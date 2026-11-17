Toxicology report A toxicology report presented at the inquest into her death found that Anele Tembe’s blood-alcohol level was 0.1mg above the legal limit before she died. Also detected in her bloodstream were traces of cocaine, antidepressants, mood stabilisers and psychiatric medication. The findings included cocaine at a reported concentration of 0.2mg/l, three cocaine breakdown products and 4mg of a mood stabiliser detected in the stomach.

For the first time, the inquest into Anele Tembe’s death has heard about the moments after her tragic fall at Cape Town’s Pepperclub Hotel on 11 April 2021 and how rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes reacted to events as they unfolded.

This insight was provided by manager, longtime friend and a member of Forbes’s entourage who testified virtually before the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday, 17 November.

The manager requested anonymity and asked that his face neither be shown nor his testimony be broadcast visually.

Forbes and his fiancée, Tembe, 22, were staying at the hotel on 11 April 2021 when she plunged from the 10th floor at about 7.45am.

On the morning of Anele Tembe’s death, she and her fiancé, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, had a heated argument at the Pepperclub Hotel. Forbes was later killed in a shooting on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, in February 2023. (Photo: Briefly – South African News / Facebook)

The manager testified that he had been asleep in room 1109 when a loud bang on his door awoke him. He and another member of the entourage rushed to room 1005, where they found Forbes screaming and hysterical.

The manager told the court what Forbes told him about the moments before Tembe’s fall.

“He wanted to get out of there as soon as possible, but she was threatening him [that she would] jump. She obviously jumped. He was just trying to get help from downstairs,” the manager testified.

The latest testimony follows a chilling account by Robert Stefanutto, one of six witnesses who testified on the opening day of the inquest and agreed to be identified publicly.

Stefanutto described finding Tembe on the pavement after the fall. He said he knelt beside her body, instructed security guards not to look and pulled back the sheets covering her. Her eyes were open. He asked her to blink if she could not speak, and she did.

Forbes was gunned down in Durban, with Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in February 2023. Seven men are due to face trial for their murders.

The emerging timeline

10 April 2021

Forbes and Tembe are in Cape Town for Forbes’ performance at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge. After the performance, they return with friends to the Pepperclub Hotel shortly before 11pm, according to News24. Guests reportedly saw Tembe and Forbes being affectionate at the hotel. Around 11pm, Witness 9 saw Forbes on the balcony with a male friend. The couple were staying in Room 1004.

11 April 2021 – around 7.30am

Around 7.30am, Robert Stefanutto hears a heated argument between a man and a woman, followed by the woman shouting: “Leave me alone, get away from me.”

Moments later

Stefanutto hears a wailing sound and a loud bang, which he says sounded like a car accident.

Around 7.30am

A hotel employee received a panicked call from Forbes asking for security and saying someone was on the balcony and wanted to jump. The employee heard a scream and a loud bang before the call ended. Tembe plunged naked from the 10th-floor balcony of Room 1004 and was found critically injured below.

Immediately afterwards

Witness 9, from Room 1101, saw Forbes appear to be looking for someone before leaning over the balcony and shouting: “Oh my God, oh my God.”

Attempt to assist

Stefanutto goes downstairs and tries to assist Tembe before paramedics arrive. The Pepperclub Hotel general manager and police reports note that the fall occurred between 7.30am and 7.45am (with SAPS explicitly citing an incident time of about 7.45am).

7.45am

Police arrive. An officer later testifies that Forbes wanted to give his account while events were still fresh.

Shortly after 8am

Netcare 911 arrived and attempted to resuscitate Tembe, who was declared dead at the scene.

The inquest has so far focused heavily on the minutes immediately before the fall, with witness accounts of an argument, a distress call and an intense focus on what happened inside Room 1004. The timeline therefore becomes central to establishing the circumstances of Tembe’s death.

‘She threatened to jump’: Manager recounts what AKA allegedly told him after fatal fall

The manager further told the court that after he had gone to Forbes’ room, a third member of the entourage went downstairs to where Tembe’s body was lying on the pavement. He later returned with news of her death.

“We told Kiernan she is breathing and still alive to keep him calm,” he testified.

The manager confirmed that alcohol was ordered while Forbes was hysterical, explaining that they were trying to calm him down.

Asked whether Forbes had spoken about the incident while they were together in the room, the manager said he had. What followed was a significant account of what Forbes allegedly told him about the moments before Tembe fell.

The manager also explained why he had prevented Forbes from going downstairs to the scene, saying he wanted to shield him from the media attention.

This prompted Tembe’s family lawyer to challenge his explanation, suggesting that the manager had prioritised Forbes’ public image over allowing him to go to his fiancée.

The manager rejected the suggestion.

“That is what you said. I didn’t say that,” he replied, describing the circumstances as abnormal.

Asked whether Forbes had mentioned a verbal or physical altercation between himself and Tembe before the fall, the manager said: “No. I would be lying.”

Hilton Hotel allegations resurface

Cross-examination then turned to the manager’s relationship with Forbes and Tembe.

He said he had known Forbes since 2007 or 2008 and began working with him around 2016 or 2017.

He acknowledged that he was not friends with Tembe.

“We were obviously not friends. She was AKA’s girl, his lady, but I wasn’t personally friends with her. We were just supporting our friend, meaning AKA,” he said.

However, he denied that his relationship with Tembe was strained.

The questioning then shifted to an earlier incident at the Hilton Hotel in Durban in December 2020.

Tembe’s family lawyer referred to allegations contained in statements and other documentary evidence suggesting that there had been several incidents of domestic violence in the year before her death.

The lawyer put it to the manager that Tembe had made various allegations against Forbes, including incidents in which neighbours allegedly called the police after claims that Forbes had assaulted her.

The manager said he knew nothing about these allegations and questioned where they were documented.

When the lawyer referred to police records, he asked to see the documents and case numbers.

He acknowledged knowing about an incident in which police had been called, and he had also been asked to come over, but insisted it was not a case of domestic violence.

The lawyer then introduced a statement by an attorney who represented Tembe, who allegedly received a telephone call from her on 11 December 2020.

According to the statement, Tembe had reported that Forbes and his manager had assaulted her.

The manager vehemently rejected the allegation.

“That is a blatant lie,” he said.

He also dismissed a claim in the statement that Tembe had fled to the roof of the hotel to escape the two men.

“Come on, stop it. That’s a blatant lie, far-fetched, totally fabricated. What it says about the statement about me – who runs to the roof? You can’t even get to the roof,” he testified.

Manager gives his version of Hilton Hotel incident

The manager then gave his own account of what allegedly happened that night in December 2020.

He said they had returned from a show when Forbes contacted him, complaining that Tembe was having another episode.

“I get a call from Kiernan: ‘Ye man, this person is starting with her things again.’ He had locked her out of his room and asked me to get rid of her because he didn’t want her there,” he testified.

He said he went upstairs with Don, another member of the entourage, and spoke to Forbes.

According to the manager, Tembe then emerged from the room with a red face, screaming and behaving erratically.

He claimed that he and Don prevented her from returning to the room.

“I went upstairs, me and Don. I was talking to Kiernan and she came out. Her face was red, she was just going crazy, and she was screaming at us. Me and Don did not allow her to go back into the room. She was going bananas in the corridors.

“We ran away from her and just left her like that until we heard in the morning she was on the roof,” he told the inquest.

The family’s lawyer then confronted him with the account of a police officer who had also been at the Hilton Hotel.

The lawyer read from the officer’s statement, which allegedly recorded Tembe telling police: “You men are abusers. Why are you not going after the real abuser who beat her up?”

Domestic violence allegations raise fresh questions at inquest

Another significant moment in Tuesday’s proceedings came when the lawyer representing the Tembe family raised several allegations of domestic violence involving Tembe and AKA.

The allegations drew a strong reaction from AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, who was at the proceedings.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Forbes said he intended to take the stand on Wednesday and question the investigating officer about the allegations. He said he wanted documentary evidence, including police case records and medical reports, placed before the inquest to substantiate the claims.

Forbes maintained that the allegations should not be treated as established facts without supporting evidence, but stressed that they needed to be properly examined.

The questions surrounding the couple’s relationship, the alleged earlier incidents and the events leading up to Tembe’s death are expected to remain central to Wednesday’s proceedings.

The inquest is scheduled to continue with evidence from a DNA analyst and the investigating officer. Tony Forbes is also expected to take the stand, where the allegations of domestic violence and the evidence underpinning them are likely to come under further scrutiny. DM

