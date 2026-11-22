South African flags will be flown at half-mast as the country prepares for the state funeral of one of its foremost woman leaders.

It is not only South Africans who mourn the loss of former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, but all the people whose lives she touched globally as an activist for women’s rights.

“We are saddened because she was a true patriotic South African and a former deputy president who served her country. She truly flew the flag of not only women of South Africa and Africa, but women of the world,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, then the under-secretary-general of the United Nations and the executive director of UN Women, on 12 August 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Thapelo Maphakela / Gallo Images)

Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Friday, 20 November, reportedly owing to complications arising from an earlier medical procedure. She is survived by her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, and five children. She was 71.

She will be remembered as a teacher, an activist, a political leader and an advocate for women and children’s rights across the world.

Distinguishing herself as an anti-apartheid activist, her involvement in the development of the country dates back to the advent of South African democracy.

She was appointed as the deputy minister of trade and industry in 1996. Three years later she became the minister of energy and minerals, a position she held for six years, until 2005, when she was appointed as deputy president, serving alongside Thabo Mbeki until 2007.

In 2013 she stepped onto the global stage, taking up the role of United Nations under-secretary general and executive director of UN Women, and for eight years she worked for gender equality for women and girls across the world.

In 2022 she brought her wealth of knowledge and experience back to South Africa, where she was appointed as chancellor of the University of Johannesburg (UJ), a position she held until her untimely death.

Currently in the US, Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to Mlambo-Ngcuka’s family via a virtual media statement, saying he would visit them in person when he returnedto South Africa.

“She was a leading light for the cause of women,” Ramaphosa said.

As executive director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka condemned the death of a Salvadorian woman in Mexican police custody in March 2021. (Photo: Sáshenka Gutiérrez / EPA-EFE)

UN secretary-general António Guterres extended his condolences to her family and South Africa as a whole.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

“[Her] fight began long before she entered the world stage. As a young teacher in KwaZulu-Natal and an activist against apartheid, she learned that freedom is never complete until it reaches every woman and every girl,” Guterres said.

“Most of all, Phumzile believed that gender equality is not a favour to be granted but a right to be claimed. She claimed it fearlessly and brought millions of women and girls with her.”

UJ vice-chancellor and principal, Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi said Mlambo-Ngcuka’s legacy would continue to inspire generations of young leaders.

“Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s passing is an immeasurable loss to the university and to our country. She was a remarkable leader whose life and work transcended national boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the advancement of women, education, human rights and social justice.

“We are deeply honoured to have had her serve as our chancellor. Her leadership, wisdom and commitment to a more equitable society will continue to inspire our university community and generations to come.”

Following the inaugural Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Annual Lecture in August this year, her name will remain a part of UJ’s annual programme, and provide a platform to reflect on her lifelong advocacy for women empowerment, equality and social transformation.

Social Justice activist and Treatment Action Campaign founder Mark Heywood described her as “A woman of integrity, care, dedication and commitment. It’s been forgotten, but in late 2006 and 2007 after our government shamed itself at the international AIDS conference in Toronto with its AIDS denialism, as Deputy President she played the major role in discussions and meetings with TAC that led to the first National Strategic Plan on HIV, TB and STIs 2007 to 2012 to have a serious ARV treatment pillar; and also the restructuring of SANAC. She was a pleasure to work with and what any honest leader of government and activist should be.”

The Presidency announced that a state memorial service will be held in honour of the former deputy president on Tuesday, 24 November, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, preparations are under way for a category 2 state funeral, featuring ceremonial elements performed by the South African National Defence Force, and a service that will take place at eXesi, Eastern Cape, on Saturday, 28 November. DM