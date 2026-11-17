On the back of a 21-19 defeat against France that dented the Springboks’ chances of making the final of the inaugural Nations Championship, coach Rassie Erasmus strayed into controversial territory but suggesting there might be “match-fixing” going on by the officials.

It was an extraordinary remark, delivered in an almost throwaway manner. But it has set the rugby world ablaze.

At his team-naming press conference in Dublin on Monday, November 16, Erasmus mused on many themes, which were prompted by questions.

One of them centred on what he thought the Ireland team might look like.

The subtext was whether he thought Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast would play after being cited for a knee, or hip-drop tackle on Fiji skipper Peceli Yato last weekend.

Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast faces a disciplinary hearing for a knee-drop tackle against Fiji last week. (Photo: Ramsey Cardy | Nations Championship via Getty Images)

This type of tackle has become rugby’s newest point of contention. It where a defending player tackles an opponent from behind and swings his body around, landing on the ball carrier’s lower leg with his full body weight.

It has caused many knee ligament ruptures and limb fractures and now comes with harsh sanctions.

Erasmus predicted that despite the nature of the tackle, Prendergast would be cleared to play against the Boks.

“We are preparing for him to play.”

So far, so good.

Emilien Gailleton of France tackles Bok centre Jesse Kriel during the Nations Championship match at Stade de France on 13 November 2026. (Photo: EPA / Yoan Valat)

Match-fixing?

But then Erasmus climbed into Matteo Liperini, the television match official (TMO) at Stade de France last weekend.

The Bok coach claimed that “17 knee-drop” tackles by France went unpunished.

Erasmus suggested 11 of them were penalisable, with three meeting the yellow card threshold in his opinion.

This was extremely dangerous territory for Erasmus to stray into.

He served a 10-month ban after publicly dissecting the performance of Australian referee Nic Berry in the first Test of the 2021 series between the Boks and the British & Irish Lions, and has put himself in the firing line again.

“I’m not saying he’s (the TMO) wrong, I’m saying if he didn’t see it, it must be a technology problem,” Erasmus suggested.

“If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing? Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game if you see this injury that happened there, a knee-drop tackle happened there, and it’s been decided that knee-drop tackles are out?

Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu on the run against France last week. (Photo: Morgan Harlow | Nations Championship via Getty Images)

“I don’t understand the narrative why people want the TMO to stay out (of interfering in play) because, for me – and I’m going to say it as it is – if you want the TMO to stay out, then two things happen.

“First, safety (is compromised), and everybody is promoting player safety. And the second thing is that the right team must win.

“So if you see something which must be penalised or yellow-carded and you (the TMO) ignore it – you see it, but you ignore it – the conclusion must be that you are influencing the result of the team, or you are letting somebody get hurt.

“We’ll probably query them (knee-drop tackles), but the answer will probably be: ‘Yes, it was a mistake, it should have been penalised.’ Same with the Prendergast thing, you know, but who am I to judge that? My gut feeling is he will play on Saturday.”

Persecution?

Erasmus, who seldom makes comments without understanding what message he’s trying to convey, has clearly decided to shift all attention on to himself this week.

He’s done it before. In some ways this is a classic Rassie tactic – making controversial statements, letting all the media frenzy be directed on him while his team quietly prepare.

It’s also a way of showing his players that he will stand up for them, even if it comes at a huge personal cost. That breeds the die-hard loyalty, which cannot be falsely manufactured.

It’s a dangerous ploy and wins the Boks few supporters outside of loyal South Africans, but Erasmus knows his audience. For every Englishman and Irishman lambasting him and the Boks on social media, there are five South Africans cheering him on.

Rassie Erasmus was served a 10-month suspension for publicly dissecting the performance of referee Nic Berry (centre) after the first Test of the 2021 series between the Boks and British & Irish Lions. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

The Boks thrive of feeling persecuted. They play better as underdogs with a chip on their shoulder. Despite the furore, this is exactly where Erasmus wants to be.

“My friend, I must say the right words now,” Erasmus said when quizzed about disciplinary outcomes. “We are in the northern hemisphere. I think there’s going to be a technicality, and he’s (Prendergast) going to play.

“In my experience from when we’re here, I’m not 100% sure how it works. I’m not a legal guy, I don’t have the right to say anything on it. I don’t have a pleasant experience here from going through Lood de Jager, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Franco Mostert, other things. It never seems to go our way…

“I thought the hip-drop tackle was terrible… it is difficult to understand when a TMO sits there and he sees that, and it’s for something we discussed at the World Rugby meeting, and the examples from our leagues were shown over and over, and we all had input and somebody sees that and he decides there’s nothing wrong with that.

“We all thought, that’s an immediate red card, everybody who watched the game live, because that’s exactly what they said the hip-drop tackle is. I swear I’m not moaning, I’m just trying to give you a perspective… it’s foreign to us.

“We are Afrikaans speaking, Xhosa-speaking, we’re not well schooled in how things get said in legal ways and the right way you must do things.”

Double standards

Erasmus emphasised his point using the example of Wessels, who received a nine-match ban for allegedly grabbing the testicles of an opponent.

There was no clear video evidence of the alleged transgression in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match, but Wessels was found guilty through the testimony of the “victim”, Josh Murphy, and officials.

Recently, a similar incident occurred when Ireland’s legendary prop Tadhg Furlong was accused of grabbing Munster’s Gavin Coombes’ genitals in a URC clash.

Like the Wessels case, the video evidence was inconclusive, and Furlong escaped without a ban despite Coombes’ testimony of being assaulted.

“For anybody that looks at that situation, exactly the same two things that happened and one guy’s word was taken, and another guy’s word was not taken,” Erasmus said.

“And one guy got nine weeks. It cost him R1.5-million. He didn’t play for the Springboks, didn’t get the pay, and the other guy played the next weekend.

“That’s all I’m saying. And I’m not saying who’s right and who’s wrong, I’m saying the optics of that. If you don’t explain it clearly to the public and put it out there, that this is the difference between the two, none of us would understand it.” DM