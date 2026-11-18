A forensic analyst testifying at the Anele Tembe inquest on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, about bloodstains found in the Pepperclub Hotel room she shared with her fiancé, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, said that tests could not conclusively link Forbes to the blood found.

The analyst’s testimony at the Cape Town Regional Court comes more than five years after Tembe (22) fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in the early hours of 11 April 2021.

In September 2026, the investigating officer testified that bloodstains were found on a champagne bottle, towels, bedding and a wall next to the bathroom in the hotel room.

The forensic officer, who chose to remain anonymous, said that although Tembe’s DNA was identified on several exhibits recovered from the hotel room, testing could neither include nor exclude Forbes as a contributor to the mixed DNA profile found on the duvet cover, the only item that could be properly tested.

The inconclusive finding neither establishes Forbes’s involvement nor rules out the possibility that he contributed genetic material to the sample. The court has testimony that the pair’s relationship was, at times, tumultuous and that they may have had a dispute before Tembe’s death, but hasn’t heard evidence on why blood had been found throughout the room.

Tembe was a chef and aspiring businesswoman. She died on 11 April 2021 while in the company of Forbes.

Forbes was gunned down alongside his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023. Seven men are due to stand trial for their murders.

Although Tembe’s death was initially treated as suicide, the inquest is examining the circumstances surrounding her fatal fall and whether anyone else may have contributed to her death. Forbes was identified as a person at risk of an adverse finding in the proceedings. This does not indicate he could be found responsible for her death.

The central question the inquest must seek to answer remains whether Tembe took her own life, died in an accident or whether another person was responsible for her death.

The inconclusive DNA findings will have to be weighed against the wider body of evidence as the court seeks to establish how and in what circumstances the 22-year-old died.

Inconclusive tests

The forensic analyst explained that the laboratory used 16 DNA markers to identify a person’s DNA profile. For a definite match, all 16 markers must be present and correspond with the reference sample.

In some cases, a DNA profile can still be considered usable if at least 10 markers are present. However, where DNA from several people is mixed together, it becomes more difficult to identify who contributed to the sample.

In the case of the possible bloodstains found on the duvet cover, gown, sock and pillowcases in Tembe and Forbes’ hotel room, the analyst found DNA from more than one person. Tembe’s DNA was identified in these mixed samples.

However, the analyst could not establish whether Forbes’s DNA was also present in the samples taken from the possible bloodstains on the duvet cover and gown.

Explaining this, she told the court that some DNA markers were missing, making it impossible to either include or exclude Forbes as a possible contributor.

Anele Tembe. (Photo: C6X MEDIA / Facebook)

She explained: “Because we have DNA present but two of the markers are missing, we cannot definitely say whether the reference sample did or did not contribute to that DNA profile.

“So, we call it a no conclusion because we cannot for certain exclude or include that suspect or person in that DNA profile.”

The analyst also reported that Tembe’s DNA matched samples taken from the swab and her left and right fingernail clippings.

No DNA results could be obtained from other exhibits, including the towel, possible semen samples, and swabs from the cervix and vaginal walls. The analyst explained that these samples did not contain sufficient DNA to proceed with further testing.

Mixed profiles

The magistrate sought clarity on the difference between samples that produced no DNA results because there was insufficient material and those that yielded mixed DNA profiles.

The analyst confirmed that some exhibits contained enough DNA to be analysed, but the results did not provide sufficient information to establish conclusively whether Forbes was among the contributors.

“We cannot definitively say Kieran is present in the DNA profile or that he is not present in the DNA profile,” she told the magistrate.

Anele Tembe and her fiancé, rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. (Photo: Briefly – South African News / Facebook)

Asked what it meant for Tembe’s reference DNA profile to be “read into” a mixed DNA result, the analyst explained that it was different from obtaining a direct match.

She used the example of a swab taken from a bottle recovered from the hotel room. That sample produced a single-source DNA profile which matched Tembe’s reference sample.

In that instance, the DNA profile belonged to Tembe, with no other person’s DNA detected in the sample.

However, the possible bloodstains on the other exhibits produced mixed DNA profiles, indicating that more than one person could have contributed genetic material.

The analyst explained that when Tembe’s reference profile was read into a mixture, it meant her DNA was identified as one of the contributors, but the sample also contained DNA that could have come from other people.

The magistrate asked where the bottle swab had been taken from. The analyst confirmed that it was collected from a bottle found on the hotel room floor.

Asked whether the DNA recovered from the bottle belonged only to Tembe, the analyst confirmed that it was a single-source profile matching the deceased.

‘She jumped, she jumped’

Evidence presented since the inquest began in September has shed further light on the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death, including toxicology findings, a footprint found on the outside of the hotel balcony and accounts of Forbes’s reaction immediately after her fatal fall.

A toxicology report presented at the inquest found that Tembe’s blood-alcohol level was 0.1mg above the legal limit. Traces of cocaine, antidepressants, mood stabilisers and psychiatric medication were also detected in her bloodstream, but suggested she could still climb over a 10th-floor Pepperclub Hotel balcony.

The findings included cocaine at a reported concentration of 0.2mg/l, three cocaine breakdown products and 4mg of a mood stabiliser detected in her stomach.

Further evidence revealed that a footprint belonging to Tembe was found on the outer side of the balcony from which she fell to her death.

The inquest also heard accounts of Forbes’s immediate reaction after the fall.

On Tuesday, 17 November, his manager and close friend testified that when he arrived at room 1005 following Tembe’s death, where Forbes was with a member of his entourage, the rapper was screaming hysterically: “She jumped, she jumped.”

This account was echoed by a photographer, who was among the five members of Forbes’s entourage. Testifying virtually on Wednesday, he also recalled hearing Forbes repeatedly shouting the same words.

The inquest continues on Thursday, with the investigating officer expected to take the stand. Thereafter, Tony Forbes, Forbes’s father, is expected to cross-examine the officer on the evidence presented and allegations levelled against his son. DM