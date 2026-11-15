‘Take the money, and let suspects go’ — JMPD officer details alleged police interference

Testimony before the Madlanga Commission on Friday, 13 November, detailed allegations of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers being pressured to release drug suspects, abandon a vehicle pursuit and make a R1.5-million theft case disappear.

The first to take the stand was Constable Michael Potsane, attached to the JMPD’s tactical response unit (TRU), who testified remotely via audio link that former Superintendent Phineas Manyama demanded prior approval for drug operations and threatened officers who refused to follow his instructions.

Potsane’s testimony adds a disturbing operational dimension to warnings about the infiltration of law enforcement by organised criminal networks. It came a day after Dr Ntandazo Sifolo, acting coordinator of the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (Nicoc), testified that criminal syndicates had become embedded in the state, while political power struggles and corrupt law enforcement officials were compromising security.

Sifolo’s evidence painted an intelligence backdrop to the allegations previously made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. At a media briefing on 6 July 2025, Mkhwanazi alleged that a criminal syndicate involving police officers, prison officials, judges and politicians had infiltrated South Africa’s law enforcement structures and was effectively holding the country hostage.

The commission has previously heard allegations of criminality within the JMPD, from Superintendent Elmarie de Beer, head of its internal affairs unit. She described criminal networks targeting lucrative opportunities and said the unit was aware of allegations involving officers and human trafficking or drugs, although no formal reports had been lodged.

The allegations are not confined to Johannesburg. In Tshwane, metro police chief Yolande Faro has faced a reported smear campaign amid controversy surrounding a R2-billion security contract, as she seeks to restore integrity within the department.

The commission has also heard allegations of officials protecting former Ekurhuleni metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and his “rogue unit”.

Cocaine bust and a possible ‘Cat’ Matlala link

A 20 July 2025 drug operation uncovered 22 bricks of suspected cocaine, raising questions about international trafficking links and a possible connection to evidence involving organised-crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

JMPD officers seized 22 bricks of suspected cocaine and a firearm during a July 2025 operation in Johannesburg. The presence of a Brazilian national and a property owner named Matlala raised questions about possible international trafficking links and a potential connection to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images / )

Potsane testified that his team monitored suspected drug dealers for two to three weeks before stopping Abdul Hussein at the Palm Continental Hotel in Mayfair, Johannesburg. A search of his Toyota Corolla Quest uncovered five cocaine bricks and a black pistol.

Hussein led officers to an unfinished mansion in Lakewood Estate, Ormonde, whereit is alleged that another 17 bricks were found. Brazilian national Ronaldo Dias Tavez Resende was also at the property. Hussein reportedly told officers his boss was in Dubai and feared for his life because his phone’s live-location function was shared with at least five people.

The Brazilian suspect’s presence is notable amid reports of cocaine trafficking between Brazil and South Africa. On 25 October 2026, authorities seized 216 cocaine bricks worth more than R200-million at OR Tambo International Airport in luggage originating from São Paulo.

Madlanga evidence leader advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube told the commission that one of the property’s registered owners had the surname Matlala, although no family connection to the organised-crime accused had been established.

Three of the six bricks tested were marked “Prestige”, a mark that was also visible on cocaine bricks in footage allegedly sent by Matlala to associate Mike van Wyk and screened at the commission in June 2026.

Investigators allege that businessman Matlala sent this footage to Medicare24 CEO Michael van Wyk in April 2025 alongside messages discussing pricing. Both Matlala and Van Wyk have contested the allegations, and Van Wyk has denied receiving the video.

Segeels-Ncube cautioned that the matching branding did not establish a direct link between the consignments nor did it prove that Matlala owned or controlled the property or drugs.

‘Take the money and release the suspects’

Potsane’s testimony suggested an alleged attempt to turn a legitimate drug-busting operation into a money-making arrangement for corrupt officers, while intimidating those who refused to cooperate.

Potsane alleged that Manyama summoned officers to a meeting at a Shell garage near Eastgate Mall on 25 July 2025, five days after the seizure.

He testified that Manyama accused them of being disrespectful, operating as an independent unit and stealing other people’s drugs.

According to Potsane, Manyama said officers should not conduct drug operations without first informing him and obtaining his permission. He alleged that Manyama insisted they should have negotiated with the suspects and other officers for the release of the suspects and drugs in exchange for money.

“He stated that, when we go to criminals’ premises or homes, we should communicate with others [referring to corrupt officers or criminals] and negotiate for them to give us money. Once we have received the money, we should let them go and move on,” Potsane said.

“He further stated that, if we were arrogant and unruly and insisted on having our own way, we would die like many other police officers who had died, adding that police officers kill one another,” Potsane told the Commission.

Potsane also testified that Manyama boasted about his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi, claiming he could meet him without junior officers knowing the reason for the meetings.

R1.5m theft and alleged R250,000 bribe

Testimony before the commission also pointed to an alleged network of JMPD officers attempting to cover up the theft of R1.5-million and derail the investigation through bribery, raising further questions about corruption and the protection of rogue officers within the department.

Hawks detective Warrant Officer Phuti Eric Mashala alleged that JMPD officer Eric Mphahlele robbed Johannesburg businessman Nawazish Ali Raja of R1.5-million on 12 August 2023.

A statement that Mashala obtained from Raja indicates officers stopped him while he was driving his Mercedes-Benz, searched the vehicle after accusing him of speeding and found a bag containing the cash. One officer allegedly drove off with the money, claiming he was taking it to a police station.

Mashala testified Mphahlele was identified as the officer involved and later allegedly offered a Captain N Tauatswala R250,000 to make the theft docket disappear.

Mashala said he and Tauatswala played along to trap Mphahlele. Mashala further alleged that two inspectors – Emma Phakoana and Tintswalo Rikhotso – and Captain Matimu Mabunda were involved in arranging payment, with Rikhotso later demanding a share.

Madlanga questions Hawks’ handling of sting operation

It is also alleged the Hawks failed to keep the subsequent Section 252A undercover operation confidential, risking the investigation and alerting the officers suspected of trying to make the R1.5-million theft case disappear – undermining the very operation intended to expose them.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga sharply criticised the Hawks’ handling of the operation after Mashala admitted investigators had informed officers suspected of involvement in the case, including Mabunda and Phakoana.

Madlanga Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

“You are supposed to be a specialised branch of the police, aren’t you? I would even say you are supposed to be super detectives, aren’t you?” Madlanga asked.

“You are defeating the very purpose of what you sought to achieve. It just doesn’t make sense at all to me. Does it make sense to you?”

Mashala conceded: “As I’m saying, commissioners, it might be where we lost it wrong; we got it wrong there. It might be where we made a mistake in telling her.”

Active pursuit abandoned after Manyama’s call

The commission has heard allegations that the interference extended beyond drug busts, with a junior JMPD officer testifying that Manyama used his authority to stop an active police pursuit, raising questions about whether operational decisions were being dictated by interests outside normal policing procedures.

Constable Malibongwe Cutalele, attached to the TRU, testified that on 3 July 2025, Manyama ordered him and two colleagues to abandon a high-speed pursuit of a black Ford Ranger, despite backup and a police helicopter having been called.

Constable Malibongwe Michael Cutalele, attached to the JMPD tactical response unit, has testified before the Madlanga Commission about a high-speed pursuit being called off, allegedly following a telephone call from former Superintendent Phineas Manyama. (Photo: Screenshot / Madlanga Commission)

It is alleged Manyama phoned Cutalele twice, demanding to know why they were pursuing “that car” and instructing them to meet him at a Total petrol station near Lido Hotel.

Cutalele claims that Manyama was intimidating, and that disobeying him could result in their removal from the unit. He acknowledged failing to notify the helicopter and other backup that the pursuit had been abandoned.

Manyama retired in April 2026. He has not testified or publicly responded to the allegations, which remain untested. DM