Hubris is the word that comes to mind. The Springboks slumped to their fourth defeat of the year with a loss in Dublin, after a week in which coach Rassie Erasmus earned his third suspension for attacks on game officials.

The Boks can blame the officials all they want, but if they do an honest assessment of themselves, defeats to Australia, France and now Ireland are not because of poor officiating.

In their last four games they have beaten only Italy.

This was also their fourth loss in their sixth outing against Ireland in the Rassie Erasmus era since 2018.

Ireland's Rob Baloucoune is tackled by South Africa's Marco van Staden and Ethan Hooker. (Photo: Dan Clohessy/Gallo Images)

It feels like the world champions have regressed in recent months and they have become increasingly one-dimensional.

They scrum and they hoof the ball into the air and try to win that way. It’s predictable – but more worryingly – it’s increasingly ineffective.

Teams that stand up to them in the set pieces tend to come out on top. The Boks look slow and old. Their attacking development of 2025 seems to have been parked indefinitely. The evolution under attack Tony Brown is a distant memory. They’re playing more like the Boks of 2016.

The Boks are into the Nations Championship final by virtue of the one log point they earned for losing by fewer than seven points. They moved to 22 points on the standings, to go level with the All Blacks, who failed to score any log points after losing 37-12 to England earlier in the day. The Boks went through on points difference.

The identity of their opponents in the inaugural Nations Championship final will only be known after the late game between France and Argentina.

It’s likely to be France though, and if it is, the Boks will have to find something different to win because their current gameplan only works if they have total scrum dominance. And even that is not necessarily enough as last week’s 21-19 defeat to France showed.

Ireland dominate

Ireland scored three tries to the two of the Boks in Dublin. In the first half particularly, they were far more dangerous with the ball in hand.

The Springboks were dreadful in the opening stanza, and not much better in the second half.

Before halftime the Boks lost the kicking game and the breakdown battle, and were lucky to only be seven points down at the break.

It was one of the worst 40 minutes in recent Bok history. Whether the Rassie Erasmus banning and the entire sideshow around that situation was a factor, only they will know.

But it was 40 minutes bordering on shambolic – and the officials were not to blame.

The Boks kicked the ball away and failed to regain possession, they missed tackles and were beaten up in the battle for the ball on the deck. The only positive was that they somehow stayed in the game. It was something to cling to, going into the second half.

Bok wing Canan Moodie puts in a kick against Ireland at Aviva Stadium. (Photo: Dan Clohessy/Gallo Images)

Ireland had 60% territory and possession in the first half and even won a scrum penalty, which brought the loudest cheer of the night from the Aviva crowd.

They looked much sharper with the ball in hand and were able to manipulate space out wide through clever passing and running lines.

Wing Rob Baloucoune was on hand to score two of those tries after sharp backline moves, while hooker Rónan Kelleher scored the other from a clever lineout move just before the break.

Baloucoune and fullback Hugo Keenan were brilliant under the high ball and despite the best efforts of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ethan Hooker, they just could not win those duels.

Could have been worse

It could have been worse for the Boks too, had No 8 Cameron Hanekom not made a sensational try-saving tackle on Baloucoune to knock the ball out of his grasp on the tryline.

Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg scored the Boks’ first try from the base of a dominant scrum in the 36th minute to briefly level the scores at 10-10. That followed after an earlier penalty from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

But from the restart replacement Canan Moodie got himself into an offside position, which gave Ireland an easy entry into the 22, and from there Kelleher scored their third try.

Bok hooker Malcolm Marx on his way to scoring his side’s second try. (Photo: Dan Clohessy/Gallo Images)

Not enough

Despite a marginally better second half, that started well when Moodie went in for an early score – only for it to be chalked off as his foot scraped the touchline – the Boks were never good enough.

The call was correct and costly, and despite a later try from hooker Malcolm Marx after the Boks’ best build-up play of the day, it wasn’t enough to win the game.

Next week’s final at Twickenham awaits, and it would be hard to count the Boks out completely. But the reality is that France – and England in particular – but Ireland too, are a cut above currently. DM

Scorers:

Ireland – Tries: Rob Baloucoune (2), Rónan Kelleher. Conversion: Sam Predergast. Penalty: Prendergast.

South Africa – Tries: Morné van den Berg, Malcolm Marx, Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2). Penalty Feinberg-Mngomezulu.