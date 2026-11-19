The Springboks have suffered significant setbacks and been written off on many occasions over the past nine years. More often than not, they have found a way to hit back in big matches and tournaments, to the point where their problem-solving ability has become as much of a trademark as their titanic scrum.

Both these strengths will be put to the test this Saturday, 21 November, as they look to rebound from a gutting loss to France as well as a bizarre Rassie Erasmus press conference, which has earned the coach a six-game ban.

In the wake of France’s 21-19 victory last weekend, South African fans and pundits took aim at referee Andrea Piardi over his performance in Paris. Many felt that France deserved a yellow card after conceding a series of scrum penalties late in the game, and that the Italian official had lost his nerve at a crucial juncture of the contest.

Less has been made about the Boks’ shocking handling and decision-making, after setting a dominant platform via the scrum or rolling maul.

That Piardi penalised France 14 times in total – a whopping seven times at the scrum – has largely been ignored, as has Les Bleus conceding three yellow cards over the course of the contest.

On the night, coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that the players and management had got things wrong. At that stage, it seemed as if the Boks would take those lessons to heart ahead of another monumental clash against Ireland.

However, the narrative changed on Monday, 16 November, when Erasmus told the media in Dublin that the officials had missed “16 or 17” tackle offences and asked whether the failure to penalise France amounted to “match-fixing”.

On Tuesday, World Rugby slapped the coach with a six-game ban, and SA Rugby moved to request a full hearing to assure the governing body that it was never Erasmus’s intention to imply that the officials in Paris had acted with ulterior motives.

Whatever the outcome of that process, the tone has been set ahead of the key Nations Championship fixture in Dublin on Saturday.

Ox Nché will be part of South Africa’s core scrummaging unit on Saturday in the Test against Ireland. Here he is during the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test match against New Zealand in Cape Town on 29 August. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Doubling down on scrum strategy

Although there are countless examples of the Boks responding well when their backs are against the wall, one wonders whether they will travel to the Aviva Stadium with the right attitude and if “the main thing” is still the main thing. Their performance and the result should provide the answer to these questions.

The scrum will be in the spotlight when South Africa and Ireland lock horns. South Africa bossed their meeting in Dublin last year, with the final scoreline of 24-13 flattering the hosts, who were pummelled at the set pieces.

Back then, referee Matt Carley awarded eight scrum penalties to the Boks, and Ireland props Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy were sent to the sin bin for repeat set-piece offences. The highlight of what has to be one of the truly great scrummaging performances was a powerful hit on the Irish tryline, which culminated in a penalty try right before half-time.

Since then, the Boks have taken their scrum strategy forward. South Africa forced five scrum penalties against Wales in Durban earlier this year, five in the first Test of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks in Johannesburg, and five in the third clash against the All Blacks at the FNB Stadium.

Whereas Erasmus set an abrasive tone in Monday’s press conference and strongly intimated that the Boks deserve more reward for their dominance, other coaches have taken a different approach.

Scrum coach Daan Human believes Ireland may pose a threat, and it’s good to hear the Boks won’t take their pack lightly – even if the hosts are missing key forwards such as Caelan Doris and Jack Conan, among others.

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human. (Photo: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

“It’s a big thing for us as South Africans – we love the scrum – but I don’t think we should compare the side we played [in 2025] to the side that played Fiji a week ago, because I think they managed to get four or five penalties on their own ball,” said Human. “So they’re actually quite solid. They’re 100% better than last year.”

Englishman Christophe Ridley will referee the Test, after handling the game between the Springboks and Argentina in Buenos Aires earlier this year. That contest featured relatively few scrums – although the Boks did force three penalties – and the visitors were made to fight tooth and nail for a 17-10 victory.

Variation and conversion rate

The Boks’ conversion rate will be under scrutiny in Dublin, after they converted just three of their 13 22m entries into points against France last Friday.

Although the Springbok attack has progressed a great deal in the current four-year cycle, they have failed to capitalise on a dominant set-piece platform in several matches this season. Earlier this year, the Boks hammered the All Blacks in the first half of the first Test in Johannesburg, only to lose 33-16.

André Esterhuizen of South Africa with the ball during the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry match between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, on 22 August. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

New Zealand were competitive at the set pieces in the latter stages of that match, but some parallels can be drawn between the losses in Johannesburg and Paris, where poor leadership and finishing cost the Boks points at key moments of the contest.

Indeed, the overall performance in Dublin last year was far from polished, and many felt that the Boks should have scored more than 24 points and four tries given their overwhelming set-piece dominance. On that occasion, Ireland actually outscored the Boks 6-5 in the second half.

As Human suggests, the Boks should avoid travelling to Dublin with an entitled mindset and work hard to gain an edge at the set pieces and breakdowns. From there, they need to be more ruthless and convert pressure into points and tries.

Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s earlier fixture between England and New Zealand, the Boks may need a win as well as a four-try bonus point to book their spot in the Nations Championship final on 29 November. DM

This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest

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