Madlanga Commission reveals cocaine video linking Matlala and van Wyk to drug dealings

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has screened a video, allegedly sent by organised crime accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala to his associate Mike van Wyk, showing someone weighing cocaine bricks, spinning a web that possibly ties a drug cartel to the state and other players connected to previous crimes.

The video shows white bricks of suspected cocaine being placed on an electric scale, positioned on a glass table top. In all, there are five bricks, each wrapped in plastic.

Away from the camera, men can be heard muttering to one another.

It is alleged evidence that goes to the heart of what the Madlanga commission is investigating – that a drug cartel infiltrated the state.

The video shown at the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 22 June 2026, allegedly connects Matlala and a business associate of his, Mike van Wyk, to cocaine dealings.

The commission heard on Monday of other communications that connect Van Wyk to a mining boss previously linked to the Guptas, who are accused of driving State Capture during Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Different forms of evidence now put to the commission suggest that this web stretches out much further and ties together business figures and sectors that include the metro policing in Ekurhuleni and elements of the security industry.

How Mike van Wyk and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala are connected:



Van Wyk founded the company Medicare 24 Holdings and Public. Matlala created a franchise of the above company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District. This company is the centre of a developing court case, because in 2024 it was dubiously awarded a R228-million policing tender, which has since been cancelled.



A dozen senior police officers, as well as suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, face criminal charges in connection with this scandal. Both Van Wyk and Matlala were also involved in separate private security businesses.

Van Wyk was to testify before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, but it emerged that he was medically unfit to do so after undergoing panic attacks.

It was agreed, though, that evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson SC would proceed with the reading through of evidence relating to Van Wyk, who will have the opportunity to respond.

Critical cocaine video clip

Chaskalson focused on messages between Van Wyk and Matlala during Monday’s proceedings.

One message included the video clip, which fell into a category of evidence that Chaskalson said was indicative of the pair being involved in cocaine dealings.

Chaskalson said the video was sent from Matlala to Van Wyk on 6 April 2025.

However, Chaskalson added: “Mr Van Wyk disputes receiving this video.”

[WATCH] Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala sent a video showing cocaine being weighed to Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk.



Van Wyk was meant to testify today, but his appearance was postponed due to ill health.



The commission proceeded without him. He’ll respond at a later stage. @JusstAlpha pic.twitter.com/4vnxHHE6B1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2026

Chaskalson said that a minute after Matlala allegedly sent the cocaine video to Van Wyk, he had also sent a message saying: “Get me a good price.”

In response to that, the following voice message was sent from Van Wyk to Matlala: “We’ll go in at 250.”

Chaskalson said he planned to ask Van Wyk if this was indeed his voice in that message.

The cocaine appeared to be connected to Brazil, and police had previously intercepted cocaine bricks with similar logos — the word “prestige” and a crown symbol.

Evidence on cocaine screened at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 June 2026. (Photo: Madlanga Commission of Inquiry)

According to Chaskalson, the cocaine in the video was not from a consignment intercepted in Gauteng in 2021, which has recently been a focus of the Madlanga Commission.

The cocaine video that Van Wyk has denied receiving is the first piece of publicised visual evidence that shows alleged connections between Matlala and drug crimes.

EMPD’s Mkhwanazi and the ‘stolen stock’ plan

Van Wyk’s name has been mentioned before during Madlanga Commission proceedings, in connection with now-suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Various witnesses before the commission have accused Mkhwanazi of breaking the law. He has since been arrested in connection with other allegations.

Van Wyk appears to have wanted companies with which he was connected to be afforded some EMPD privileges.

Suspended acting Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department head Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 3 December 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

During Monday’s proceedings, it emerged that Mkhwanazi and Van Wyk had apparently planned a few years ago to set up a joint venture – an anti-hijacking unit.

Chaskalson referred to messages that Mkhwanazi had sent to Van Wyk in 2022.

One was an advert for a security company, Makopano, saying that on 4 March of that year, it received information about stolen stock and, with the EMPD, managed to recover the loot.

But Mkhwanazi, in a subsequent message to Van Wyk, had said: “They didn’t do shit!! Mother truckers stood outside talking shit while we counted stock and had to suffocate with burning plastic fumes!!”

The Madlanga Commission, Julius Mkhwanazi and ‘Cat’ Matlala



The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating accusations that a drug cartel known as the Big Five has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice sector, politics and private security.



Police officers have alleged that Matlala is a member of the Big Five. While Matlala has not been criminally charged over this, he faces various other accusations, including that he has acted corruptly with police officers. He remains in custody because of developing related court matters.



Senior Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer Mkhwanazi faces several allegations and has admitted to accepting money from Matlala.

Mkhwanazi had also told Van Wyk about “truck hijackings” and that “security companies are charging 10% of what is being recovered”.

Based on messages, Mkhwanazi had urged Van Wyk to “please consider it. I will tell on how to deal with the matter.”

Another message from Mkhwanazi to Van Wyk said: “The industry has huge money. I’ve established a team now that deals with this.”

Van Wyk had responded in a voice note, saying: “So, Julius, how can we get involved? How can my team get involved with this? I mean, we can make nice deals here.”

Chaskalson said it therefore appeared that the pair were contemplating “an arrangement in terms of which Mr Mkhwanazi and Mr Van Wyk will collaborate so that Mr Van Wyk gets tip-offs from EMPD about hijacked trucks […] and there will be a 10% reward for recovered stock which presumably is going to be shared.”

The Gupta-linked mining boss

The commission has heard evidence on Matlala’s connections to the EMPD – that his vehicles were fitted with blue lights from the department.

Mkhwanazi has also admitted to knowing Matlala and accepting money from him.

Van Wyk’s connection to Mkhwanazi expands this part of the web.

Towards the end of March this year, Van Wyk was the focus of national news – on eNCA and News24 – which has been meticulously reporting on Matlala and related matters.

In a leaked video, Medicare24 CEO, Mike van Wyk, introduces suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi to one of his clients named George. Tune in to #eNCA, channel #DStv403. pic.twitter.com/1kTvEqNqdI — eNCA (@eNCA) March 29, 2026

Videos of Van Wyk had surfaced in those reports, including one of him seated alongside Mkhwanazi, in which he introduced the EMPD officer to a client of his named George.

Van Wyk had suggested Mkhwanazi and George meet in person, for reasons including that George’s “transport problems can be sorted out”.

The video was screened during Monday’s Madlanga Commission proceedings, and it was heard that “George” was mining boss George van der Merwe, former general manager of Optimum Coal Mine, which the Guptas had owned.

Chaskalson referred to the Guptas when explaining who Van Der Merwe was.

George van der Merwe, former general manager of the Optimum Coal Mine. (Photo: X / @City_Press)

Part of a statement previously made by Van Wyk was read out during Monday’s Madlanga proceedings, showing how Van Wyk was connected to Van Der Merwe.

The statement said: “I have had previous business relations with George van der Merwe, which related to Close Protection Services, which was not a constructive business relation and which I terminated.”

Earlier this year, Van Der Merwe was embroiled in legal issues.

He was reportedly arrested in February in a matter involving intimidation claims, which he denied.

Van Der Merwe was not formally charged in that saga.

Steve Motsumi and money matters

During Monday’s Madlanga Commission proceedings, a businessman who has been mentioned before at the commission was once again named – Steve Motsumi.

Police officers have been hesitant to publicly detail allegations against Motsumi, but questions have been raised about his possible involvement with the Big Five cartel. (Motsumi has not publicly responded to allegations against him, and it is not clear if he will testify at the Madlanga Commission.)

During Monday’s proceedings, Chaskalson said it appeared that both Matlala and Van Wyk had been in “financial difficulties”.

Chaskalson referred to a memorandum of agreement between Mostumi and Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

It showed that Motsumi was lending the company R20-million before 27 April 2025.

The loan was meant to be repaid in monthly instalments.

A document submitted as evidence at the commission, along with the memorandum of agreement, was from Van Wyk, saying that he was the chief executive of Medicare 24 Tshwane District (even though this was Matlala’s company).

In the document, Van Wyk said he was allowing a security company, Vhazwimi Security and Protection, to operate all Medicare’s emergency response vehicles.

It appeared that the security company was linked to Motsumi.

This suggests links between Matlala, Van Wyk and Motsumi, who each have their own connections which branch out into the broader law enforcement scandal that the Madlanga Commission is investigating. DM

What next?



More witnesses are expected to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which aims to wrap up its hearings by the end of July 2026. It will then complete a report on the hearings, which will be presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa.



