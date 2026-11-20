Acting National Police Minister Firoz Cachalia wants a serious discussion about critical issues underpinning gang violence – and this will involve uncomfortable truths about apartheid’s corrosive legacy.

“It is not about blaming apartheid,” Cachalia explained on Friday, 20 November 2026, as South Africa’s latest official crime statistics were released.

“But it is also important not to pretend we didn’t have that history… In this country, your chances in life are based on where you are born.”

Cachalia addressed these realities while the South African Police Service (SAPS) presented its latest official crime figures covering the three months from the start of July to the end of September this year.

He spoke slowly with what sounded like a hint of frustration – and intense feeling.

‘60 killed daily’

The latest SAPS figures provide a glimpse of what crimes have been prevalent and where.

According to these latest statistics, over the three months between July and September, there were:

5,590 murders nationally, an increase from 5,427 over the previous three months and lower than the 5,794 murders recorded between July and September last year.

An average of 60 people killed in the country daily.

261 gang-related murders, with the majority, 208, in the Western Cape. (This means the province retains the title of gang violence capital.)

15 police officer killings, eight less than the previous three months.

Based on the statistics, the risk of being killed in the Eastern Cape was highest, followed by the Western Cape, then Gauteng.

The latter province, Gauteng, had recorded the highest number of murders related to robberies.

Madlanga moment South Africa’s latest official crime statistics, covering July to September 2026, were released with the national police service in upheaval and undergoing what the government has termed a “reset”. This all started in July 2025 when KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged a cartel had infiltrated the criminal justice system, politics and police. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was tasked to investigate this, and its hearings and related work have resulted in several police officers being suspended and arrested.

Gang hotspots and apartheid’s legacy

Cachalia, in his address on Friday, referenced what had happened in Parliament earlier this week.

There were discussions about Operation Prosper with Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The government has previously described Operation Prosper as involving “members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)... working with the [police service] to prevent and combat crime and to preserve law and order, with a focus on illegal mining and gangsterism.”

There has been criticism that the army deployment has failed to curb rampant gang violence.

Speaking at the crime statistics release on Friday, Cachalia acknowledged that “there was a lot of criticism of Operation Prosper” and said he understood where Parliamentarians were coming from.

Soldiers on patrol in Vrygrond, Cape Town, on 13 April 2026 as part of an anti-gang crackdown known as Operation Prosper. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

“But there is also a basic problem with the way the issue of fighting gang violence is being framed, also in Parliament,” Cachalia added.

“Here is what is not being focused on: the communities that are being affected by gang violence are the communities that have suffered from the legacy of spatial apartheid, marginalisation, exclusion, lack of opportunity and poor service delivery for generations.”

‘The reality is they need opportunities’

Gang shootings have historically been – and still are – prevalent in apartheid-engineered suburbs where black- and brown-skinned people were forcibly removed under that regime, and which are still more poorly resourced than those areas that were designated for white people.

In the Western Cape, apartheid’s Group Areas Act saw non-white residents being forced to live in suburbs known as the Cape Flats.

While home to countless residents not involved in gangsterism, these suburbs are still gangsterism hotspots.

The South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service were deployed in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, during Operation Prosper on 1 April 2026. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Cachalia on Friday said that the neighbourhoods where gang violence was prevalent did not just need law enforcement.

“They need development. The young people in those communities need opportunities,” he said.

“They need sound public infrastructure. Yes, [they need] police stations, but they need schools and sport facilities, and I think our political leaders must now focus on that truth, that reality.”

Broader reality While gang shootings are prevalent in apartheid-engineered suburbs, these and other crimes associated with gangsterism (like money laundering) play out in, and extend to, wealthier suburbs, where gang bosses are known to reside.

‘More serious discussion needed’

Cachalia said that despite the criticism of the SANDF deployment, it had resulted in “a substantial increase in the arrest rate”.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa had rightly signed off on the army being despatched to violent hotspots.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Cachalia said the deployment was necessary because it was “to provide some stability and protection to the community while we take steps to implement and organise crime strategy, which is what we are doing”.

He acknowledged that gang violence was ongoing but reiterated that the issues underpinning it also needed to be tackled, or else the scourge would simply remain.

“So, let’s have a more serious discussion about dealing with gang violence in the country,” Cachalia added.

Fifteen major drug factories

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola also spoke at Friday’s latest crime statistics release, saying that festive season policing operations were in full swing.

He then addressed an issue that ties into gangsterism – illicit drugs.

Masemola said that over the past year, 15 massive multimillion-rand drug factories had been uncovered in the country and 60 suspects, including from Mexico, had been arrested.

“It shows that our efforts are yielding results,” he said.

#sapsHAWKS [MANDRAX LABORATORY WORTH AN ESTIMATED R100 MILLION DISMANTLED] In a significant victory against the illicit #DrugTrade, a collaborative Inter-Provincial operation spearheaded by the #HAWKS South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team and Kranskop #SAPS led to the discovery of a clandestine #DrugLaboratory in Umvoti near Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal today, 18 November 2026. The police operation, which dismantled a substantial drug manufacturing operation, resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old suspect and the seizure of drugs, chemicals and equipment valued at over R100million. The success follows a thorough investigation into the proliferation of #IllicitDrugs across provinces. Acting on intelligence, the multi-disciplinary team coordinated their efforts to target the location linked to the suspect. The operation led officers to an address in Umvoti, where a search of the suspect’s premises and vehicle resulted in the seizure of mandrax tablets. Seized items included a tablet press, various chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, drug manufacturing equipment, and a quantity of mandrax powder as well as finished mandrax tablets worth an estimated R100 million. The arrested suspect is to make his first appearance at Kranskop Magistrate's Court on 20 November 2026, facing a charge of contravention of the Drugs and #DrugTrafficking Act, Act 140 of 1992 including manufacturing illicit drugs. #FightingCrime #DrugsOffTheStreets #PartnershipPolicing #SaferCommunities ST — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 18, 2026

Masemola added that over 72 hours, a major drug factory had been dismantled and a suspect arrested.

He was talking about a Mandrax-manufacturing facility that the police had uncovered in Umvoti near Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, 18 November.

Drugs, chemicals and equipment worth about R100-million were seized.

Trail to the Western Cape

Masemola on Friday said that information that led to the discovery of the drug factory came from the Crime Intelligence unit in the Western Cape.

Mandrax, meanwhile, has a deep and politicised history in South Africa, and is entangled with the apartheid regime.

As for the Western Cape, where the information came from that led to this week’s Mandrax factory bust in KwaZulu-Natal, it clearly remains South Africa’s gang violence capital.

That is because of violence concentrated in apartheid-engineered suburbs that did not have the same resources – opportunities – as wealthier ones.

Cachalia now wants to expand focus to these areas so that the issues can be addressed. DM