While Julius Malema might get a significant boost from the outcome of the coalition discussions in our metros, the longer-term decline of the EFF and his political power can no longer be hidden.

For various reasons Malema has been able to inspire fear in various parts of our population for several years.

This was first through his attempts to change ANC policy in government while leader of the ANC Youth League, and then, once expelled by Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa (Zuma started the process, Ramaphosa presided over the final appeal) through his own formation, the EFF.

For several years Malema appeared to dominate the national narrative – his press conferences were performance politics, his comments about race hurtful to many people – and led to huge arguments in our society.

He no longer has that influence.

Instead, these elections, where the EFF won only 6.22% of the vote nationally, appear to confirm that he will now be relegated to a bit player in our increasingly fractured politics.

There are some factors over which he has no control.

The introduction of the MK party to our politics, with its radical agenda, has clearly taken votes from the EFF, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

The migration issue also played into these results.

For Malema, pan-Africanism was a logical extension of his anti-racism agenda. But in the contest of ideas, the tide has gone against him.

Also, as our politics continues to fracture, it is more difficult to dominate the national narrative. This is as true for the EFF as it is for the ANC, the DA and all the others.

But, an increasingly fractured politics also creates space that could, with proper political management, allow someone to dominate that space.

Malema has completely failed to do this. While this is difficult to do, he is also the most logical person in our formal politics to win the votes of young people condemned to be outsiders in our economy.

Yet he has not been able to capture the imagination of a constituency that appears tailor-made for him.

Arrogance and losing allies

Perhaps more important for Malema is his personal behaviour.

In particular, voters may have decided they have had enough of his arrogance.

Incidents such as in 2023 when he told Parliament, “I’m in charge, I’ve got you by the scrotum. There is nothing you can do, nothing, all of you combined”, are hard to forget.

When such a boast is shown to be hollow, so the perception of your power is punctured.

Julius Malema at the IEC results centre in Midrand on 7 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Perhaps more importantly is the way he has treated the structures of his own party.

On paper, going into this election, the EFF was far better placed than many other parties.

Its 13 years of existence have given it a campaign machinery, and some of its provincial and national leaders are featured regularly in media discussions. It has far more people contributing to the public debate than parties like ActionSA.

Yet it went backwards.

Malema has also lost important allies in the past few years.

The former EFF MP and national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says he didn’t even vote in these polls, while Floyd Shivambu, who had been joined at the political hip with Malema since 2008, left the EFF suddenly, joined MK, was kicked out and then formed the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the memorial service for COPE leader Mosiuoa Patrick Lekota at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on 11 March 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

The real nature of these departures is not clear, but it is obvious that Malema broke his relationships with trusted allies.

A much more important reason might have to do with the damage he inflicted on the structure of his own party.

In July 2023, Malema ordered all EFF deployees in Parliament, provincial legislatures and councils to transport large numbers of people to FNB Stadium to celebrate the party’s 10th anniversary.

The climax, made for social media, was him being hoisted above the crowd on a crane.

Party leader Julius Malema during the Economic Freedom Fighters’ 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 29 July 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

This was not enough to assuage his ego. He published the names of people who he believed had not brought enough supporters to the stadium.

Then, he removed those people from their positions. This amounted to more than 10% of the party’s public representatives being removed from their jobs.

All for his own ego.

The roots of the EFF’s decline might well lie in this action, and the message it sent that the party, its structures and everyone in it are subordinate to his view of himself.

For many years one of the sources of Malema’s power was that he somehow was able to force people to answer questions when he would not allow himself to be held accountable. This could never last forever.

He has refused to answer questions about allegations that he benefited personally from VBS-looted money used to buy luxury goods.

More recently he has not provided any public response to the reporting in the book Malema: Money. Power. Patronage.

His defamation action against Helen Zille after she claimed Herman Mashaba gave Malema influence over Joburg’s City Power and the appointment of Shadrack Sibiya, might well explode in his face.

Malema shows no signs of changing this. In the hours after these elections he again showed himself to be unwilling to accept public accountability.

Recent testimony at the Madlanga Commission has shown that he has a relationship with the former deputy head of SAPS Crime Intelligence Feroz Khan. This had allegedly led to Malema arranging for parliamentary questions drafted by Khan to be put to the then Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

Asked about this at the one press conference he held after the election results, he told the journalist: “You take your views from the toilet and come and ask them here.” He then told the person asking the question to “shut up”.

This was a completely legitimate question. Malema’s behaviour is completely unacceptable.

Certainly, he would never accept anyone telling him to “shut up”.

The former deputy head of SAPS Crime Intelligence, Major General Feroz Khan, appears in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 30 October 2026, facing charges relating to defeating the ends of justice. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Also, as far as is currently known, he has not accepted any requests for interviews where he could face interrogatory questions since the elections.

The questions around his involvement in criminality will not go away.

The National Prosecuting Authority has still not explained why it has not continued with his prosecution for the On-Point Engineering scandal in Limpopo despite instituting charges against him.

The VBS investigations continue and may one day result in more prosecutions.

But over time the political perception of Malema may have changed.

Instead of being seen as a young man trying to change the system and improve the lives of millions of black people, now he may be seen as someone who helps criminals like Adriano Mazzotti, Khan and others.

It will lead to questions about why the government still appears to be paying for his security detail, a privilege not extended to the leaders of parties that are now much bigger (John Steenhuisen had no government security detail, while DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has four guards because of his position as mayor of Cape Town)

For the moment, Malema may achieve some short-term power through coalitions in the Gauteng metros. But in the longer term, unless he changes tack, or there are other major changes in our politics, his days of dominating our national discussions are over. DM