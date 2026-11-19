DA-run Cape Town has been pushing for greater policing powers for its metro police force, which already has drones and specialised equipment, but can’t investigate crime.

Criminal investigations still fall within the SA Police Service and its detectives, and in August, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis declared an intergovernmental dispute with acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia over the issue.

Continuing with the issue of giving greater policing powers to metro law enforcement, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach asked during parliamentary question time on Thursday, 19 November, about national support for a Cape Town detective academy and similar institutions that other cities might want to set up.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach. (Photo: Jaco Marais / Gallo Images / Rapport)

“What is important for me is we need to collaborate,” Deputy President Paul Mashatile replied, suggesting Breytenbach advise the City to “link up” with NatJoints (National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure) to coordinate interventions.

In May 2026, Mashatile visited the Cape Flats to check on Operation Prosper, the R823-million joint police and military initiative against gang violence and illegal mining that began in March 2026.

Experts have widely panned the initiative as it does not deal with the underlying socioeconomic dynamics leading to gangs and violence. Gang-related killings have continued, although Mashatile told MPs more than 4,000 people had been arrested for various offences.

“We will not stop Operation Prosper,” said Mashatile. “We’ll want to strengthen it so we achieve the result.”

Parliamentary question time can be tricky. While the main questions can be prepared for, the follow-up questions can’t. It requires political nous and debating flair to answer those. Or a deadpan tone, with every MP being thanked by name for their question.

Mashatile riffed off the questions to agree with easy points like infrastructure maintenance or access to water being important, before emphasising that the government is tackling the issue. He kept these responses short, effectively ending question time an hour before the allocated slot ended.

Not every exchange went quite so smoothly, however.

DA MP Toby Chance cited the World Bank recommendation that South Africa should extend its 15% tax break from six to all 12 special economic zones.

“What is government’s view on extending tax incentives beyond 2031, and to all 12 special economic zones?” he asked.

Mashatile replied: “You are quite right; obviously we can see that incentives are working. Your proposal is that maybe we should [extend them] beyond [2031]. Maybe it is a matter we should discuss with National Treasury.”

Toby Chance is the Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Trade, Industry and Competition. (Photo: Supplied)

Elsewhere in the sitting, a minor technical glitch caused an awkward exchange. When Mashatile admitted he didn’t know the EFF MP who had stood in for a colleague, Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet tried to help: “It’s Honourable [Sam] Matiase.”

Mashatile told her, “You are muted, Honourable Deputy Speaker,” although anyone watching the YouTube feed could clearly hear her.

But sticking to the script worked for Mashatile, who looked tired. ActionSA MP Athol Trollip asked, twice, whether High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal’s attendance at a June 2026 prayer service with Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta – one of the brothers sought over their role in State Capture – had been investigated. Mashatile replied that the high commissioner’s report was now helping to tighten protocols in a review by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

ActionSA’s Athol Trollip. (Photo: Luba Lesolle / Gallo Images)

“We have received a report from the high commissioner ... and the indication is that former president Zuma was a guest of Swami Kailashanand Giri, who invited him to that prayer for peace,” replied Mashatile. “That’s the report we have. The presence of Ajay Gupta is something we can’t account for. We don’t know why he was at that prayer.”

It all ended with admiration.

“I just want to thank god that you are back on your feet. I don’t need to wish you well; you are well,” said ANC MP Betty Kegakilwe.

“I have recovered. It’s so good to be with you all once again,” replied Mashatile, thanking MPs. “It was indeed a good engagement.” DM