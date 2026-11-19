On my first morning in Port Nolloth, I sat in the car for five minutes waiting for the windscreen wipers to clear the salt and water streaks the wind had carried in off the Atlantic overnight.

Port Nolloth sits at the edge of Namaqualand’s stark, beautiful coast, where red earth gives way to a cold, wind-scoured shoreline.

It’s the kind of place where, if you head out to the harbour, (if the permits have arrived) you might find Walter Steenkamp, who heads the Aukotowa small-scale fishing co-operative, launching a boat with a cigarette pressed between his lips. Climb the dune behind it and you’ll find Rosie Malan, who has kept a portion of the town’s crayfish factory going since its owners closed it two decades ago. In the evenings, locals and tourists gather at the Scotia Inn, which doubles as a hotel, restaurant, bar and casino.

Walter Steenkamp, chairperson of the Aukotowa small-scale fishing co-operative, launches his boat in Port Nolloth harbour in November 2026. The co-operative is the lead applicant in the court challenge to TotalEnergies’ offshore exploration plans. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Port Nolloth has long been valued for what can be taken from it: copper, diamonds, crayfish, and now – like much of Africa’s coastline – potentially offshore oil and gas.

About 188km offshore, in the Deep Western Orange Basin, TotalEnergies has environmental authorisation to drill an exploration well – and, if it finds something, up to nine more. The Aukotowa co-operative, with The Green Connection and Natural Justice, is challenging that decision in the Western Cape Division of the High Court. Judgment is expected soon.

I had come to report on that fight and on what the town’s small-scale fishers thought of it. It turned out to be only part of the story.

Fishers talked about late permits, beaches fenced off for diamond mining, the cost of fuel and factories that had closed. They talked about a growing divide between those who refuse money or gifts from TotalEnergies and those who feel they have little choice.

Trishé Farmer outside a historic Nama church, established in 1863, just outside of Port Nolloth, where she helped paint a mural there that tells her ancestors’ story. (Photo: Julia Evans)

“People see Port Nolloth and the Richtersveld as this gorgeous coastal town with all of this amazing economic potential, but it also has this deep history and culture and social cohesion,” said Trishé Farmer, 26, who grew up in Port Nolloth and recently came home to work for the Masifundise Development Trust, a civil society organisation that supports small-scale fishing communities along the West Coast.

“When these industries close down, the loss is also felt and seen in the social fabric of the community – with the relationships and the routines and the traditions,” she said. We were sitting at the Scotia Inn’s bar. She used to work there, and she greeted the staff by name. Her cousin was at the bar.

That cumulative pressure is central to the court challenge. The co-operative argues that TotalEnergies’ environmental assessment considered small-scale fishers in only one section, dealing with a well blowout. In court papers, the company says routine exploration would barely disrupt fishing and that its assessment reasonably addressed the risks.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said the minister who dismissed appeals against the authorisation had weighed fishers’ livelihoods “within the context of the exploration activities”; any future production would need its own assessment. Community objections, it said, were “an important consideration”, but one of several factors.

‘I will not give the sea away for money’

“When I know I’m going to sea tomorrow, I can’t even sleep,” said Stanley Young, a Port Nolloth fisherman who started fishing at 14, skipping school to take a dinghy out so he could put “my piece on the table”.

But in mid-November, Young and the other small-boat fishers were still waiting for their rock lobster permits. The season should already have opened. So in the office of the Aukotowa small-scale fishing co-operative on Beach Road, three fishers who have each spent more than four decades at sea talked about the night before a sea day instead.

Richard de Wee, member of Walter Steenkamp’s crew, rows the boat out of Port Nolloth harbour before Steenkamp starts the motor. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Rosie Malan (left) and Morgan Johnson, who have both spent most of their lives in Port Nolloth’s fishing industry, chat on the shore as Walter Steenkamp’s boat heads out on 7 November 2026. Behind them is the old Ovenstone crayfish factory, which offically closed in 2001. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Morgan Johnson points to a map of where Port Nolloth’s small-scale fishers catch snoek, in the Aukotowa co-operative’s office in November 2026. The fishers made the map with University of Cape Town researchers. It shows their fishing grounds stretching from Alexander Bay to Kleinsee, most of them within a few nautical miles of shore. (Photo: Julia Evans)

When Young described the excitement, Morgan Johnson, whose family has lived in Port Nolloth for four generations, shook his head and laughed. “Yoh – the excitement!”

Sometimes, Johnson said, you switched off the alarm before it went off at 4am because you were already awake.

“And when I get home from sea, I’m a person who dances with my nets, with my lines,” Young said. “I become the happiest person.”

Steenkamp struggled to put his attachment into words.

“I love the ocean with my whole heart… I cannot describe it,” he said. “I will not give the sea away for money. Never, ever in my life.”

“It's the mother of us,” Young added. “We need to protect it because this is where our food is coming from.”

The sea bible

The fishers read the coast the way other people read a forecast. As a skipper, Young recorded where he fished and what he caught each day, then went back to the same waters the following year to compare.

“Every day you take numbers, how many fish, from where… We call it a sea bible,” he said. “So I do my own science.”

The numbers, he said, were going one way: each year, there were fewer fish.

Johnson explained that they caught the rock lobster live among reefs where the water broke, which fishers could reach only when the sea was calm.

“Which means that Mother Nature is looking after it,” he said.

Christie Prins, from Doringbaai in the Western Cape, has fished since he was 14 years old. (Photo: Julia Evans)

About 400km south, in Doringbaai, Christie Prins, 67, learnt to read the same coast from his father, a skipper. There was no money for high school, so at 14 he begrudgingly followed him onto the boats.

In his backyard, Prins drew the coastline in the sand to show the landmarks fishers use. A ring around the moon meant strong, hot winds the next day, his father taught him. If gulls flew high above the water, it would blow in two days – he raised his arms and swooped them like the birds.

“Back then the fish was plentiful. It was everywhere,” he said. Boats would return so full of crayfish that he walked barefoot on top of them.

When I suggested that the knowledge accumulated by these fishers made them scientists in their own right, Johnson acknowledged that they were not scientists by profession, but turned the observation around.

“My experience on this coast has made people like you scientists, because of the stories that you tell,” he said.

Mapping indigenous knowledge

“Fishers have their knowledge, but it’s in their head,” said Professor Merle Sowman of the University of Cape Town, who has worked on small-scale fisheries along this coast for three decades. It rarely made its way into conservation plans, marine spatial planning or environmental impact assessments.

Sowman and her colleagues sat with Port Nolloth’s fishers around a laminated navigational chart and asked them to mark their fishing grounds, using place names passed down through generations. Their study was published in Maritime Studies this year.

The resulting map shows a narrow strip of coastline. The boats are just 4m to 5m long, with one small engine. Crayfish and Cape bream are caught about 200m from shore; snoek takes fishers furthest out, mostly within two nautical miles.

“Of course Total is way offshore,” Sowman said. What the fishers fear is not a rig on their fishing grounds. “It’s more about the risks.”

TotalEnergies puts the probability of a blowout at 0.0143%, and the State told the court that 358 offshore wells had been drilled in South African waters without one. The applicants argue that ultra-deepwater drilling raises the risks, and that the company’s own assessment rated the consequences of a blowout for small-scale fishers “high” or “very high”.

If a spill did happen, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said, the operator’s insurers would pay under the “polluter pays” principle. It does not ordinarily handle individual claims; fishers, including informal fishers and crew, would have to prove their losses, and it gave no timeframe for payment. It said well-capping equipment was stationed in Saldanha Bay, and that operators must share approved spill plans with registered fishers’ organisations before drilling.

‘At what cost?’

Deborah de Wee, Prins’ daughter, chairs the Spirit of Endeavour Fisherwomen in Doringbaai, a group of women who lost their jobs when the crayfish factory closed. The group keeps a vegetable garden and joined the legal challenge against TotalEnergies.

Every Wednesday, she feeds 70 to 80 children from her kitchen with R1,000 from the local Fryer’s Cove restaurant. That afternoon, the food ran out before the children did.

“If I’m hungry, I don’t have food in my house, I can go to that ocean,” she said. “My father has a permit. I can go harvest some of the mussels, something to eat.”

Last year, De Wee said, a TotalEnergies consultant approached her with an offer of shade nets and tunnels for the group’s vegetable garden. She asked what the catch was, reminding him that she was fighting the company in court.

Deborah de Wee, 52, stands on the stoep of her home in Doringbaai in November 2026. From this stoep, where she grew up, she has watched whales give birth to their calves just offshore. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Deborah de Wee photographs the children who come to her soup kitchen in Doringbaai, in November 2026. She sends a picture like this on WhatsApp to Fryer’s Cove restaurant, which gives R1,000 a week to feed 70 to 80 children. (Photo: Julia Evans)

“He told me, ‘Deborah, if I’m going to help you and I can put money into your organisation, but then I want you to stop your appeals and stop fighting us,’” she recalled.

She refused.

“I can’t accept things from them, because when there’s a next case against them, then I will feel obligated.”

Asked more generally whether its community support was linked to people’s positions on the project or the litigation, TotalEnergies EP South Africa said it was not.

The company says it still funds community projects along the coast, from school uniforms in Port Nolloth to safety equipment for Doringbaai’s fishers.

Baxolile Msomi, Head of Communications at TotalEnergies South Africa responded: “The first important element is that TotalEnergies EP South Africa (TEEPSA) is responding to an urgent need of the community: the need for safety equipment and vessel surveys, to allow them to get their vessels certified to return to sea.

“The support forms part of our broader engagement with small-scale fishing communities along the West Coast, is available to all registered small-scale fishers and is aligned with our CSI pillars, as previously indicated in our previous response.

“The second is that TEEPSA categorically rejects any suggestion that community support is conditional on an individual or organisation withdrawing an appeal, ending legal proceedings, or ceasing opposition to our projects. The women’s group garden is one of several community projects raised and was analysed as per point 1 of our previous response. Supporting community food gardens is not new for TotalEnergies EP South Africa, as the company already supported three food gardens on the West Coast, which contribute food for beneficiaries and, where surplus produce is available, provide opportunities to generate income.”

Not everyone can afford to refuse

Mazzi said: “I don’t think that the responsibility should fall on people who are hungry and people who are in survival mode to reject every opportunity that comes to their doorstep,” said Farmer. “It should really fall on corporations, yes, but especially our government not to exploit the vulnerability of these people.

“Some fishers genuinely fear that accepting support from private companies could have legal repercussions for them, for instance if they went to court,” he said. But the concern is whether they might feel obligated to do so.”

“I expected to find a good guys versus bad guys story, but the reality I encountered was different and far more complex,” Mazzi reflected.

What concerns him is that companies are stepping into a role that should belong to the government.

“What TotalEnergies is offering to communities is something the government should take care of: basic services, education and support for sustainable livelihoods.”

‘I know nothing but the factory’

Back in Port Nolloth, on the dune above the harbour, Rosie Malan, 68, keeps a corner of the old crayfish factory going. She started there in 1978, aged 20, scrubbing and gutting crayfish, when it employed more than 80 people, most of them women. When it closed in 2001, she asked the managers for a corner of the building.

“I know nothing but the factory,” she told them.

Rosie Malan shows photographs of the factory’s former workers to before it closed in 2001, at her fish shop in Port Nolloth. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Trishé Farmer (left) points out someone she recognises among the factory’s former workers, at Rosie Malan’s fish shop in Port Nolloth in November 2026. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Photographs of the women who worked there line her walls. Climbing onto her freezer, she pulled down another and pointed out Johnson as a young man, in a backwards cap and a moustache. Malan was there too, in her factory overalls. These days, four young people from fishing families learn the work alongside her.

She is less certain about offshore oil and gas than some of her neighbours.

“It’s also an income for those people,” she said. As long as it stays away from the coastline where the fishers work, she doesn’t know what to say against it.

Who reads the sea next?

Prins worries about who will read the sea after him. Some of what his father taught him is already gone: he has forgotten parts of it and never passed them on.

Few of the people Farmer went to school with became fishers. Her uncles left Port Nolloth for Saldanha Bay when the smaller factories closed, later stopping because of injuries. She rejects the idea that young people have simply stopped caring about their heritage.

Christie Prins, 67, draws the Doringbaai coastline in the sand of his backyard in November 2026, showing how fishers find fish by lining up an electricity pole on the shore with an outcrop on the mountain behind it. Prins has fished since he was 14 years old. (Photo: Julia Evans)

“We’re just responding to the realities, the economic realities that we’ve been seeing and witnessing since growing up,” she said.

What she wants is for the town to stop waiting to be rescued by the next big development.

“I also don’t want this town to be seen as a place that’s just waiting around for the next big thing to come and rescue it, you know, like green hydrogen or aquaculture, whatever it may be,” she said.

“I want the people from here to have a say in shaping what the future will look like.” DM

Julia Evans is a freelance journalist. This story was produced with the support of a reporting grant from Informed Earth as part of the COP31 Ocean Virtual Reporting Fellowship, run in partnership with the Stanley Center for Peace and Security and Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.