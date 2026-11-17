Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will miss the remainder of the Nations Championship as well as the first four games of the international season in 2027 after being suspended for six games by World Rugby on Tuesday.

This comes after remarks about match officials during last week’s 21-19 loss to France in Paris.

During a press conference to name his team for this weekend’s Nations Championship clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Erasmus questioned the officiating during the France match.

Erasmus climbed into Matteo Liperini, the television match official (TMO) at Stade de France.

The Bok coach claimed that “17 knee-drop” tackles by France went unpunished.

Erasmus suggested 11 of them were penalisable, with three meeting the yellow card threshold, in his opinion.

This was extremely dangerous territory for Erasmus to stray into.

He served a 10-month ban after publicly dissecting the performance of Australian referee Nic Berry in the first Test of the 2021 series between the Boks and the British & Irish Lions, and has put himself in the firing line again.

World Rugby wasted little time in throwing the book at Erasmus, deeming his comments to have met the “threshold for serious misconduct”.

Bok centre Jesse Kriel is tackled at Stade de France in Paris on 13 November, 2026. (Photo: David Winter / Gallo Images)

A three-person panel chaired by Adam Casseldon SC, of Australia, handed down the sanction.

“South Africa men’s 15s head coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six international matches with immediate effect,” World Rugby said in a statement.

“The sanction follows a review of wide-ranging comments made by Erasmus at a media conference this week concerning officiating during the Springboks’ Nations Championship match against France last Friday.”

This is Erasmus’ third sanction, having also copped a two-match suspension 15 months after his Berry outburst. The second time it was for comments about English referee Wayne Barnes.

Saru appeal

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) said it would appeal against the decision, but sources have suggested to Daily Maverick that this is a necessary formality.

“SA Rugby is requesting a full misconduct hearing for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus following his sanctioning by an independent World Rugby panel for comments made in a press conference in Dublin on Monday,” a statement from Saru read.

A Saru spokesperson said that the organisation respected the process, but had requested an opportunity for its coach to contextualise Erasmus’ comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives.

Saru trusted that such a hearing could be expedited considering the seriousness of the charge.

The fact that World Rugby has handed down the sanction without a hearing will feed into the notion that World Rugby officials are biased against South Africa.

The reality, though, is that there was little to question, given that Erasmus’ comments were largely said without provocation at a media conference.

France wing Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang beats Bok wing Ethan Hooker to the ball during the Nations Championship clash at Stade de France on 13 November 2026. (Photo: David Winter / Gallo Images)

“I’m not saying he’s (the TMO) wrong, I’m saying if he didn’t see it, it must be a technology problem,” Erasmus said in his press conference on Monday.

“If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing? Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game if you see this injury that happened there, a knee-drop tackle happened there, and it’s been decided that knee-drop tackles are out?”

In addition to this week’s game against Ireland and next week’s Nations Championship finals round, Erasmus will also miss the two matches against the All Blacks in New Zealand next year.

Official abuse protocols

The suspension falls under World Rugby’s Match Official Abuse Sanction Process.

The process runs in parallel with Regulation 18 and provides a clear, consistent framework for addressing public criticism of match officials, particularly comments that may undermine the integrity of individuals or the sport, or fuel online abuse.

The Match Official Abuse Sanction Process is targeted at reducing comments which often are the basis of the unacceptable increase in abuse and threats towards match officials.

Under the process, an independent panel comprising the independent judicial panel chair and two experienced judicial panel members consider any conduct or comments made by team personnel.

Bok flank Pieter Steph du Toit is tackled at Stade de France on 13 November. (Photo: David Winter / Gallo Images)

They include, among other assessments, allegations that a match official acted with bias, prejudice, improper motive, external influence, or deliberate intent to affect an outcome and/or conduct which, viewed objectively, they knew or ought to know would undermine public confidence in match officials.

Assessment of comments takes account of a full range of factors including the nature and reach of the comments, the timing, the role of the speaker and any aggravating factors, such as whether the conduct led directly to an increase in personal abuse against a match official. Outcomes range from “no further action” to a guidance letter, formal warning, or automatic sanction under the framework.

“Having considered the comments which related to the match TMO, the standing Match Official Abuse committee*, chaired by senior officer Adam Casselden SC (Australia), determined that the threshold for serious misconduct had been met,” World Rugby’s statement read.

“The panel determined that the comments suggest that match officials acted with bias/prejudice or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match.

“And when the conduct is considered as a whole, a reasonable person would conclude that the conduct constituted an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials.

“In respect to the sanction, the panel determined that the conduct clearly amounts to disrespecting the authority of the match officials by impugning their integrity.

“Therefore, the panel reviewed a number of elements of the commentary, including the timing and reach of the statements, combined with the allegations of bias or bad faith, and found that the comments attracted a six-match automatic suspension.”

Australian referee Nic Berry came under fire from Erasmus after the first Test against the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July, 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Luigi Bennett)

Channels

According to World Rugby, “well-established channels” exist for coaches to question decisions, and in this case they were not followed.

“The suspension applies with immediate effect, applies to international matches, and includes any match-day involvement including coaching, direct or indirect contact with team management or players on match days; entering the stadium, coaches’ box, playing enclosure, technical area, approaching and/or communicating with match officials on match day; engaging in any ‘feedback’ process with match officials; and engaging in media duties during the suspension.

“Respect is fundamental to rugby, and match officials are central to the sport. Protecting their wellbeing and integrity, and their right to perform without abuse or intimidation, is a responsibility World Rugby and unions take seriously.

“Coaches, players, unions and everyone in the game must uphold these standards.

“Robust, respectful debate is natural, but teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches.

“Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official’s integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse.” DM