and that it was working with fishers on a register and on a way to support them while claims were processed.

In their court challenge, Aukotowa Fisheries, The Green Connection and Natural Justice argue that TotalEnergies’ environmental assessment failed to account for Port Nolloth’s dependence on fishing, or the scarcity of alternative work in the town. TotalEnergies told the court that village-level loss analyses for a spill whose footprint depended on season, currents and well location “would not be possible or reasonable”.

“The government must not confuse a low-probability event with an acceptable environmental risk, particularly when the consequences could be severe and irreversible,” Harris said.

The department told Daily Maverick that there was no standing committee to assess claims after a spill, though one could be set up if needed. TotalEnergies had said claims would be assessed by a committee set up with the government.

Asked whether it would consider the new modelling when assessing offshore oil and gas applications, the department said updated oil spill modelling “may be taken into account” where it was relevant to the application. DM

Julia Evans is a freelance journalist. This story was produced with the support of a reporting grant from Informed Earth as part of the COP31 Ocean Virtual Reporting Fellowship, run in partnership with the Stanley Center for Peace and Security and Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.

