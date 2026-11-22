A recap Anele Tembe, 22, fell to her death from the 10th floor of Cape Town’s Pepperclub Hotel on 11 April 2021.

Bloodstains were found on a champagne bottle, towels, bedding and a bathroom wall. The hotel room was in disarray.

Toxicology revealed alcohol slightly above the legal limit, cocaine, antidepressants and mood-stabilising medication.

A pathologist testified that her level of intoxication would not necessarily have prevented her from climbing over the balcony.

Witness 9 placed late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes at the balcony immediately after Tembe’s fall.

DNA testing could neither include nor exclude AKA as a contributor to bloodstains found on the room’s bedding and gown.

Since proceedings began in September 2026, the inquest into the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe has examined her relationship with late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, evidence recovered from their hotel room and the circumstances surrounding her fall from the 10th floor of Cape Town’s Pepperclub Hotel on 11 April 2021.

Among the most significant revelations during the inquest was evidence of alleged domestic violence. Police records reflected three incidents at the Randburg police station, while the lawyer representing Tembe’s family said the broader police docket contained five alleged incidents at different locations.

Then on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Tony Forbes, father of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, was granted permission under Section 11(2) of the Inquests Act to question and cross-examine the final witness – the investigating officer – at the Cape Town Regional Court.

Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes on 22 January 22 2015. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake)

Forbes used this opportunity to probe the investigation, questioning allegations of domestic violence, claims that members of AKA’s entourage continued drinking after Anele Tembe’s death, and the missing medical records from December 2020. Forbes questioned whether investigators had gathered and examined all the available evidence to establish the full circumstances leading to Tembe’s fatal fall.

On 10 April 2021, Forbes performed at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town, accompanied by his fiancée. They later returned to Room 1004 at the Pepperclub Hotel.

Between 7.30am and 7.45am the following morning, Tembe fell to her death. Several people reported hearing screams and a commotion. Hotel guest Robert Stefanutto recalled hearing a woman shout: “Leave me alone, get away from me.” This was followed by wailing, a loud bang and a man shouting: “My God, my God.”

However, three members of Forbes’s entourage testified that they had not heard Tembe making frantic calls or cries for help.

Forbes was gunned down in Durban, with Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in February 2023. Seven men are due to face trial for their murders.

Toxicology and forensic evidence

A postmortem and toxicology examination revealed that Tembe’s blood-alcohol level was 0.1mg above the legal limit. Traces of cocaine, antidepressants, mood stabilisers and psychiatric medication were also detected.

A pathologist testified that her level of intoxication fell within the category of euphoria or being under the influence, but would not necessarily have prevented her from climbing over a balcony.

On 18 November 2026, a forensic analyst told the inquest that DNA testing could neither include nor exclude Forbes as a contributor to mixed DNA profiles found on possible bloodstains on a duvet cover and gown recovered from the hotel room.

Depression, suicide claims and missing medical records

Social media reports alleging that Tembe suffered from chronic depression and was suicidal during her relationship with Forbes were also examined.

On Thursday, 19 November 2026, the investigating officer told the inquest that police were unable to establish the source of these claims. Tembe’s family and close friends disputed this narrative.

The investigation also examined an alleged suicide attempt at the Durban Hilton Hotel in December 2020, after which Tembe was admitted to a clinic in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

The investigating officer said he had obtained consent from her father, businessman Moses Tembe, over access to her medical records. However, despite approaching both the treating doctor and the clinic, he was unable to obtain the records or establish what medication she had been prescribed.

Moses Tembe, father of the late Anele Tembe, with his late daughter. (Photo: Instagram / Jackie Cameron)

He said he had lengthy discussions with the medical practitioners and referred to the Inquests Act in support of his request, arguing that the records were relevant to the investigation into her death. They nevertheless refused to release the information.

Family members subsequently confirmed in interviews that Tembe had been on medication following her admission to the clinic.

The records could have provided insight into her treatment and medication.

Domestic violence reports

The sensitive issue of domestic violence was raised when the investigating officer on Thursday, 19 November, testified that Tembe’s family raised concerns about alleged domestic violence during a meeting in April 2021.

He approached the Randburg SAPS and examined occurrence book entries and the domestic violence register. These reflected three incidents in which Tembe was listed as the complainant, and Forbes as the person against whom complaints were made.

However, no criminal cases had been opened.

The officer explained that reporting domestic violence did not automatically result in a criminal investigation. Interviews with police officers indicated that Tembe had not wanted to pursue criminal charges.

Two reasons emerged, he said: “She reportedly did not want to damage the reputations of her father and Forbes, both prominent public figures, and she had allegedly been warned that she could face a countercharge because Forbes’s property had been damaged during an altercation.”

According to the investigating officer, an advocate who arrived at Randburg police station warned Tembe that she could also be arrested if she proceeded with her complaint.

The lawyer representing her family subsequently challenged the completeness of the investigation, saying the full docket contained five alleged incidents at different locations.

He highlighted an incident on 2 September 2020, when an A30 document in the docket reportedly recorded injuries and light bruising to Tembe’s face.

He also questioned whether investigators had sufficiently considered accounts from two friends who were with Tembe on the evening before her death and reportedly noticed nothing unusual.

Another issue was a telephone call Tembe made to a female friend at about 2.50am on 11 April, the day of her death. She apologised for waking her and asked her to send a message later that morning so they could arrange to meet.

The lawyer argued that this suggested Tembe had intended to see her friend that day and that the call needed to be considered alongside the broader chronology of events.

The cellphone that could hold further answers

Investigators also focused on Tembe’s Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which the investigating officer obtained on 5 July 2021, almost three months after her death.

Initially protected by a passcode, the phone could not be accessed. Forbes, contacted through his legal representative, reportedly said he could not remember the passcode.

“The cellphone was considered potentially important because investigators had received information from some of Tembe’s friends that she had been documenting alleged incidents of domestic violence on the device,” the investigating officer testified.

“We were trying to check if she made any recordings of the morning of her death,” he said.

The investigating officer subsequently approached the SAPS Cybercrime section, but was informed that police did not have the specialised software needed to bypass Apple’s security measures.

He told the inquest that investigators had continued trying to access the information and eventually managed to reset the associated iCloud password.

Although this did not guarantee that all the information stored on the phone had been backed up, investigators were able to retrieve and catalogue some material.

This included a video of an argument between Tembe and Forbes, footage of Forbes allegedly breaking through doors at her residence and a photograph of Tembe’s broken fingernails following an incident.

However, the investigating officer said he had not found further visual evidence of alleged abuse or altercations between the couple.

However, the investigating officer said the material did not reveal further visual evidence of alleged abuse or shed light on the hours immediately preceding her death.

Questions over AKA’s entourage

The inquest has also heard conflicting accounts from members of Forbes’ entourage about the events following Tembe’s fall.

The family’s lawyer questioned why statements from three associates, commissioned under oath at Douglasdale police station on 27 April 2021, more than two weeks after her death, shared identical formatting, spacing and similar language.

The witnesses could not clearly recall who had compiled the statements, whether they had spoken to police officers or when they had signed them.

Further questions emerged over claims that members of the entourage ordered alcohol and drank in a nearby hotel room after Tembe’s fall.

A hotel staff member’s affidavit described the conduct as celebratory. Forbes’s road manager and associates, however, said the drinks were intended to calm the rapper, whom they described as hysterical.

Tony Forbes challenges the investigation

Forbes senior has challenged the police investigation into the death of his son’s fiancée, Tembe, questioning whether investigators gathered all the evidence needed to establish what happened before her death.

AKA’s father focused on what he described as significant gaps in the police docket, particularly the absence of medical and psychiatric records relating to Tembe’s admission to a facility in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, in December 2020.

Tony Forbes, father of the late rapper Kieran ‘AKA’ Forbes, challenged allegations of domestic violence against his son, and the investigating officer’s report, when he took the stand at the inquest held in the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday, 19 November 2026. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

Tembe was reportedly admitted after an incident at Durban’s 19-storey Hilton Hotel, where she was found on the roof ledge of the hotel.

The investigating officer testified that despite obtaining consent from Tembe’s father, businessman Moses Tembe, investigators could not secure the records from the treating doctor and facility.

“Your Worship, I’m really concerned that very important information is not part of the record, is not part of the collection of information or data that will enable you to make an informed decision. And it’s a big gap,” Forbes senior testified.

He also questioned the investigating officer over claims in his affidavit that his son and members of his entourage were drinking as though they were celebrating in a nearby hotel room shortly after Tembe fell.

When pressed by Forbes senior on why he put that characterisation into a sworn statement without first-hand knowledge, the investigating officer conceded to the court that he could not verify the claim.

Forbes senior will continue questioning the investigating officer when proceedings reconvene on 26 January 2027. DM

